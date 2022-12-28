Read full article on original website
Illinois' minimum wage going up again in 2023, new laws to impact how businesses manage employees
(The Center Square) – Illinois' minimum wage will increase by an additional dollar an hour in 2023, and new laws on the books will impact how the state's businesses manage employees. In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure to provide employees with at least one day of rest...
Minimum wage rising to $13 an hour on New Year’s Day
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois minimum wage is set to increase another dollar on Sunday, January 1, 2023, making the new required minimum wage $13 an hour. Minimum wage workers are encouraged to keep a close eye on their paychecks in the new year as any time worked in 2023 must reflect the new $13 an hour minimum wage.
Illinois Year In Review: Crime a central issue in 2022
(The Center Square) – Crime in Illinois was a central issue throughout 2022 with candidates from both major parties making public safety an election-year topic. According to Safewise, Illinois had a higher violent crime rate at 4.3 incidents per 1,000, compared to the national average of 4.0. Total crime in Chicago is also up 41% compared to 2021 when looking at police statistics.
Virginia lawmakers could consider repeals to state gun laws
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could soon consider legislation seeking to repeal prohibitions on where firearms can be carried in the Commonwealth under proposals pre-filed by Republican legislators earlier this month. House Bill 1428, pre-filed by Republican Del. Dave LaRock and state Sens. Amanda Chase and Frank M....
'Potential chaos' after judge strikes down cashless bail in parts of Illinois
(The Center Square) – After months of debate over the pros and cons of the criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act, a judge has ruled the ending of cash bail in Illinois is unconstitutional. But confusion remains because the decision only affects those counties that filed lawsuits challenging the measure.
Registration Is Now Open For HSHS St. Elizabeth’s 2023 Injury Free Running Clinic
O’FALLON - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Outpatient Therapy announces the 2023 Injury Free Running Clinic dates. The clinic educates current runners and those wishing to start on how to run safely and improve performance. The FREE one and half hour sessions will be held on January 23, May 29, August 28 and December 18.
Jaguars Go Out To Early Lead, Holds Off Collinsville In Semifinals Of Don Mauer Classic 41-28, Kahoks Play Clayton For Third Place
LADUE, Mo. - Ft. Zumwalt West jumped to an early lead and held on all the way to defeat Collinsville 41-28 in the semifinals of the Don Mauer Holiday Invitational girls basketball tournament at Mary Institute-Country Day School Wednesday afternoon in Ladue, Mo. The Jaguars held the lead from start...
