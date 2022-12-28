Man wanted on charges related to deadly ATV crash in NE Philly surrenders to police

UPDATE: Dec. 29, 2022, 7 p.m.

Andrew Joseph Richardson, wanted for the charge of homicide by vehicle and related charges has surrendered to Philadelphia police and is in custody, authorities said Thursday.

The original story follows:

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police are trying to locate a man wanted in connection to a deadly traffic accident that happened in Northeast Philadelphia in May. Following an investigation, Andrew Joseph Richardson, 31, has been charged with DUI, homicide by vehicle and driving with a suspended license, according to police.

On Thursday, May 19, around 9 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a car and an all-terrain vehicle on State Road, near Pennypack Creek, that killed 28-year-old Victoria Rose Walker.

According to police, Richardson was traveling north on State Road in a blue 2018 Kia Rio when he collided with Walker’s blue Yamaha ATV, which was traveling north in a southbound lane.

Police say Richardson stayed on the scene until they arrived. Walker was pronounced dead at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital around 10 p.m.

Richardson is described as having a tall build, at 6' 1" and 170 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

The Police Department asks anyone with information about Richardson’s whereabouts to contact the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3181 or to send a tip via phone or text to 215-686-2477.

KYW Newsradio crime and justice reporter Kristen Johanson contributed to this report.