Illinois State

Minimum wage rising to $13 an hour on New Year’s Day

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois minimum wage is set to increase another dollar on Sunday, January 1, 2023, making the new required minimum wage $13 an hour. Minimum wage workers are encouraged to keep a close eye on their paychecks in the new year as any time worked in 2023 must reflect the new $13 an hour minimum wage.
Illinois Year In Review: Crime a central issue in 2022

(The Center Square) – Crime in Illinois was a central issue throughout 2022 with candidates from both major parties making public safety an election-year topic. According to Safewise, Illinois had a higher violent crime rate at 4.3 incidents per 1,000, compared to the national average of 4.0. Total crime in Chicago is also up 41% compared to 2021 when looking at police statistics.
Virginia lawmakers could consider repeals to state gun laws

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could soon consider legislation seeking to repeal prohibitions on where firearms can be carried in the Commonwealth under proposals pre-filed by Republican legislators earlier this month. House Bill 1428, pre-filed by Republican Del. Dave LaRock and state Sens. Amanda Chase and Frank M....
'Potential chaos' after judge strikes down cashless bail in parts of Illinois

(The Center Square) – After months of debate over the pros and cons of the criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act, a judge has ruled the ending of cash bail in Illinois is unconstitutional. But confusion remains because the decision only affects those counties that filed lawsuits challenging the measure.
