ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Jan. 2 – Jan. 8

ATLANTA - We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned events for the family and singles to help you start the new year on a positive note. Whether you feel like hiking under the very first full moon of 2023, or taking your little ones to learn about local birds and their habitats, we'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Water returns for thousands of customers in metro Atlanta

For nearly a week now, Clayton County has been under a state of emergency due to widespread water outages brought on by the freezing winter weather. But faucets began flowing for neighbors on Thursday. County officials say the hardest hit areas by the outages were Forest Park, Hampton, Riverdale and College Park. The news was a relief to so many residents, who have been without water since Christmas.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Crowd anxiously awaits the Peach Drop countdown

ATLANTA - Tens of thousands of people swarmed downtown Atlanta for the iconic Peach Drop celebration. It returned for the first time this year since 2019. While patrons were excited for musical performances from headliner Jermaine Dupri and friends, it was clear who the real star of the show was: The giant peach waiting to be dropped.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police preparing for Peach Bowl, New Year's Eve Peach Drop

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have stepped up their security plans as two big events will draw tens of thousands to the city. Officials say they expect between 50 and 60,000 people to celebrate the New Year with a big Peach Drop party at Underground Atlanta Saturday night. The next day,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New Year's Eve forecast: Will it rain during the Peach Bowl or Peach Drop?

ATLANTA - Atlanta is preparing for a big weekend with Georgia playing Ohio State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the College Football Playoff and with the Peach Drop’s return to Underground Atlanta. The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the latest changes with the forecast for the big New Year's Eve celebrations.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

How, where to dispose of your Christmas tree in metro Atlanta

If you spent time putting up decorations this holiday season, about now you may be thinking about taking them down. Natural Christmas trees can be fun to shop for and decorate, but they can be cumbersome to dispose of. There are ways you can recycle trees for different purposes, but...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Car went off I-20 overpass during wreck, witness says

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a car may have fallen off an Interstate 20 overpass during a crash on Thursday evening. Emergency crews blocked most lanes of Interstate 20 westbound and a portion of Anderson Avenue below the overpass immediately following the crash. Atlanta police confirm officers were...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Wellstar hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

MARIETTA, Ga. - Wellstar Health System said the first baby born in one of its hospitals in 2023 came minutes after 2 a.m. on New Year's Day. Parents Kaci Fowler and Cam Cobb welcomed their daughter Kaylor Layne at 2:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Authorities searching for missing man last seen early December in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man who was first reported missing Dec. 10 in Jonesboro. Officials say Laurence "Alex" Day went missing that day from the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive. His last known location was in the area of Church Street and Sims Street.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta City Schools works to repair damage after pipes rupture

MARIETTA, Ga. - A community has pulled together ensure water damaged schools in Cobb County can open on time for students next week. After pipes ruptured in two Marietta City Schools during the freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend, administrators say they are blown away by the help they are getting to put everything back together.
MARIETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy