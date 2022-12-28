Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Kanye West is Reportedly Missing
According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
Digital Music News
Canadian Music Legend Ian Tyson Has Died – Aged 89
Legendary Canadian country music legend Ian Tyson has passed away due to ongoing health complications. His family confirmed the news. He was 89. Ian Tyson was born to British immigrants in Victoria and grew up in Duncan B.C. He was a rough stock rider in his late teens and early twenties and took up the guitar while recovering from a bad fall he sustained during a rodeo. He traveled to Toronto where he met Sylvia Fricker. As Ian & Sylvia, the duo became Canadian folk stars in the ’60s. The pair married in 1964 and produced more than a dozen albums and some of Canada’s most beloved songs.
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse co-founder and drummer, dies at 45
The band announced just last week that Green had been receiving cancer treatment.
Anita Pointer Of Iconic ‘The Pointer Sisters’ Dead At 74
Singer Anita Pointer of the iconic The Pointer Sisters has tied at the age of 74, according to a rep for the legendary singer. TMZ reported early Sunday, January 1, that Anita, who is the third original member of the band to pass away, died on Saturday, December 31 after a “somewhat lengthy and heroic battle with cancer.” She reportedly died surrounded by her family at her Beverly Hills home.
Digital Music News
The Fall of Ye – Will 2022 Be the End of Kanye?
The rapper/designer has widely been condemned across the industries he influences for increasingly erratic behavior and antisemitic comments — but will the end of 2022 signal the end of Kanye West?. Ye has long defined his career through a mixture of smash hits and celebrity theatrics, with his genius...
Digital Music News
You Are the Art: Building a Music Career Around Your Personality
We’re all artists, right? Well, yes. We create art. But maybe we are the actual art. I saw someone online pose this idea, and I think there’s merit to it. So let’s talk about building a music career around your personality, not just your music. You Are...
Digital Music News
Megan Thee Stallion Scores Early Victory in Legal Battle with 1501 Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion has scored an early victory in her fight against 1501 Entertainment. A Texas judge has denied the label’s request to have her album Something for Thee Hotties to be declared not an album. The rapper’s $1 million lawsuit against 1501 Entertainment can now proceed to trial....
Digital Music News
‘Michael Jackson: In the Studio’ to Chronicle Jackson’s Recording Process Across Multiple Decades
‘Michael Jackson: In the Studio’ chronicles Jackson’s recording process across multiple decades, featuring interviews with legendary producers Teddy Riley, Rodney Jerkins, Bill Bottrell, and J-Roc Harmon. Fans of the King of Pop will get an up-close look at his recording process this spring in Michael Jackson: In the...
Comments / 0