Former Cass Tech football star Jayru Campbell charged after standoff with police in Auburn Hills

(CBS DETROIT) - Former Cass Tech and Ferris State football star Jayru Campbell was charged after police say he threatened staff at an Auburn Hills hospital and police while holding his 2-year-old daughter.

Campbell was arraigned Wednesday on fourth-degree child abuse, three counts of felonious assault on a police officer, disturbing the peace and trespassing. Campbell was given a $30,000 cash bond.

Jayru Campbell Auburn Hills Police Department

The incident unfolded at about 8:40 p.m., Dec. 25, at Havenwyck Hospital. Police were called to the hospital for a report of someone threatening staff.

The suspect, identified as Campbell, was seen holding his daughter with scissors in his hand. Police say he was demanding that a family be released from the hospital and also threatening to harm officers during the standoff.

Police say after some time, Campbell eventually put down the scissors and released his daughter before he was taken into custody.

"I commend the actions of our officers, who were on scene during this very dynamic situation," Auburn Hills Police Chief Ryan Gagnon said in a statement. "The officers maintained their composure and used time and space, which allowed them to de-escalate the situation and negotiate with the person. We are grateful for the outcome and that no one was injured during this incident."

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 17.