Read full article on original website
Related
Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch for Rangers
The New York Rangers have decided to drop Alexis Lafreniere even further down than the fourth line. He’ll spend Thursday evening in the press box as a healthy scratch while the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sammy Blais will enter the lineup in his place, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
Yardbarker
Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings
Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
MySanAntonio
Red Wings score 3 goals early in 3rd to beat Senators 4-2
DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings scored three times in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third period to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night. Elmer Soderblom had the go-ahead goal for the Red Wings, who...
Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins
BOSTON — (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37...
FOX Sports
Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals.
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
Yardbarker
Ottawa Senators Quick Hits: Stutzle, Talbot & DeBrincat
Alex DeBrincat seems to be just what the doctor ordered (if the doctor were an Ottawa Senators’ fan). In the Senators’ 4-3 overtime win over the Washington Capitals, DeBrincat scored to tie the game; and, then for good measure, he scored in the overtime session to help his team beat the Capitals by a score of 4-3.
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik's 2-goal game
Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the Atlantic Division...
Nashville Predators recall Roland McKeown
The Nashville Predators have announced that defenseman Roland McKeown has been recalled from the team’s AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals. The move adds a seventh defenseman to the Predators’ roster, giving the team some reinforcements in advance of a back-to-back. McKeown is replacing Jordan Gross, who was sent down on December 21st when veteran blueliner Ryan McDonagh was activated off of injured reserve.
FOX Sports
Sabres visit the Senators after shootout victory
Buffalo Sabres (18-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-17-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -129, Sabres +109; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime. Ottawa has...
markerzone.com
J.T. MILLER SNAPS ON HIS OWN GOALIE DURING LIVE PLAY
To say the Vancouver Canucks' season has gone awry would be a gross understatement. The Canucks had a record-setting start to the season - not in a good way - and, while they have been better as of late, are still a long shot for the playoffs. One area of...
Pro Hockey Rumors
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0