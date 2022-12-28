ORLANDO, Fla. - Purdue interim quarterbacks coach Drew Brees has been an LSU football fan for years. But after spending much of his adult life – 15 years – living in Louisiana as the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, Brees will have to set aside his feelings for the state and its flagship school on Monday (noon, ABC) when the Boilermakers (8-5) face off against LSU (9-4) in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO