Maumee, OH

Demolition stops at stadium while Maumee waits for permits

By By Nancy Gagnet / The Blade
 3 days ago

A stop-work order has been issued on the demolition of Ned Skeldon stadium in Maumee because no permit was ever granted for the work.

Demolition was under way at the Lucas County-owned aged stadium when Maumee city officials stopped the work Dec. 9 after they realized that not all of the proper permits had been submitted.

“You have to treat them [Lucas County] like everybody else, you can’t make an exception,” Maumee Mayor Rich Carr said on Wednesday.

Maumee city administrator Patrick Burtch said that the city is waiting for a site plan, which must be submitted and approved before the work could resume. At that project in particular, not all of the buildings on the property are being torn down, and therefore certain guidelines must be followed to ensure what is left is not dangerous or unsightly.

“We require it for everybody else, this isn’t the county getting picked on,” Mr. Burtch said. “Every business has to go through this process.”

In addition to a site plan, the city has not received an asbestos clearance report, which is also required prior to the demolition process. A letter submitted to Maumee from Toledo verified that the asbestos had been removed from the site, but an actual clearance report was never submitted, Mr. Burtch said.

In lieu of the report in this case, the city of Maumee would accept the letter. But without a site plan, the demolition will remain stopped.

The Toledo Mud Hens had called ‘The Ned’ home for nearly four decades between 1965 and 2001. The minor league team then moved from the stadium to downtown Toledo’s Fifth Third Field for the start of the 2002 season.

In September, the county awarded an $885,484 demolition contract to Mark Haynes Construction, Inc., of Norwalk, Ohio.

Blaming the situation on the contractor's failure to follow the proper process, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said he is “disappointed and frustrated.”

“We have an issue, but we will resolve that internally with the contractor.,” Mr. Gerken said. “It certainly makes for an awkward situation. It’s not like the city of Maumee and the county has been on great terms over a few things lately and this doesn’t help. It was a much-anticipated demolition, and we wanted it to go well.”

A message was left with the contractor Wednesday.

