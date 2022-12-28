Read full article on original website
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Wrong way accident on Route 33 kills 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men are dead following a nearly head-on accident on Route 33 just after midnight on Sunday. A police investigation found that a vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction on the eastbound side of the Kensington Expressway. That vehicle stuck another one nearly head on close to the Jefferson Avenue exit.
New York Police On Alert This Weekend
The new years can't get here fast enough for some. Saying goodbye to 2022, especially after the recent storms, may be a breath of fresh air for you. The lights and confetti are ready and hopefully you have made your plans for the ball drop. Going out? There are some...
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing
NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
Massive Temperature Jump Coming To New York
If you are sick of the cold and the snow there is good news for you.
New York State employees help shovel out Schiller Park Senior Center residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees from at least 10 New York State agencies came together Friday at Schiller Park Senior Center to help residents dig out from the storm. It was organized by the state's Department of Transportation to clear sidewalks and other walkways for seniors to finally be able to get outside and get to grocery stores or other essential items.
Stunning New Photos Of 2022 Blizzard’s Deadly Aftermath In New York
As temperatures climb headed into the New Year's weekend, many New Yorkers are spending the last of the festive season digging out. Winter Storm Elliot dumped feet of snow on the western part of the state, in what may be the worst blizzard the region has seen in 45 years.
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
Lackawanna man killed in fatal accident Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:10 p.m., investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when, they say, the Impala struck a parked vehicle. The Impala then hit a snowbank before striking a street light. […]
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
3 children dead, 3 others and grandmother hospitalized after fire on Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo
Three children were killed while three others and a grandmother were hospitalized after a fire on Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo on Saturday.
Watch: Aerial video shows icy effects of seiche from Buffalo blizzard
As Buffalo works to recover from a blizzard that rocked western New York with hurricane-force winds and feet of snow, impacts from a little-known phenomenon known as seiche continue to be spotted along Lake Erie’s waterfront.
Looting During Storm Closes Grocery Store In Buffalo, Possibly For Good
This is despicable. A whole community may suffer due to the actions of a few criminals. I'm thankful for all the stories about heroic people during the blizzard because I lose a little faith in humanity when I hear stories like this. A community might lose a grocery store due to people looting it during the historic storm.
8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
Gas tax holiday in NY set to expire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gas prices have been straining consumers’ wallets almost all year, and now the gas tax holiday is set to expire this weekend. State lawmakers could extend the holiday, but there are no clear signs they will, and they’re running out of time. Without an extension, New Yorkers could see a price spike of about 16 cents per gallon.
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
Buffalo area death toll now 37, city to replace travel ban with advisory
The death toll in the Buffalo area following a historic winter storm is now 37, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.
