ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Wrong way accident on Route 33 kills 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men are dead following a nearly head-on accident on Route 33 just after midnight on Sunday. A police investigation found that a vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction on the eastbound side of the Kensington Expressway. That vehicle stuck another one nearly head on close to the Jefferson Avenue exit.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Police On Alert This Weekend

The new years can't get here fast enough for some. Saying goodbye to 2022, especially after the recent storms, may be a breath of fresh air for you. The lights and confetti are ready and hopefully you have made your plans for the ball drop. Going out? There are some...
BUFFALO, NY
localsyr.com

Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing

NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
Big Frog 104

Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lackawanna man killed in fatal accident Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:10 p.m., investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when, they say, the Impala struck a parked vehicle. The Impala then hit a snowbank before striking a street light. […]
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gas tax holiday in NY set to expire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gas prices have been straining consumers’ wallets almost all year, and now the gas tax holiday is set to expire this weekend. State lawmakers could extend the holiday, but there are no clear signs they will, and they’re running out of time. Without an extension, New Yorkers could see a price spike of about 16 cents per gallon.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days

An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
WATERTOWN, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy