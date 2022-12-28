ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite bowl loss, BGSU football has plenty of positives to take away from 2022 season

By Michael Burwell / The Blade
 3 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — The 2022 season for Bowling Green State University’s football team didn’t end the way the Falcons wanted.

There was no celebration at Ford Field in Detroit after a narrow 24-19 loss to New Mexico State in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday. The swarm of BGSU faithful that made up a large portion of the nearly 23,000 fans in attendance didn’t get to see the Falcons win their sixth bowl game in program history.

But, despite a seventh straight losing season, a 6-7 record, and losses in three of its last four games, BGSU’s latest campaign had plenty of positives upon which to build.

“[Our seniors] moved the needle of the program,” BGSU coach Scot Loeffler said. “We were really bad, and we went from really bad to slightly above average. Now it’s time to take that next step.

“If we can move it from above average to elite — we’ve got enough talent in that locker room, and we’ve got a couple from the transfer portal, from high school — we’re going to have a chance to have a heck of a team.”

Your thoughts

We asked followers of our Twitter account (@toledosports) on Tuesday night: "Was the Bowling Green football season a success?" Here are the results:


Yes : 56%
No : 44%

Total votes: 194

BGSU’s six wins were its most in a season since finishing 10-4 in 2015, when the Falcons not only made their last bowl appearance (58-27 loss to Georgia Southern in the GoDaddy Bowl) but won the Mid-American Conference championship. BGSU entered the 2022 bowl season as one of four FBS programs whose win totals improved at least four games from 2020 to 2021, then improved two or more games from 2021 to 2022, according to BGSU athletics. Kansas State, Oregon State and Tennessee were the other teams.

BGSU was 0-5 in 2020 and 4-8 in 2021.

“We definitely created history, just leading by example, doing things the right way, changing from what we came from to who we are now,” said BGSU senior safety Jordan Anderson. “Definitely overall a good example and good leadership that the young guys can follow.”

BGSU’s noteworthy accomplishments during the season included a thrilling 42-35 win at rival Toledo in which sophomore Ta’ron Keith caught a game-winning 42-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Matt McDonald with just nine seconds left. The win made the Falcons bowl eligible.

BGSU also upended Marshall 34-31 in overtime a week after the Thundering Herd stunned Notre Dame. The Falcons had a three-game winning streak in the second half of the season, as well.

But the tough finish to the season, which also included blowout losses to Kent State and at Ohio, could leave a sour taste in their mouths. The Falcons also lost a seven-overtime game to FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky early in the season.

“If we truly evaluate, and I always say it, January through Sept. 1 is when you win the season,” said Loeffler, who enters the final year of his contract with a 13-29 record. “That’s when it’s won.

“It’s not won during the season, never has been. We were at times, I look back at months, awesome three to 3½ weeks out of the month. And there was a half that we weren’t. That area needs to change and needs to improve. I’m excited to get this team back on Jan. 9, and it’s time to move it one more time, and we’re going to.”

BGSU will be losing quite a few key seniors, including three-year starting quarterback McDonald and Pro Football Focus All-American defensive lineman Karl Brooks.

The Falcons, though, might have gotten an unexpected glimpse into the future Monday when junior quarterback Camden Orth filled in for an injured McDonald midway through the first quarter. Orth, who had seen limited action throughout the season, threw for 191 yards and one touchdown on 14 of 22 passing.

He played well, especially in the second half, in helping the Falcons trim a 17-point fourth quarter deficit to five.

“I’m glad the offense didn’t give up,” Orth said. “Obviously, that’s a great thing to see, but obviously a win is what we wanted.”

Loeffler said after the game Terion Stewart, who sat out this season to “focus more on my health and academic responsibilities,” will be back next year. Stewart, a 5-foot-9, 210-pound Sandusky High School graduate, led BGSU in rushing in 2020 and 2021.

“This is the one thing I can promise you, is that we’re going to run the football next year,” Loeffler said. “Our back is back, we’ve got another freshman that is exceptional… Whenever you’re 11th in the conference in rushing, and you’re living by the pass — I’m a quarterback guy and all, but I do know one thing — you better be able to run the football.

“So come hell or high water, everything that we’re going to be doing this spring is going to be built around running the ball. We do that, we’ll be back here in a theater near you.”

Comments / 0

 

