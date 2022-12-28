Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
College Wrestling (12/30): 8 champs leads Iowa to title at Soldier Salute
(Coralville) -- Iowa had a stellar showing at the Soldier Salute on Friday en route to a dominant team title. REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (12/30) Soldier Salute: Iowa (1st, 228 points, 8 champions), Northern Iowa (8th, 42 points)
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Makes a Little Girl’s Christmas with Special Gift
It's safe to say that Caitlin Clark, West Des Moines native and star point guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball team, is one of the most beloved athletes in the state of Iowa. Her likability on the court is only rivaled by her kind-heartedness off the court, as she went out of her away to make a young fan's Christmas with a special gift.
KCCI.com
Hawkeye fans flood into Music City
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Hawkeyes have most definitely arrived. Hundreds of Iowa fans swarmed into the Tin Roof in Nashville to party and watch the Iowa basketball games Thursday night. The football team is getting ready for Saturday's 11 a.m. Music City Bowl against Kentucky. This content is imported...
hawkeyesports.com
5 Hawkeyes Undefeated after Session I of Soldier Salute
CORALVILLE, Iowa — The 10 unattached University of Iowa women’s wrestlers competing at the inaugural Soldier Salute closed out the first session with a record of 12-3. Sterling Dias, Emile Gonzalez and Felicity Taylor advanced to the semifinals. Nanea Estrella and Reese Larramendy advanced to the quarterfinals. Kylie Welker and Bella Mir are undefeated in round robin style brackets.
saturdaytradition.com
Tory Taylor announces decision for 2023 season at Iowa
Tory Taylor announces that he will return to Iowa for a 4th season, according to Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow. Taylor has been one of the biggest players for Iowa this 2022 season as well as one of the best non-defensive players. In the first 12 games this season, Taylor had 74 punts for 3,339 yards (third-most in the nation) for an average of 45.1 yards per punt.
KCRG.com
Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville
An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness
The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: No. 12/10 Iowa at Illinois
No. 12/10 Iowa (11-3, 3-0) is set to travel to the Illinois (12-2, 2-1) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 2 p.m. (CT) inside the State Farm Center. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • The No.4 ranking was the second highest ranking...
saturdaytradition.com
Fran, Connor McCaffery share frustration at Iowa hoops' poor offensive showing vs. Nebraska
Fran and Connor McCaffery are one of the few father-son duos in college basketball. The two seemed frustrated after the loss to Nebraska per Hawk Central’s Travis Hines. Iowa lost to Nebraska 66-50 on Thursday. The Hawkeyes had a tough time scoring the basketball and it showed throughout the game.
Brian Ferentz: "I Did The Best I Could..."
Iowa Offensive Coordinator Wishes It Resulted in More Wins
KCRG.com
Analysis of Iowa River samples completed following Marengo explosion
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In response to the C6-Zero facility explosion, the City of Iowa City Water Division took samples from the Iowa River to see if compounds associated with petroleum products were detected in the water. The explosion at a facility operated by C6-Zero in Marengo earlier this...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport changes recycling, bulky waste calendars
The city of Davenport is making changes to its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar program. The shift comes after evaluating the cost, benefit, and use of the annually mailed calendar, according to a city release Thursday. Beginning with the 2023 solid waste season, the city will no longer mail...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Friday, December 30th, 2022
First-time bowl goers and longtime Iowa fans arrive in Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl. Two Iowans will be honored at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is...
juliensjournal.com
L. May Eatery – A Warm Welcome and Fond Farewell
In 2007, when siblings EJ and Lea Droessler opened their restaurant in Downtown Dubuque, they decided to name it after their Grandmother, ‘Lil May. L.May Eatery was a way that they could share their family’s love of hospitality and Grandma’s great cooking with the Dubuque community. Known...
Game Prediction: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa
It's bowl time, and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking for their fifth consecutive win in the postseason. The 7-5 Cats will take on the 7-5 Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville. UK will be without star quarterback Will Levis and running back ...
KCRG.com
Unidentified body recovered from Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:57 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of found human remains. Emergency crews were dispatched to an area of the Cedar River near Bertram, where hunters reported finding the body. A rescue/recovery team located and retrieved the remains. Identification of the...
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz gives self-evaluation leading up to Music City Bowl
Brian Ferentz usually wouldn’t be retained on most staffs after Iowa’s woeful offensive production in 2022. Ferentz spoke at Friday’s media availability about how he thought he did during 2022. When asked by reporters during Friday’s open media session on how he would self-evaluate his play-calling, Brian...
littlevillagemag.com
Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds not keeping Iowans safe
The toxic fire, explosion and the hospitalization of 10-15 workers at 6C-Zero in Marengo was a completely preventable disaster. That is if Governor Reynolds were not calling all the shots on how and when to regulate unsafe, polluting businesses in our state. The safety of the 30 workers, dozens of...
ems1.com
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
Comments / 0