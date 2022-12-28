Monument Family Connections ending operations, donating assets to Scottsbluff area organizations

Read full article on original website
Richard Dale Meier (1951 - 2022)
Richard Dale Meier passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at his home in Alliance, NE surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 27, 1951 in Scottsbluff, NE to William and Esther (Kaufman) Meier. He grew up in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. On June 20, 1970 he married Kathleen...
News Channel Nebraska
NDOT: Travel in southern panhandle not advised Saturday morning due to icy roads
SIDNEY - Slick roads in the southern Nebraska panhandle resulted in multiple vehicle accidents on Interstate 80 and Highway 30 Saturday morning. Roads remained opened, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised no travel in Cheyenne, Kimball, and Deuel Counties because of icy conditions. Light snow and rain, and temperatures in the lower 30s, early in the morning led to the slippery conditions.
klkntv.com
Inmate serving time for manslaughter dies in Nebraska prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 69-year-old inmate died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center, officials said. The cause of George Smith’s death has not yet been determined, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was convicted of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit...
kfornow.com
Inmates Dies At RTC
Reception and Treatment Center (photo courtesy WOWT) (KFOR NEWS December 31, 2022) The Nebraska Department of Corrections announced on Friday that 69 year old, George Smith, had died at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC). He started his sentence June 21, 2021. Smith was serving a sentence of 30 to...
1 dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Scottsbluff
On Dec. 27 at approximately 6:56 p.m. Scottsbluff police were called to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1400 block of East Overland. 76-year-old Ramon Martinez of Scottsbluff, was crossing East Overland from south to north between Family Dollar and Eastwood Estates. Martinez was struck by a west bound Chevrolet Suburban driven by 42-year-old Jaime Gamino of Scottsbluff.
News Channel Nebraska
Weather won't impact New Year's Eve celebrations, but 2023 will start under fresh snow
SIDNEY - A significant winter storm is on track to impact much of the Nebraska Panhandle, southeast Wyoming, and northeast Colorado over the next 24 to 48 hours. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne issued a winter storm warning from 5 p.m. Sunday to 11 p.m. Monday for the entire Nebraska Panhandle and Goshen County in southeast Wyoming. The warning expands into north-central Nebraska.
