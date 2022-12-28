ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Recruits React to Pitt Win Over UNC: “It Was an Unbelievable Atmosphere”

As Pitt took down North Carolina in front of a loud Petersen Events Center on Friday, there were several very important fans in attendance sitting behind the basket. Recruits from all classes were in attendance after being invited down by Pitt. Two five stars, two four stars, some of the best young local prospects were in the building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
insidepacksports.com

NC State Star LB Payton Wilson Makes His Decision On 2023

NC State linebacker Payton Wilson has made his decision. Here is his official announcement of his intentions for next year. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the annoucement and in a few minutes we will have live the full interview with Wilson.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Local Recruits Heading to Pitt for North Carolina Game

As Pitt takes on North Carolina on Friday, several local recruits will be in attendance for the matchup. Meleek Thomas and Amere Brown will both be in attendance for the game. Thomas is a five-star prospect out of Lincoln Park who is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the nation in the class of 2025. The No. 1 point guard prospect in the nation holds offers from Pitt, Indiana, Missouri, and more, and has earned interest from programs such as Duke and Kansas. On Thursday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was out at CCBC watching Thomas play for Lincoln Park in a big WPIAL matchup against Laurel Highlands in which he dropped 20 points.
RALEIGH, NC
aseaofred.com

Jamey Chadwell announces on field coaching staff

New Liberty head football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the hiring of nine of his 10 on field coaches for the 2023 season, as well as the program’s new Director of Football Speed, Strength, and Conditioning. The only position coach not yet to be filled is defensive backs coach.
LYNCHBURG, VA
mediafeed.org

North Carolina State University will cost you this much

North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away

Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
BENSON, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Shake Shack Thrills Fans With Chapel Hill Opening

Never let it be said that Shake Shack, a fast casual restaurant chain, doesn’t have a devoted fan base. Its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. in the Eastgate Crossing shopping center found dozens in line waiting for entry, even on a cold, rainy morning. The first 100 guests to arrive received gift cards and limited edition Shake Shack gifts.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NC woman grabs biscuit; the $700K lottery ticket she bought was gravy

A North Carolina woman who decided to buy a biscuit also purchased a lottery ticket that produced a $700,000 jackpot winner, lottery officials said. According to a news release from North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton, of Wilson, stopped at the Fremont Food Mart in Fremont to buy a biscuit. While she was there, Denton, a production assembler, purchased a $10 Triple 777 scratch-off ticket.
WILSON, NC
waltermagazine.com

Ricky Moore’s Favorite Places to Eat & Drink

The James Beard award winning chef of Saltbox Seafood in Durham shares his favorite places to eat and drink in the Bull City and Chapel Hill. For our 2023 Guide to Where to Eat and Drink in the Triangle, we surveyed a dozen food industry folks to find their go-to spots for everything from an elegant date night to a casual drink, to the best place to bring someone in from out-of-town. One of those folks was award-winning chef, seafood pioneer and cookbook author Ricky Moore of Saltbox Seafood in Durham. There he serves fresh North Carolina fish cooked in both classic and inventive ways along with his famous Hushy-honeys. When Moore isn’t running his restaurant, here’s where he likes to go for a good cocktail, a cup of coffee or a great meal.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 dead at scene after vehicle hits pedestrian just outside Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh was closed for about three hours after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
