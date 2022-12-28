ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Kahoks Falls in Quarterfinals By Rockford East, Bounce Back To Win Over Collierville, Plays Lincoln For Fifth Place On Final Day In Tourney

COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville boys basketball team had mixed results on the second day of the 38th Prairie Farms Collinsville Holiday Classic tournament on Thursday, losing a heartbreaker to Rockford East in the quarterfinals 50-49, but bounced back later in the day to defeat Collierville, Tenn. 63-47 to advance to the fifth and sixth place game.
Wilkinson Scores 22 Points, Leads Four Players In Double Figures As Collinsville Wins Over Oakville 71-41 In Opener Of Kahok’s Holiday Classic

COLLINSVILLE – Jake Wilkinson scored 22 points in leading four Collinsville players in double figures as the Kahoks defeated Oakville of south St. Louis County in the opening round of the 38th Prairie Farms Collinsville Basketball Holiday Classic tournament Wednesday evening at Vergil Fletcher Gym. The Kahoks hit on...
Collinsville High School Sophomore Mya Parker Is One Of Stars Of Musical Matilda Jr.

COLLINSVILLE - Mya Parker, a Collinsville High School sophomore student-athlete, spent considerable time in rehearsal and performances recently for Matilda Jr., a Broadway Junior adaptation of the Tony-award winning hit. Matilda Jr. was held at Alfresco Theater at 2041 Delmar Avenue in Granite City. Mya played Matilda’s mother, Mrs. Wormwood....
International Institute hosts winter donation drive today

ST. LOUIS - The International Institute of St. Louis is hosting a winter donation drive today from 10:00am until 3:00pm in St. Louis. This event will be held at 3401 Arsenal St. in St. Louis, MO. They will be collecting a variety of items to help provide new and gently...
Winter donation drive is hosted to help with large amount of incoming refugees

ST. LOUIS- The International Institute of St. Louis hosted a winter donation drive on December 28th. This was an event created to help gather donations for the families that will be arriving in St. Louis in 2023. “We are hosting this because we are expecting around 800 arrivals in the next year, including another group 300 Afghans that are currently stationed in Albania,” logistics manager Carlos Suarez said.
