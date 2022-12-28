ST. LOUIS- The International Institute of St. Louis hosted a winter donation drive on December 28th. This was an event created to help gather donations for the families that will be arriving in St. Louis in 2023. “We are hosting this because we are expecting around 800 arrivals in the next year, including another group 300 Afghans that are currently stationed in Albania,” logistics manager Carlos Suarez said.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO