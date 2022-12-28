ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

Former Cass Tech football star Jayru Campbell charged after standoff with police in Auburn Hills

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9ZFh_0jwyv83u00

(CBS DETROIT) - Former Cass Tech and Ferris State football star Jayru Campbell was charged after police say he threatened staff at an Auburn Hills hospital and police while holding his 2-year-old daughter.

Campbell was arraigned Wednesday on fourth-degree child abuse, three counts of felonious assault on a police officer, disturbing the peace and trespassing. Campbell was given a $30,000 cash bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vEavJ_0jwyv83u00
Jayru Campbell Auburn Hills Police Department

The incident unfolded at about 8:40 p.m., Dec. 25, at Havenwyck Hospital. Police were called to the hospital for a report of someone threatening staff.

The suspect, identified as Campbell, was seen holding his daughter with scissors in his hand. Police say he was demanding that a family be released from the hospital and also threatening to harm officers during the standoff.

Police say after some time, Campbell eventually put down the scissors and released his daughter before he was taken into custody.

"I commend the actions of our officers, who were on scene during this very dynamic situation," Auburn Hills Police Chief Ryan Gagnon said in a statement. "The officers maintained their composure and used time and space, which allowed them to de-escalate the situation and negotiate with the person. We are grateful for the outcome and that no one was injured during this incident."

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after assaulting, forcing woman into van in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man has been charged after being seen in a video assaulting a woman and forcing her in a van. 32-year-old Quintin Brian Dorrough faces unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence charges, according to the prosecutors' office. Both individuals in the video, which quickly spread on social...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Teen fatally shot at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit early Saturday morning

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a teenager was fatally shot at a hotel party near the Dearborn and Detroit border early Saturday morning. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting at the Hawthorn Suites (5777 Southfield Fwy) near Ford Road. Investigators say an unknown suspect fired shots into the location around 3:30 a.m. and struck the victim.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County homicides continued upward trend in 2022

As the year 2022 comes to a close, the number of homicides reported in Oakland County totaled 37, a slight increase over 2021’s total and the highest in recent years. Spouses and lovers accused of killing their partners, purported workplace arguments gone too far, raging tempers, greed, murder-suicides and more can be tied to the uptick in slayings over the past 12 months.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
police1.com

Video shows car on fire during 100 mph pursuit in Detroit

DETROIT — A driver is facing charges after speeding through part of Metro Detroit at more than 100 mph on Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to help Detroit police track the motorist for reckless driving, the agency reported in a post on Twitter. An...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Violent crime in Detroit down, property crime up in 2022

Detroit — Violent crime in Detroit in 2022 dropped 11% over the previous year as of Friday, while property crime increased by nearly a quarter, fueled by a 41% jump in vehicle thefts, according to the latest Detroit police statistics. As of Friday, there had been 307 criminal homicides...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield police looking for teen runaway

The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who voluntarily left her home late Wednesday or early Thursday. Deasia Williams is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has red and black long hair.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of running red light, causing fatal Dearborn crash charged with murder

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A 29-year-old man was charged Friday with several felonies, including murder, stemming from a Dearborn crash that killed a woman earlier this week. Authorities say that when a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop Chance Robert Murphy for speeding Monday on Michigan Avenue, he ran a red light at Gulley and crashed into a 61-year-old Lincoln Park woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEARBORN, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild

A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pontiac mother of 7 loses home, belongings in early morning fire

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac woman and her family lost their home and all of their belongings in a fire on Friday morning. The family is now forced to stay with relatives and while they’re grateful to be alive, they now have to start from scratch. “Everything I’ve...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

FBI: Guns, illegal silencers seized after Michigan man drunkenly shoots through basement window

PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police discovered guns and silencers at a Port Huron home after a neighbor discovered that their house had been shot in March. According to a federal court filing, a resident on Howard Street heard noises on the evening of March 26. The next day, he discovered bullet holes in his siding and broken glass nearby, so he called police.
PORT HURON, MI
CBS Detroit

Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial. 
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MI Martial Arts scene growing, drawing talent worldwide

(CBS DETROIT) - Santiago Linares has quite the resume for a 13-year-old.A 2nd degree blackbelt, martial arts world titles, and nearly his entire life dedicated to his craft."The training is very hard. I train with my sensei and I train in Guatemala," Linares said. He and his sensai, Luis Celis, who is also his uncle, have been training together for nearly 7 years in the field of martial arts."Kids at that age don't like to be like training all the time and making sacrifices. But he is. His mentality is different because he's always trying to improve," Celis said about...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect crashes, swallows heroin after fleeing Warren police during drug ring investigation

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A chase spurred by a drug investigation ended with a suspect in the hospital after he swallowed heroin, Warren police said. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said investigators were conducting a meth, fentanyl, and heroin bust and had been surveilling two houses when the suspects left and met at a gas station in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover on Thursday around 9:10 p.m.
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man forces woman into van in Detroit alley

Video captured on a surveillance video shows a man grabbing a woman and forcing her into van on Detroit's east side. The attack happened on Christmas in an alley near Gratiot and 8 Mile.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Henry Ford zones out Bloomfield Hills’ potent offense in Roundball Classic win

FERNDALE —‌ If it seems like there is a lot of basketball being played over the holidays, well, there is. With three separate tournaments being played this week alone in metro Detroit, it’s a great chance for teams to see other teams on the court. On Tuesday, Bloomfield Hills and Detroit Henry Ford took part in the Detroit Public Schools Christmas Classic — both having a chance to see one another before their matchup in the Motor City Roundball Classic Thursday at Ferndale High School.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy