Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update
The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
Longtime Packers Star Is Retiring From NFL At 30
On Thursday afternoon, a longtime star for the Green Bay Packers announced his retirement. Former first-round safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Packers. He last played for the Denver Broncos near the end of the 2021 season. Green Bay selected...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Football World Reacts To Georgia vs. Ohio State Finish
The College Football Playoff semifinal games were set up with two clear favorites. Michigan and Georgia entered their respective games against TCU and Ohio State as the clear favorites. However, the Horned Frogs shocked the college football world with a 51-45 win over Jim Harbaugh and company. Not long later,...
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To Terrell Owens Rumor
Earlier this week, Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens shocked the NFL world when he announced that he's been in contact with Jerry Jones about a possible return to the gridiron. During his weekly appearance with 105.3 The Fan, Jones completely shut this rumor down. “I’ve never talked to...
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Kirk Herbstreit Today
Love him or hate him on television, there's one thing everyone has to admit about Kirk Herbstreit. The way the ESPN college football analyst cares for his coworker, Lee Corso, is truly heartwarming. College football fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Herbstreit on Saturday, ahead of...
Football World Calling For Prominent Coach To Be Fired
Texas fell to Washington in the Alamo Bowl earlier this week, losing 27-20. During the game, a shot of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian went viral on social media. While Sarkisian has recruited well - No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning is coming in next season - the results on the field have not been there for the Longhorns.
The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday
The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad. The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
Football World Reacts To The Hit On Marvin Harrison Jr.
On Saturday night, the Georgia Bulldogs entered the Peach Bowl as the favorite over Ohio State. The Buckeyes appear to have not received the memo. Through just over three quarters of play, it's Ohio State that looks like the clearly better team. The Buckeyes hold a 38-24 lead over the...
Ex-Broncos Running Back Makes Russell Wilson Opinion Clear
Russell Wilson has become an easy target during the Denver Broncos' disastrous season, but a former teammate reached a breaking point Thursday. Melvin Gordon, who got released by Denver earlier this season, responded to a Twitter post from Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy defending the quarterback. "Preach!" Can't talk too...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Look: Legendary Michigan Star Reacts To Targeting Ruling
The officiating crew at the Fiesta Bowl had one of the worst performances we've seen in a long time. Not only did they botch two huge calls in the first half, they missed a potential targeting call on Michigan's final offensive play of the game. A TCU defender had a...
Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
Look: Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend
J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend is having her Katherine Webb moment at the College Football Playoff. Saturday night, ESPN's camera operators appear to be fixated on the girlfriend of the Michigan Wolverines quarterback. She's been going viral on social media all evening. J.J. McCarthy is dating Katya Kuropas. The high school sweethearts...
Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers
On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
