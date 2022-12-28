ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
American Songwriter

Kanye West is Reportedly Missing

According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Digital Music News

Canadian Music Legend Ian Tyson Has Died – Aged 89

Legendary Canadian country music legend Ian Tyson has passed away due to ongoing health complications. His family confirmed the news. He was 89. Ian Tyson was born to British immigrants in Victoria and grew up in Duncan B.C. He was a rough stock rider in his late teens and early twenties and took up the guitar while recovering from a bad fall he sustained during a rodeo. He traveled to Toronto where he met Sylvia Fricker. As Ian & Sylvia, the duo became Canadian folk stars in the ’60s. The pair married in 1964 and produced more than a dozen albums and some of Canada’s most beloved songs.
HollywoodLife

Anita Pointer Of Iconic ‘The Pointer Sisters’ Dead At 74

Singer Anita Pointer of the iconic The Pointer Sisters has tied at the age of 74, according to a rep for the legendary singer. TMZ reported early Sunday, January 1, that Anita, who is the third original member of the band to pass away, died on Saturday, December 31 after a “somewhat lengthy and heroic battle with cancer.” She reportedly died surrounded by her family at her Beverly Hills home.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Digital Music News

The Fall of Ye – Will 2022 Be the End of Kanye?

The rapper/designer has widely been condemned across the industries he influences for increasingly erratic behavior and antisemitic comments — but will the end of 2022 signal the end of Kanye West?. Ye has long defined his career through a mixture of smash hits and celebrity theatrics, with his genius...
FLORIDA STATE
Digital Music News

You Are the Art: Building a Music Career Around Your Personality

We’re all artists, right? Well, yes. We create art. But maybe we are the actual art. I saw someone online pose this idea, and I think there’s merit to it. So let’s talk about building a music career around your personality, not just your music. You Are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy