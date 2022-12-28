ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

fox5atlanta.com

What to do when water pipes burst in your rental

ATLANTA - Pipes all over the metro have burst from the sustained freezing temperatures. If you own your home, you fix it. But what happens if you are a renter?. There are some rules and guidelines here that are helpful, but who is responsible and how you should approach this is not black and white. So let’s get started.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta City Schools works to repair damage after pipes rupture

MARIETTA, Ga. - A community has pulled together ensure water damaged schools in Cobb County can open on time for students next week. After pipes ruptured in two Marietta City Schools during the freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend, administrators say they are blown away by the help they are getting to put everything back together.
MARIETTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
LOGANVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Bottled water distribution to continue Saturday

JONESBORO — Clayton County Water Authority will continue to distribute bottled water on Saturday. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as supplies last at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro. One case will be provided per car....
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 person dead, another injured in fire at Cobb County home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An early morning house fire in Cobb County claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital Friday. Officials say the fire broke out at around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the house on the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. When...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fairburn continues distributions as residents face water woes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More bottled water giveaways popping up around metro Atlanta. It comes as thousands of people are going on their third or fourth day with no running water in their homes. Fairburn is just one area feeling the impact after freezing temperatures wreaked havoc on...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?

ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Kendra M.

Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
ATLANTA, GA

