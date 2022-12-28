Read full article on original website
nsjonline.com
NSJ 2022 Coach of the Year: Replacing a legend, Elko turns Duke around in 1st season
From 2007 to December 2021, ACC football teams had a total of 45 different head coaches. Through it all, Duke had the same coach. That changed following the 2021 season, a disappointing one coming on the heels of two similar letdowns. It was time to make a move. So Duke...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Recruits React to Pitt Win Over UNC: “It Was an Unbelievable Atmosphere”
As Pitt took down North Carolina in front of a loud Petersen Events Center on Friday, there were several very important fans in attendance sitting behind the basket. Recruits from all classes were in attendance after being invited down by Pitt. Two five stars, two four stars, some of the best young local prospects were in the building.
Biggest upsets in men’s college basketball history
Who doesn’t love an upset when it comes to college sports? For how rare it is to see some of
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Miami looking like smarter pick to win ACC title than North Carolina
Exactly 101 media members who attended the 2022 ACC Tipoff voted in the conference's preseason poll. Ninety of them picked North Carolina to win the league, which obviously made sense in October (even if the Tar Heels finishing with the best record in the conference is no longer a likely scenario).
insidepacksports.com
NC State Star LB Payton Wilson Makes His Decision On 2023
NC State linebacker Payton Wilson has made his decision. Here is his official announcement of his intentions for next year. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the annoucement and in a few minutes we will have live the full interview with Wilson.
How much bonus money did Dave Doeren miss out on with NC State’s bowl loss? (Hint: A lot.)
North Carolina State has plenty on the line in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl: A second-straight nine-win season and its first postseason victory since 2017.
No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
zagsblog.com
John Wall Invitational: Dylan Harper pours in 33, Don Bosco wins title, as Duke remains in hot pursuit
Dylan Harper continued his string of huge performances and Duke remains in hot pursuit. The 6-foot-5 Class of 2024 guard went for 33 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals as Don Bosco Prep beat Farmville Central (NC), 79-74, n the finals of the John Wall Holiday Invitational Devonte Graham Bracket. Duke assistant Jai Lucas was in attendance.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Local Recruits Heading to Pitt for North Carolina Game
As Pitt takes on North Carolina on Friday, several local recruits will be in attendance for the matchup. Meleek Thomas and Amere Brown will both be in attendance for the game. Thomas is a five-star prospect out of Lincoln Park who is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the nation in the class of 2025. The No. 1 point guard prospect in the nation holds offers from Pitt, Indiana, Missouri, and more, and has earned interest from programs such as Duke and Kansas. On Thursday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was out at CCBC watching Thomas play for Lincoln Park in a big WPIAL matchup against Laurel Highlands in which he dropped 20 points.
Football World Reacts To Saturday's Troubling Announcer Suspension
A veteran college football play-by-play announcer has been suspended for a disparaging comment he made during Saturday's bowl games. Gary Hahn, NC State's play-by-play announcer, was telling listeners the score of the Sun Bowl between UCLA and Pitt when he made a troubling comment. "Down ...
aseaofred.com
Jamey Chadwell announces on field coaching staff
New Liberty head football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the hiring of nine of his 10 on field coaches for the 2023 season, as well as the program’s new Director of Football Speed, Strength, and Conditioning. The only position coach not yet to be filled is defensive backs coach.
Boys Basketball: Dylan Harper leads Don Bosco Prep in John Wall Holiday Invitational final
Dylan Harper led the way for Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, with 33 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in its 79-74 victory over Farmville Central (NC) in the finals of the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Devonte Graham Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. Don...
mediafeed.org
North Carolina State University will cost you this much
North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fayetteville
Fayetteville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fayetteville.
WRAL
Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away
Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
thelocalreporter.press
Shake Shack Thrills Fans With Chapel Hill Opening
Never let it be said that Shake Shack, a fast casual restaurant chain, doesn’t have a devoted fan base. Its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. in the Eastgate Crossing shopping center found dozens in line waiting for entry, even on a cold, rainy morning. The first 100 guests to arrive received gift cards and limited edition Shake Shack gifts.
North Carolina substitute teacher expected in court, charged for indecent liberties with 2 students
A Wake County substitute teacher is expected to make a court appearance after being arrested and charged for indecent liberties with two students.
NC woman grabs biscuit; the $700K lottery ticket she bought was gravy
A North Carolina woman who decided to buy a biscuit also purchased a lottery ticket that produced a $700,000 jackpot winner, lottery officials said. According to a news release from North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton, of Wilson, stopped at the Fremont Food Mart in Fremont to buy a biscuit. While she was there, Denton, a production assembler, purchased a $10 Triple 777 scratch-off ticket.
waltermagazine.com
Ricky Moore’s Favorite Places to Eat & Drink
The James Beard award winning chef of Saltbox Seafood in Durham shares his favorite places to eat and drink in the Bull City and Chapel Hill. For our 2023 Guide to Where to Eat and Drink in the Triangle, we surveyed a dozen food industry folks to find their go-to spots for everything from an elegant date night to a casual drink, to the best place to bring someone in from out-of-town. One of those folks was award-winning chef, seafood pioneer and cookbook author Ricky Moore of Saltbox Seafood in Durham. There he serves fresh North Carolina fish cooked in both classic and inventive ways along with his famous Hushy-honeys. When Moore isn’t running his restaurant, here’s where he likes to go for a good cocktail, a cup of coffee or a great meal.
cbs17
1 dead at scene after vehicle hits pedestrian just outside Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh was closed for about three hours after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.
247Sports
