Legendary Canadian country music legend Ian Tyson has passed away due to ongoing health complications. His family confirmed the news. He was 89. Ian Tyson was born to British immigrants in Victoria and grew up in Duncan B.C. He was a rough stock rider in his late teens and early twenties and took up the guitar while recovering from a bad fall he sustained during a rodeo. He traveled to Toronto where he met Sylvia Fricker. As Ian & Sylvia, the duo became Canadian folk stars in the ’60s. The pair married in 1964 and produced more than a dozen albums and some of Canada’s most beloved songs.

1 DAY AGO