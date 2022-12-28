Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results December 30, 2022
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming at you from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the program for live results. Join our community below in the comments section to interact with viewers in real-time. We open to...
ewrestlingnews.com
AJ Styles Confirms He Suffered A Broken Ankle
AJ Styles has issued a statement on his injury status. The former WWE Champion teamed with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to face off against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, & Rhea Ripley at Thursday’s house show in Hershey, PA. The match ended shortly after Styles suffered an ankle injury,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Says WWE Wanted Him In 2002 For DX Reunion, But He Was In Jail
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh… You Didn’t Know?,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Road Dogg talked about the rumors that WWE wanted him back in 2002 for a DX reunion, and WWE going ahead with the reunion with just Triple H and Shawn Michaels.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Claims Jungle Boy Was Unhappy With FTR Joining AEW
FTR’s arrival in All Elite Wrestling was a huge deal, but not everyone was thrilled to see the former Revival show up. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler arrived in AEW in May of 2020, just one month after their departure from WWE. Speaking on the FTR podcast, Harwood said...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (12/30/22)
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s new episode of Rampage, which you can see below:. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Trent Beretta. TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Kiera Hogan. Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta. Jon Moxley in-ring interview. Jamie Hayter promo. Sting &...
ewrestlingnews.com
Beth Phoenix Discusses Whether She Will Wrestle Again
It’s almost been a year since Beth Phoenix returned to in-ring action to be part of a feud with Edge against The Miz and Maryse on WWE television that resulted in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer was also part of...
ewrestlingnews.com
AAA’s Original Plans For Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Revealed
Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships prior to their scheduled Triple Threat title defense against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr. and Komander & Sexy Star II at Wednesday night’s AAA Noche De Campeones event. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Compares The Acclaimed To D-Generation X
The Acclaimed enjoyed a strong booking in 2022 and closed out the year as the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. With Billy Gunn in their corner, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have rapidly risen through the tag team division, going as far as eclipsing FTR in AEW. On the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Reportedly One Of Top Stars Who Told Locker Room They’d Make Sure CM Punk Doesn’t Return To AEW
According to a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, several of the top guys in AEW, including Chris Jericho, told the rest of the locker room that they’d make sure Punk wasn’t brought back to the company. Punk hasn’t been present with AEW since All Out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rocky Romero Comments On Karl Anderson Working In NJPW & WWE
During the latest edition of “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast, NJPW talent Rocky Romero opened up on Karl Anderson working for New Japan Pro Wrestling while being under contract with WWE, the issues with the double bookings, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Roman Reigns And WrestleMania
While WWE is still hopeful that The Rock will be Roman Reigns’ opponent at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California, a contingency plan is in place in the event that the anticipated match doesn’t come to fruition. According to Dave Meltzer, Cody Rhodes is the best bet to challenge...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyson Fury Unwilling To Look Vulnerable Or Put Talents Over In WWE
It was previously reported here on eWrestlingNews.com that WWE has been wanting to book Tyson Fury for a cameo at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event followed by a match at WrestleMania 39 with visa issues standing in the way of their plans. However, it appears that there’s one...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch No Longer Planned For WrestleMania 39
Following Ronda Rousey’s WWE return at the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, it was reported that the former UFC fighter would face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 and then Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39. While Flair handed Ronda Rousey the first singles loss of her WWE career on Night...
ewrestlingnews.com
2022 Impact Wrestling Year-End Winners Announced
During Thursday night’s “Best of 2022” IMPACT! on AXS TV broadcast, Impact Wrestling announced its 2022 award winners. You can check out a full list of the winners below:. Match of The Year:. Josh Alexander def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey On 12/8/22 Impact Wrestling. Wrestler of...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown News – Titus O’Neil Appears, What Happened Before The Show?, More
Prior to Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Tampa, FL, Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li in a dark match. The finish came when Morgan pinned Li after the ObLIVion. Titus O’Neal, who lives in the Tampa area, then came out to hype...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sting On His Joker Gimmick: ‘That’s Really An Extension Of Me’
Sting recently sat down with Cameron Hawkins of The Ringer to discuss a wide variety of topics. During the interview, the AEW wrestler looked back on the Joker gimmick that he portrayed in TNA Wrestling in 2011. “That’s really an extension of me. Most people don’t see that unless you...
ewrestlingnews.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Officials To Attend AEW Dynamite On January 11
The second episode of AEW Dynamite in 2023 will emanate from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on January 11. The WON reports that several Warner Bros. Discovery officials are expected to attend the show. Some “key” executives from the broadcast company reside in Los Angeles, and it is safe to assume that most of them will be in attendance for the taping.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Ross Not On AEW Rampage This Week
AEW broadcaster Jim Ross will not be featured on tonight’s taped episode of Rampage. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, “Tony Khan gave Ross the week off so he could attend the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.”. The game saw Florida State defeat Ross’ beloved University of Oklahoma...
Comments / 0