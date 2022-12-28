Read full article on original website
Related
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to many New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
dailycoin.com
FTX Customers Demand Names Be Removed from Bankruptcy Filings Citing Privacy Issue
Some non-U.S. FTX customers have asked U.S. bankruptcy judges to conceal their names from bankruptcy filings. According to the customers, the exposure could subject them to numerous illicit attacks, such as scams and robberies. A customer privacy hearing has been scheduled for January 11, 2023. A group of customers also...
dailycoin.com
3 Tokens To Buy In January 2023: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC)
The new year is just around the corner and it’s always exciting to start looking at which tokens could potentially be good buys in the coming year. In the third phase of the presale, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is the first token to consider. But there are two others that could also be good buys in the near future – Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC).
dailycoin.com
Vitalik Comments On Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Being A Failure And Litecoin (LTC) Prepares For The 3rd Halving, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Zips Past Both
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC) have made their way to the headlines. Both crypto projects are going through something major. On one hand, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) got into a Twitter controversy; while on the other hand, Litecoin (LTC) is reducing its minted token amount to its 2nd lowest. Unlike these two cryptos, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has something good to share. Keep reading further to know what these tokens have in store for investors.
dailycoin.com
Lesser Evil? Terra and FTX’s Role in Bringing Down the Crypto Market
FTX and Terra’s downfall made 2022 a difficult year for the crypto sector. On May 7, 2022, the default algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD (UST) fell rapidly to 35 cents, starting the Terra crisis. Nansen identified seven addresses that exploited the Terra ecosystem’s weaknesses. The Terra collapse affected firms like...
dailycoin.com
How is Bitcoin Faring Amidst an Unstable Market Situation?
Bitcoin (BTC) is currently experiencing one of its most challenging periods. BTC has lost about 75% of its value since hitting $69,000 in November 2021, its all-time high. The price of bitcoin fell to $28,000 after three months of the Russia-Ukraine war. The collapse of Terra’s LUNA and UST and,...
dailycoin.com
The Great Solana (SOL) Migration: Why Are Projects Moving to Other Chains?
Solana ecosystem projects like Magic Eden, DeGods, and y00ts have all announced plans to either go cross-chain or leave the blockchain altogether. Solana’s SOL token has lost over 96% of its value over the past year. Solana project exodus is perhaps related to the fact that disgraced crypto baron...
dailycoin.com
MicroStrategy to Bring Lightning Solutions in 2023 to Contribute to the Ecosystem – Michael Saylor
MicroStrategy would offer software applications and solutions powered by the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The firm seeks a Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer to help MicroStrategy build a SAAS platform on Lightning Network. MicroStrategy wants Lightning network to become an enterprise technology, says Michael Saylor. MicroStrategy recently reported buying 2,500 Bitcoins and...
dailycoin.com
Facing Regulatory Pressure, Bitcoin Miners Turn to Green Initiatives – Report
Crypto miners are under increasing regulatory pressure to go green. Miners are eager to jump on green initiatives. PEGA crypto mining pool rewards miners using renewables and planting trees for others. Amid an existential threat from regulation, bitcoin miners are under increasing pressure to go green. To prove that crypto...
dailycoin.com
3Commas Finally Takes Responsibility for the API Leak, Crypto Community Reacts
Yuriy Sorokin, co-founder and CEO of crypto trading platform 3Commas, has admitted that the API Keys leak that led to the theft of $22 million worth of crypto was the company’s fault. 3Commas Admit to Being at Fault in the API Keys Leak. On December 9th, Binance CEO Changpeng...
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Remains Top Choice For Ethereum (ETH) Whales
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the top-held asset among TOP 5,000 Whales. Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) enters TOP 10 most purchased coins. Shytoshi Kusama is getting ready to release Shibarium’s docs. As the untamed and endlessly brutal crypto bears refuse to leave the crypto scene alone, Ethereum (ETH) whales are accumulating...
dailycoin.com
Pudgy Penguins NFTs Flip Bored Ape Yacht Club, Transactions Soar 597% in a Week
Pudgy Penguins spiked 597% in terms of weekly transaction volume. Sales volume topped Trump Cards, BAYC and Moonbirds NFTs. The NFT floor price of Pudgy Penguins hit an all-time high (ATH). The Pudgy Penguins NFT Collection on Ethereum (ETH) blockchain has stood the test of time and rebounded to attain...
dailycoin.com
How HedgeUP (HDUP) Alternative Investment Options Can Change The Cryptocurrency Market
Investing in cryptocurrencies has led many investors to financial freedom. The crypto market has many coins and projects that have opened people’s eyes to opportunities to gain digital assets and increase their initial capital. One of the new cryptocurrencies on the market is HedgeUp (HDUP), a platform for alternative investments.
dailycoin.com
Real World Assets Could Be the Growth Catalyst DeFi Needs, Experts Say
CoinBase report says tokenized real-world assets could be a catalyst for DeFi growth. Earlier, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin urged developers to explore integrating real-world assets in DeFi. Asset-backed token platform LumiShare secured $3.2 million in an investment round led by Abu Dhabi Sheikh MBA Al Nahyan. Tokenized real-world assets could...
dailycoin.com
BitDAO (BIT): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community
BitDAO, one of the biggest decentralized autonomous organizations, has been spotlighted after greenlighting a $100 million buyback for its token. In reaction, the BIT token – which has recently outperformed the crypto market – rallied as much as 17% to hit multi-month highs. In other developments, BitDAO has...
dailycoin.com
Bahamian Regulators are in Custody of $3.5 Billion Worth of FTX Customer Assets
The Securities Commission of the Bahamas (BSC) on Thursday, December 29th, announced that it is holding on a temporary basis the digital assets of FTX customers and creditors worth $3.5 billion based on market pricing. Bahamian Regulators Hold $3.5 Billion of FTX Assets. In a media release, the BSC announced...
dailycoin.com
“No Matter What 2023 Brings, We are Prepared” – Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao reflected on the various setbacks and victories of 2022 in a recent letter. Zhao admitted that the sphere is still recovering from the effects of the 2022 bear market. Despite all the turbulence, Zhao commended the industry’s resilience and tenacity. The CEO noted the...
Comments / 0