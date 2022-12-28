Read full article on original website
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Ready, set, go: Times Square’s New Year’s Eve ball ready for the final countdown to 2023
The countdown to 2023 is on, and to make sure the New Year’s Eve ball drop goes off without a hitch during Saturday night’s countdown, a test run of the lighted-up Waterford Crystal ball was held atop One Times Square on Friday. Electrician Paul Alvarado shared that he...
Here’s the meaning behind this year’s Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball
Did you know that each year officials replace 192 of the 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles that make up the iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball?. The Irish company has been designing and making replacement glass panels by hand since 1999, following a different chosen theme annually. For the...
Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
EXCLUSIVE | NYPD Counter Terrorism boss talks New Year’s Eve security in Times Square
With the world-renowned New Year’s Eve celebration set to be back at full capacity in Times Square Saturday, NYPD Executive Officer of Counterterrorism Division Joseph Gallucci told amNewYork Metro what revelers can expect from the big night — fun. Standing upon the iconic red steps in Times Square...
Lady Blue brings elevated menu with emphasis on sharing to Hell’s Kitchen
A new restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen is bringing an intimate, experimental experience to the neighborhood. Lady Blue is a new space on Restaurant Row that effortlessly pairs elevated flavors with specialty cocktails. Owned by HK Hospitality, Lady Blue previously existed in its space as the beloved House of Brews, which closed up for good at the beginning of 2022.
Hochul announces $26M renovation of NYC's 'most visited' park
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced a $26 million investment in Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park in Harlem.
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC
On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
The city might build a giant sports facility at this popular park in Staten Island
Earlier this week, the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation announced its intention to turn the now-battered Willowbrook Park in Staten Island into an year-round recreation facility. More specifically, the agency just released a Request for Proposals for the development, operation and maintenance of the destination. “Parks is...
Inside The Lavish New York Trump Home Selling For $26.5 Million
Since 1878, the townhouse at 10 East 64th Street in New York City has entertained and housed noteworthy and notorious socialites in its five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. Now it’s looking for a new owner since the passing of its previous occupant, Ivana Trump. The Upper East Side abode...
The Orchard Beach Pavilion is getting a whole new look
The Orchard Beach Pavilion, the “Riviera of the Bronx,” is returning to its former glory with a massive renovation. The project, which kicked off this month, will not only bring the pavilion back up to modern standards but create an accessible and fun spot to hang out in the summer sun with new food stalls and plenty of spaces to sunbathe, play and chill out.
A view into Black life in NYC in the ‘60s and ‘70s, from a civil rights and journalism pioneer
Charlayne Hunter-Gault participates in the "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, in Beverly Hills in 2016. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a public media stalwart who also reported for The New Yorker and The New York Times, has released an anthology of her life’s work covering communities of color. [ more › ]
‘Scared the hell out of me’: Well-known Staten Island lawyer ID’d by facial recognition, booted from Radio City
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An injury attorney on Staten Island learned recently that he, like others in his field, has been banned from MSG Entertainment venues due to an ongoing lawsuit filed against the company by his firm. Jonathan D’Agostino, of D’Agostino & Associates, said he was with family...
Man stabbed near Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve celebration
A man was stabbed near Times Square on Saturday ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebration, according to police. The man was reportedly stabbed around 11 a.m. as police and municipal workers were already setting up barricades for the celebration.
Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why
Trevor Schakohl on December 30, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – New York City and other Democrat-run cities in America are losing police officers. Multiple media outlets reported that a large number of officers left the police forces of six Democrat-led major cities in 2022, with many moving to other departments. As a result of low morale, continuing violent crime, and higher paying police jobs in other places, scores of officers have resigned from police departments. According to Texas Christian University Associate Dean of Graduate Studies and policing professor Johnny Nhan, low morale has become a major issue for many police The post Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
Freeing the plant: East Village shop ushers in the era of legal marijuana sales in New York
New York City’s very first legal marijuana dispensary was officially christened in the East Village on Dec. 29 with its first sale. Chris Alexander, the executive director of the state’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) made the first sale, buying $96 of marijuana products at 750 Broadway, a shop opened and operated by Housing Works, a non-profit that fights homelessness and HIV.
New Notorious B.I.G. Interactive Statue in Brooklyn Pays Tribute to the Hip Hop Great
The Notorious B.I.G.’s larger than life aura is being commemorated with an alluring statue of the hip hop legend. A nine-foot tall interactive build of the fabled rapper aptly tittled, “Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings,” has been erected in Clumber Corner Park in DUMBO. The statue features Biggie in his trademark Coogi sweater and crown as he gazes down at the city.
Harlem Tenants Without Hot Water
Two and a half days of begging before finally getting repairs made. No showers for TriHill tenants in Harlem /Photo byTammy Remington. Tenants living at 120 West 112th Street, one of many buildings managed by TriHill Management, LLC, were facing the long holiday weekend without hot water. This is not a new situation for people in many of this company's buildings. As recently as two weeks ago, several tenants of 120 West 112th Street in Harlem were left without heat for weeks. It turned out to be a simple case of clearing the lines, but the inexperienced "interim super" that was sent didn't know how to do this.
Winter outlook 2023: How much snow is expected to fall in NYC? Forecasters weigh in.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island has seen little snow since the start of this winter season, with with National Weather Service’s Central Park and John F. Kennedy climate stations only registering trace levels of the white stuff, according to the agency. But just how much snow can New York City expect in the coming months?
Kebab aur Sharab restaurant and bar opens for business on Upper West Side
Chef and restaurateur Salil Mehta is returning to his roots and homage to the comfort food and street food traditions of New Delhi with the launching of Kebab aur Sharab on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Located at 247 West 72nd Street, Kebab aur Sharab brings the breathtaking and diverse...
Union calls for new Staten Island ferryboats to be ‘immediately docked’ following fire on Sandy Ground
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA) is calling for the immediate docking of all three Ollis-class ferries following a fire on the Sandy Ground ferryboat last week. In addition to the Sandy Ground, the Ollis-class is made up of the SSG Michael H. Ollis...
