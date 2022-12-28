Read full article on original website
Tory Taylor announces decision for 2023 season at Iowa
Tory Taylor announces that he will return to Iowa for a 4th season, according to Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow. Taylor has been one of the biggest players for Iowa this 2022 season as well as one of the best non-defensive players. In the first 12 games this season, Taylor had 74 punts for 3,339 yards (third-most in the nation) for an average of 45.1 yards per punt.
Grandfather of Hawkeyes’ Campbell killed in Nashville accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — University of Iowa officials confirmed Saturday that Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell’s grandfather was killed late Friday evening following a vehicle-pedestrian accident. William Smith, Jr., of Waterloo, was involved in a single-vehicle incident, according to a release sent out by Iowa’s athletic department. Smith, 76, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he […]
Sam LaPorta goes to bat for embattled Iowa OC Brian Ferentz: 'He's a damn good coach'
Sam LaPorta has been a long-time supporter of his Iowa teammates and the Hawkeyes. On Saturday, Iowa defeated Kentucky 21-0 in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. While the defense dominated, the offense had some moments but was not as efficient. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has been the subject of...
Game Notes: No. 12/10 Iowa at Illinois
No. 12/10 Iowa (11-3, 3-0) is set to travel to the Illinois (12-2, 2-1) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 2 p.m. (CT) inside the State Farm Center. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • The No.4 ranking was the second highest ranking...
Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness
The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
Kentucky Head Coach is a former Hawkeye
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KCRG) - University of Kentucky’s head coach played for Iowa during his college career until a season-ending injury. KCRG TV9′s John Campbell takes a look back at Mark Stoops’ college days and what he learned playing under former Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry.
Game Prediction: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa
It's bowl time, and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking for their fifth consecutive win in the postseason. The 7-5 Cats will take on the 7-5 Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville. UK will be without star quarterback Will Levis and running back ...
Fran, Connor McCaffery share frustration at Iowa hoops' poor offensive showing vs. Nebraska
Fran and Connor McCaffery are one of the few father-son duos in college basketball. The two seemed frustrated after the loss to Nebraska per Hawk Central’s Travis Hines. Iowa lost to Nebraska 66-50 on Thursday. The Hawkeyes had a tough time scoring the basketball and it showed throughout the game.
Hawkeye fans loving the Music City ahead of Iowa's bowl game
NASHVILLE, Tennesee — Hawkeyes fans are swarming Nashville ahead of the Hawkeyes' date with Kentucky in the Music City Bowl Saturday morning. On Friday afternoon, fans came came out to the Hawkeye Huddle hosted by the National I-Club on the famous Broadway strip in Nashville. Herky, the Iowa Spirit...
Hawkeye fans flood into Music City
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Hawkeyes have most definitely arrived. Hundreds of Iowa fans swarmed into the Tin Roof in Nashville to party and watch the Iowa basketball games Thursday night. The football team is getting ready for Saturday's 11 a.m. Music City Bowl against Kentucky. This content is imported...
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
Brian Ferentz gives self-evaluation leading up to Music City Bowl
Brian Ferentz usually wouldn’t be retained on most staffs after Iowa’s woeful offensive production in 2022. Ferentz spoke at Friday’s media availability about how he thought he did during 2022. When asked by reporters during Friday’s open media session on how he would self-evaluate his play-calling, Brian...
Iowa announces passing of Jack Campbell's grandfather in car accident while in town for Music City Bowl
Iowa announced shortly after the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl that William Smith Jr., the grandfather of senior linebacker Jack Campbell, died in a one-vehicle accident on his way to see his grandson play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Smith was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died...
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Makes a Little Girl’s Christmas with Special Gift
It's safe to say that Caitlin Clark, West Des Moines native and star point guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball team, is one of the most beloved athletes in the state of Iowa. Her likability on the court is only rivaled by her kind-heartedness off the court, as she went out of her away to make a young fan's Christmas with a special gift.
5 Hawkeyes Undefeated after Session I of Soldier Salute
CORALVILLE, Iowa — The 10 unattached University of Iowa women’s wrestlers competing at the inaugural Soldier Salute closed out the first session with a record of 12-3. Sterling Dias, Emile Gonzalez and Felicity Taylor advanced to the semifinals. Nanea Estrella and Reese Larramendy advanced to the quarterfinals. Kylie Welker and Bella Mir are undefeated in round robin style brackets.
19 Hawkeyes Advance to Soldier Salute Quarterfinals
CORALVILLE, Iowa – Nineteen University of Iowa wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals at Soldier Salute on Thursday during the first session at Xtream Arena. The Hawkeyes have multiple quarterfinalists at seven different weight classes, including three at 149, 165 and 197. Iowa posted 13 bonus point victories during the first session, including eight falls.
First Alert Forecast: Friday, December 30th, 2022
First-time bowl goers and longtime Iowa fans arrive in Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl. Two Iowans will be honored at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on Monday. Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Hawk fans invade Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and prior infections impact health care workers. Some choosing dry bars for New Year's celebrations. Updated: 37 minutes ago.
Iowa DNR Ice Fishing Report
Ice Fishing season has officially begun in Southeast Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released its Iowa Fishing Report with updates about ice conditions and fish activity. For Lake Darling near Brighton, the Iowa DNR reports that Ice thickness is 4 inches with two inches of water on it; the first inch of ice is pretty soft. Bluegill fishing is fair: The few anglers that have been out are catching some bluegills, but nothing fast and furious. To the north, we have a report from Lake MacBride; early in the week, ice thickness was 4-8 inches on most of the lake. Use caution; Macbride has variable ice and some poor seams. The report on black crappie is that it is slow and to try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Find a link to the Iowa DNR website for more information on ice fishing all over Iowa with this story at KCIIradio.com.
