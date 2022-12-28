Read full article on original website
Southwest reigns in operations, resumes normal schedule
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Southwest Airlines was planning a return to normal operations with “minimal disruptions” today — and as of 10 a.m., the beleaguered carrier appeared to be delivering on its promise. A day after Southwest canceled more than 2,300 flights nationwide — in the...
Southwest Airlines announces return to “normalcy” by Friday, Dec. 30
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On a day that another 2,300-plus Southwest Airlines flights nationwide were canceled, the beleaguered carrier today promised that normal operations would return with “minimal disruptions” by tomorrow. “We are encouraged by the progress we’ve made to realign crew, their schedules and our fleet,”...
Extensive Flight Cancellations Continue At San Diego Airport
75% of the Southwest Airlines flights scheduled in and out of San Diego on Wednesday have been cancelled and Thursday isn't looking much better.
Flooding temporarily closes major Bay Area highway and prompts evacuation warnings in northern California neighborhoods
Heavy precipitation and snow melt flooded roads and led to freeway closures and evacuation warnings in Northern California on Saturday, officials said.
San Diego hotels dealing with room cancellations after flight chaos
Several people unable to fly into town have been forced to cancel their reservations, but despite those cancelations, hotel owners say they’re bouncing back.
'A nightmare for the kids': Unaccompanied minors caught in Southwest's cancellation fiasco
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twix the border collie is one happy dog. Two of her humans are finally back with her in Sacramento after getting stuck in San Diego as part of theSouthwest Airlines holiday travel meltdown. “I was really excited to see my dog because I really missed her,”...
Minimum wage in city of San Diego increases to $16.30 an hour Sunday
Minimum wage San Diegans will begin seeing more money in their paychecks effective Sunday, as the city's minimum wage increases from $15 to $16.30 an hour.
Ex-Russian superyacht in National City!
Have you seen that superyacht docked very strangely down in National City?. I walked to Pepper Park today, and when I ventured out onto the fishing pier, I took photos of the large yacht tied up on one side of the National City Marine Terminal. The ships you usually see around here are those gigantic sheer-sided roll-on/roll-off (RORO) ships that transport cars.
San Diego news anchor, Marcella Lee, left abandoned by Southwest Airlines
SAN DIEGO — Travelers from far and wide ticketed for their holiday destinations with Southwest Airlines were left without a plane to board - including CBS 8 San Diego's very own anchor, Marcella Lee. Marcella Lee and her family set off for San Diego International Airport Monday, December 26,...
The Melt Planning Latest Location in Del Mar
Grilled Cheese Chain to Join Del Mar Highlands Town Center
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs
If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
San Diego Auto Show is Back – What You Need to Know
Organizers coined a phrase for the San Diego International Auto Show – “Where the Cars are the Stars” – but the stars have been missing for two years. That changes at the San Diego Convention Center Friday when the auto show returns after two years of canceled shows due to COVID-19.
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
San Diego prepares for stormy weather over New Year’s Eve
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is preparing for stormy weather over the next week and leaders are encouraging area residents to take proactive steps to prevent flooding. According to the city statement, the Stormwater Department will be temporarily placing “no parking” signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering our waterways and monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.
Census reveals 340,00 people fled California in 2022
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the course of 2022, 340,000 people left the state of California, according to census data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau. This is likely due to the rise in the cost of living and the level of taxation in the state. California lost enough people to lose an entire Congressional representative.
22 Brilliant Day Trips from San Diego
Wanting to explore southern California’s majestic landscape? These are the best day trips from San Diego that allow you to do just that. Sure, there are soooo many things to do in San Diego. But, if you’ve spent a significant amount of time in the city, or just fancy a little adventure, you might be looking for an epic day trip.
Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain
After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
San Diego is ranked a best city to ring in 2023
San Diego is listed as one of the best spots to celebrate the new year, according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 29 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration, and ranked San Diego as 14th place. Chula Vista landed in 96th place overall.
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
