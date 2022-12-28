How ‘a bunch of kids and people the state gave up on’ rid slavery from Oregon’s constitution

Read full article on original website
Jesse Briggs
2d ago
This bill is crud. The criminal inside any prison. Should not be allowed anything. Everything they get paid in prison should go to the people the victimized
3
Cypress47
2d ago
This was about prisoners being made to work while serving time. Not slavery. Nothing to do with what the uneducated people who voted for this thought. So great victory, you conquerors of oppression, you.
2
Related
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
thelundreport.org
Rogue Regional in Medford declares crisis standards of care
Nine months after Oregon terminated its COVID-19 emergency, Julie Serrano, an Oregon Nurses Association bargaining unit liaison at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, dd not hesitate. “This is the worst I've ever seen it,” she said. “I've been a nurse for 22 years here in this community.”...
KGW
The new year means a new set of Oregon laws are in effect
Effective Jan. 1, Oregon has 16 new laws on the books. They include help for crime victims, overtime for farm workers and diversity goals for schools.
KVAL
Oregon Child Welfare Director appointed to Commissioner of ACYF
SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Senate confirmed Friday, the appointment of Oregon Child Welfare Director Rebecca Jones Gaston to Commissioner of the Administration of Children, Youth, and Families (ACYF) in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said in a press release from the Oregon Department of Human Services.
opb.org
Oregon’s paid leave program now in effect
Only about a dozen states have passed a paid leave program that guarantees workers can take time off for personal or family medical reasons. As of Sunday, Oregon’s program has now begun. Companies and workers are starting to contribute the money to pay for the program. Workers will be able to apply for benefits in September of this year. Employees can take three different kinds of leave: medical leave, family leave or safe leave. Medical covers the individual; family leave is for caring for children or loved ones; and safe leave provides for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment or stalking to take paid time off. Karen Humelbaugh is the director of Paid Leave Oregon in the state’s employment department and joins us to explain the details of the program.
Here are the new Oregon laws that go into effect Jan. 1
There are currently 20 pending laws that were passed in the 2022 legislative session and are scheduled to take effect in the new year. Jonathan Soto, Anthony Macuk (KGW) Oregon’s new gun control and psilocybin laws have dominated headlines in recent weeks, both due to their hot-button subject matter and because their respective ballot initiatives, Measure 114 and Measure 109, both set dates in December 2022 as the deadline for implementation.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 20 new laws coming to Oregon on Jan. 1
There are 20 new laws taking effect in Oregon starting January 1, 2023. “Every year, we hear about the legislature enacting a host of new laws,” said Managing Attorney Bryan Donahue with the Donahue Law firm. “This year, for example, is no different than other years. One of the ones that stands out to me as an attorney practicing literally right across the street from the courthouse is House Bill 4121.”
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Hope for the New Year
I’m writing on Tuesday as Monday was a state holiday. (EDITOR’S NOTE – And the Pioneer is posting this on Thursday due to our power outage, weak/spotty internet, etc.) It was a stormy Christmas across the district, with winds, rain, and even some crucial landslides. Fortunately, the ice storms and snow subsided. And interestingly, Christmas Day coincided with the final day of Hannukah. Because Hannukah shifts with the lunar calendar, as Easter does, this common celebration has not occurred over the past 15 years.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”
Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
OLCC said to do this to prevent overconsumption this NYE
Excessive drinking is reportedly the No. 1 cause of preventable death in Oregon.
These 13 Oregon towns suddenly ‘rural’ after Census rule change
Just over a dozen Oregon cities, towns and unincorporated areas had their status changed from urban to rural, the result of a new definition the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. Those places — including Mount Hood Village, Boardman and Irrigon — joined more than 1,100 nationwide, with a...
focushillsboro.com
Governor Kate Brown Reshaping The Oregon Bench On last Day
Kate Brown Reshaping Oregon Bench: Governor Kate Brown fulfilled one of her most ambitious projects as governor in the last days of her tenure: selecting judges more representative of the people they serve. According to Oregon law, judges are supposed to be elected, yet the majority of them retire before their mandates expire and are replaced by the governor.
Students in Oregon’s only funeral prep program prepare to guide families through death, grief
Brieana Shelton had never done her grandmother’s makeup in life. But as she bent over the hospice bed in the family dining room where her grandmother had died hours before, Shelton tried to paint Geri Shelton’s face the way she’d seen it a thousand times. First came...
cascadebusnews.com
New Oregon Medicaid Orthodontic Benefit Effective January 1, 2023
What is Changing for Oregon’s 465,000 Kids on OHP?. Effective January 1, 2023, the Oregon Health Authority has agreed to cover handicapping malocclusion (HCM) as part of the benefits for youth under 21 years who are members of the Oregon Health Plan. This means that OHP members will now have access to braces where there were none before except where a cleft palate or severe cranial anomalies were involved.
Portland mayor asks Kotek, Oregon legislature to help address city's crises during upcoming session
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is asking Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek and the state legislature to help address what he sees as the city's biggest crises during the upcoming legislative session. Wheeler shared his list of priorities with Kotek during a meeting Tuesday. Among them, Wheeler lists...
Oregon’s final rules for adopting psilocybin services are set
Oregon’s final administrative rules to implement the Psilocybin Services Act have been set, the Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday.
kezi.com
OHA to begin licensing psilocybin service providers on Monday
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- As the year comes to a close, those working to set up psilocybin services in Oregon are getting closer to their goal. The Oregon Health Authority will open licensure applications for service centers and facilitators starting on Jan. 2. This comes after the final rules to implement the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act were adopted earlier this week.
focushillsboro.com
Pilot Programme for Mediation Seeks to Stop the Rising Number of Evictions in Oregon
Pilot Programme for Mediation: According to data compiled by Portland State University, 2,141 eviction cases were filed in Oregon courts during the month of November. Since the year 2022 began, 16,788 applications have been submitted. One of the goals of a new pilot program is to reduce the number of cases that result in mandatory deportation.
focushillsboro.com
After A Change In The Census Regulation, 13 Oregon Towns Are Now Considered “Rural”
13 Oregon Towns: Due to a new definition implemented by the United States Census Bureau for the next census in 2020, the status of slightly more than a dozen cities, towns, and unincorporated communities in the state of Oregon was altered from urban to rural. According to the bureau, these locations, which include Mount Hood Village, Boardman, and Irrigon, are now considered rural regions, joining more than 1,100 others throughout the country with a total population of 4.2 million people living in rural areas.
Charles Williams, convicted of 2 murders in 1973, dies at Oregon State Penitentiary
Charles Williams, 82, died Saturday morning in the infirmary while on hospice care at the Oregon State Penitentiary, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Williams was serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of murder in July 1973, when he was 32 years old. He was convicted of murdering Vicki Lynn Trent, 20, and Miller Green Jr., 20, who were shot to death in Portland’s Forest Park in September 1972. Little Joe Bell Jr., 23, who was Trent’s boyfriend, was also shot but did not die.
