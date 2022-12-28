ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Here’s the meaning behind this year’s Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball

Did you know that each year officials replace 192 of the 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles that make up the iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball?. The Irish company has been designing and making replacement glass panels by hand since 1999, following a different chosen theme annually. For the...
PIX11

Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Lady Blue brings elevated menu with emphasis on sharing to Hell’s Kitchen

A new restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen is bringing an intimate, experimental experience to the neighborhood. Lady Blue is a new space on Restaurant Row that effortlessly pairs elevated flavors with specialty cocktails. Owned by HK Hospitality, Lady Blue previously existed in its space as the beloved House of Brews, which closed up for good at the beginning of 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Raj guleria

More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC

On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

The Orchard Beach Pavilion is getting a whole new look

The Orchard Beach Pavilion, the “Riviera of the Bronx,” is returning to its former glory with a massive renovation. The project, which kicked off this month, will not only bring the pavilion back up to modern standards but create an accessible and fun spot to hang out in the summer sun with new food stalls and plenty of spaces to sunbathe, play and chill out.
BRONX, NY
Gothamist

A view into Black life in NYC in the ‘60s and ‘70s, from a civil rights and journalism pioneer

Charlayne Hunter-Gault participates in the "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, in Beverly Hills in 2016. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a public media stalwart who also reported for The New Yorker and The New York Times, has released an anthology of her life’s work covering communities of color. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why

Trevor Schakohl on December 30, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – New York City and other Democrat-run cities in America are losing police officers. Multiple media outlets reported that a large number of officers left the police forces of six Democrat-led major cities in 2022, with many moving to other departments. As a result of low morale, continuing violent crime, and higher paying police jobs in other places, scores of officers have resigned from police departments. According to Texas Christian University Associate Dean of Graduate Studies and policing professor Johnny Nhan, low morale has become a major issue for many police The post Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Freeing the plant: East Village shop ushers in the era of legal marijuana sales in New York

New York City’s very first legal marijuana dispensary was officially christened in the East Village on Dec. 29 with its first sale. Chris Alexander, the executive director of the state’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) made the first sale, buying $96 of marijuana products at 750 Broadway, a shop opened and operated by Housing Works, a non-profit that fights homelessness and HIV.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYS Music

New Notorious B.I.G. Interactive Statue in Brooklyn Pays Tribute to the Hip Hop Great

The Notorious B.I.G.’s larger than life aura is being commemorated with an alluring statue of the hip hop legend. A nine-foot tall interactive build of the fabled rapper aptly tittled, “Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings,” has been erected in Clumber Corner Park in DUMBO. The statue features Biggie in his trademark Coogi sweater and crown as he gazes down at the city.
BROOKLYN, NY
Remington Write

Harlem Tenants Without Hot Water

Two and a half days of begging before finally getting repairs made. No showers for TriHill tenants in Harlem /Photo byTammy Remington. Tenants living at 120 West 112th Street, one of many buildings managed by TriHill Management, LLC, were facing the long holiday weekend without hot water. This is not a new situation for people in many of this company's buildings. As recently as two weeks ago, several tenants of 120 West 112th Street in Harlem were left without heat for weeks. It turned out to be a simple case of clearing the lines, but the inexperienced "interim super" that was sent didn't know how to do this.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy