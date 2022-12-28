Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Atlanta family of 5 tries to salvage what's left of their belonging after bursting pipes flood their home
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Families across metro Atlanta are trying to salvage their belonging after bursting pipes flooded their homes. Ruvene Castillo's Christmas holiday was abruptly interrupted when she noticed water leaking inside her apartment. "We thought it was from the bathroom, from when we left the faucets dripping," she...
fox5atlanta.com
What to do when water pipes burst in your rental
ATLANTA - Pipes all over the metro have burst from the sustained freezing temperatures. If you own your home, you fix it. But what happens if you are a renter?. There are some rules and guidelines here that are helpful, but who is responsible and how you should approach this is not black and white. So let’s get started.
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta City Schools works to repair damage after pipes rupture
MARIETTA, Ga. - A community has pulled together ensure water damaged schools in Cobb County can open on time for students next week. After pipes ruptured in two Marietta City Schools during the freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend, administrators say they are blown away by the help they are getting to put everything back together.
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Gwinnett firefighters respond to house fire in Dacula
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a house fire in Dacula on Saturday afternoon, officials say. Firefighters arrived in Dacula just before 3 p.m., finding a house engulfed in flames. Officials say they received a call from someone driving by the home, who alerted them of the fire.
Clayton townhomes burn to the ground because firefighters don’t have enough water pressure
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — At least six units of a townhome complex in Clayton County burned to the ground early Wednesday morning after firefighters were faced with no available water due to frozen pipes. The fire started early Wednesday morning at the Lakeside Townhomes off Riverdale Road just south...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Clayton News Daily
Bottled water distribution to continue Saturday
JONESBORO — Clayton County Water Authority will continue to distribute bottled water on Saturday. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as supplies last at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro. One case will be provided per car....
Leaks at empty buildings making water outage worse, Clayton County officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority needs the community's help to find leaks in unoccupied properties. County leaders are asking the public to report any leaks they see while they're out. Staff with the water authority continue to come across unreported line breaks at vacant commercial properties, worsening water pressure in the area, they said.
Why are so many pipes bursting? Here’s what one metro plumber says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like hundreds of metro Atlanta families have had to deal with bursting water pipes during this holiday cold snap. Channel 2′ s Dave Huddleston learned that our building codes and otherwise warm climate may play a role. Huddleston spoke with the owner...
fox5atlanta.com
When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
‘I’m down and out:’ Woman battling cancer loses apartment, all her belongings in fire
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta woman battling an aggressive cancer has now lost everything in an apartment fire. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was outside the apartment complex, where Danielle Moye lost everything down to her parents ashes when a fire ripped through the 251 North Apartment homes close to Ponce De Leon Ave. a few days after Thanksgiving.
fox5atlanta.com
1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. When...
Gwinnett County homeowner grateful neighbors saved his house from further destruction
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner is crediting his neighbors, including a former mayor, for helping to contain a water leak that damaged his home while he was away for Christmas. “It’s nice to know there’s good people in this world,” Jared Estes told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson,...
'We haven't experienced this since COVID' | College Park businesses frustrated, forced to close due to water woes
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — As thousands of homes and businesses are still without water across metro Atlanta, 11Alive is working to get answers as to why this happened and how long it's going to take until the water is turned back on. "We'd like more communication, and we want...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fairburn continues distributions as residents face water woes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More bottled water giveaways popping up around metro Atlanta. It comes as thousands of people are going on their third or fourth day with no running water in their homes. Fairburn is just one area feeling the impact after freezing temperatures wreaked havoc on...
Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?
ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
