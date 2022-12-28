ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man wanted on charges related to deadly ATV crash in NE Philly surrenders to police

By Kyw Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mBng_0jwyusFM00

UPDATE: Dec. 29, 2022, 7 p.m.

Andrew Joseph Richardson, wanted for the charge of homicide by vehicle and related charges has surrendered to Philadelphia police and is in custody, authorities said Thursday.

The original story follows:

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) Police are trying to locate a man wanted in connection to a deadly traffic accident that happened in Northeast Philadelphia in May. Following an investigation, Andrew Joseph Richardson, 31, has been charged with DUI, homicide by vehicle and driving with a suspended license, according to police.

On Thursday, May 19, around 9 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a car and an all-terrain vehicle on State Road, near Pennypack Creek, that killed 28-year-old Victoria Rose Walker.

According to police, Richardson was traveling north on State Road in a blue 2018 Kia Rio when he collided with Walker’s blue Yamaha ATV, which was traveling north in a southbound lane.

Police say Richardson stayed on the scene until they arrived. Walker was pronounced dead at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital around 10 p.m.

Richardson is described as having a tall build, at 6' 1" and 170 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

The Police Department asks anyone with information about Richardson’s whereabouts to contact the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3181 or to send a tip via phone or text to 215-686-2477.

KYW Newsradio crime and justice reporter Kristen Johanson contributed to this report.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Passenger found shot dead inside crashed car on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A car crash has quickly turned into a homicide investigation after police say a man was shot to death inside the car in Hunting Park early Tuesday morning. Fire crews and paramedics were initially called to a crash at 9th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2 a.m. Police were notified after a 28-year-old was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot in Apparent Carjacking of His Muscle Car

A man was found shot on the West Philadelphia street where he lives after his muscle car was stolen during an apparent carjacking overnight. The shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. Monday along the Spring Street, near 54th Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Léelo en español aquí....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Former husband of murder victim arrested on separate charges

The former husband of a woman whose body was found in the Brandywine River in the summer of 2019, has been arrested on domestic assault charges in connection with a separate case. New Castle County Police tell WDEL News officers were called to Camp David Road, off of Shipley Road,...
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest and lower left abdomen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Man fires AR-15 during New Year’s Eve party, killing 2 people: police

DETROIT — A Michigan man will likely face felony charges after firing an AR-15 at a New Year’s Eve party near a fireworks display, killing two. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man whose name hasn’t been released, is being held on $5 million bond in Van Buren County Jail and could be arraigned as early as Tuesday on two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
CBS Philly

Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Camden Man Arrested In Teenager's Stabbing Death

A Camden City man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old victim, authorities said.,. On New Year's Day at approximately 2:54 a.m., a 9-1-1 call was received with a report of a person stabbed at the 3000 block of Mt. Ephraim Ave in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Bodies Found In DelCo Home

Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home. State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release. There, police found...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Local Bank

JACKSON – A Bayville man has been arrested and charged after robbing a TD Bank in Jackson Township Monday afternoon, police said. Around 4:15 p.m., the Jackson Township Police Department was notified that a local TD Bank had been robbed. Police Chief Matthew D. Kunz told Jersey Shore Online that the suspect had brandished a knife in order to obtain the money. The suspect then fled with the money in an unknown direction, Kunz said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Barricaded Shooter Inside Home That Is On Fire

Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – The subject is reportedly shooting from the home and the house is on fire.
WILMINGTON, DE
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy