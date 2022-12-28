Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
These Northern California counties, cities offer free sandbag stations ahead of upcoming storm
Wet weather is returning to Northern California for the weekend, prompting some flood concerns across the area. Due to these flood concerns, KCRA 3's weather team is calling Saturday an Impact Day. Several cities and counties are preparing residents for the upcoming storms by opening up warming centers and offering...
mix96sac.com
Flooding Possible this Weekend. Get Sandbags Here
We’re wrapping up 2022 with one of the wettest Decembers in years. All the rain over the next few days (especially on Saturday) could lead to flooding in the Sacramento area. To help protect your family and property, free sandbags and sandbag refill stations are available throughout the Sacramento area. Here are a few locations:
riolindamessenger.com
Sacramento County Parks To Close Due To Heavy Rain
Due to projected rains, the Sacramento and American Rivers are expected to run higher and faster than normal. The Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks is closing several park properties along the American River and Dry Creek Parkways to prepare for anticipated flooding. According to the National Weather Service in...
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Road closed due to flooding in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. — Wet weather in the Northstate has brought the threat of flooding to low-lying communities. According to Oroville CHP, Central House Road is closed due to flooding from Highway 70 to Lone Tree Road. The CHP incident page also showed reports of flooding near Messick Road and...
Fallen tree blocks Highway 99 in Stockton
(KTXL) — Crews with Caltrans District 10 are working to clear a fallen tree along northbound State Route 99 in Stockton, according to a social media post by Caltrans. A photo shows a large tree fell across the two far right lanes of northbound SR-99 just north of Wilson Way in Stockton. Traffic reports show […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas
California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
KCRA.com
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
Raging garage fire threatened Roseville neighborhood
(KTXL) — A garage fire in a Roseville neighborhood came close to threatening nearby homes on Thursday morning, according to the Roseville Fire Department. At 3 a.m., crews arrived at the home in the Cresthaven neighborhood to find a fast moving in the garage. Photos from fire officials show a mass amount of flames erupting […]
Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect
(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. —Video above: The biggest weather stories from 2022 Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership […]
New stimulus program gives families up to $1,500 each month
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Yolo County, you may know that Yolo County has the highest rate of poverty in California with over 20.9% of residents living in poverty rate in California.
When will the approaching storms arrive in the Sacramento region?
A series of storms will continue to move in throughout the night Friday night into Saturday, bringing with them the possibility of flooding. One concern is that heavy rainfall could melt snow in the Sierra and overwhelm rivers, creeks, and streams. Be prepared for travel delays, chain controls, and reduced visibility at times. Slow down on snow-covered roads, and carry chains.Highlights: Atmospheric river rain, also known as a Pineapple Express (warm tropical moisture), particularly affecting the Sierra.Fluctuating snow levels as low as 1,000 feet.Several rounds of heavy rain.Dry new year's day. Flood Watch was issued for portions of the Valley and Delta...
KCRA.com
Elk Grove woman fixes smashed window after car break-in, chronicles the steps on social media
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove woman who had her car broken into has gained attention on social media after she took matters into her own hands to repair the vehicle. Rachael McKinney said her car was broken into before Christmas and she wanted to quickly fix the issue.
KCRA.com
Mail thieves hold up letter carriers in Sacramento County, stealing master key to mailboxes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Investigators said mail thieves in California are targeting letter carriers who carry master keys to the clusters of mailboxes. "The keys access several mailboxes, so the mail thieves see that as a more efficient way to steal mail," said postal inspector Matthew Norfleet. In two recent...
mymotherlode.com
Rescue Crews Searched For Possible Occupants Of Submerged Pickup
Mountain Ranch, CA — Using a ladder and resting it against the hood of a submerged pickup to walk across a flooded ditch, as seen in the image box picture, fire crews worked to get inside the truck after reports of a crash in Calaveras County around 10 a.m. yesterday.
kubaradio.com
Update on Christmas Night Fatal Accident in South Yuba City
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP Yuba-Sutter Public Information Officer Brian Danielson has provided an update on the Christmas night fatal head-on collision in south Yuba City, saying officers returned to the site on South George Washington Boulevard just south of Bogue Road the next day when the fog cleared. There, via physical evidence and witness statements, it was determined the fault of the collision was that of 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, who was declared deceased the night of the accident,
What work is being done to protect Sacramento from flooding?
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento region has seen devastating flooding in years past, and each winter, there's a concern another disaster could hit.Now, with another big storm on the way this week, we're getting answers on just what work is being done to help protect the area when river levels rise.The Sacramento region has some of the highest flood risk in the nation."The water that falls either as rain or snow can come down the watershed very rapidly," said Tim Kerr, general manager of the American River Flood Control District.Sacramento County last saw severe flooding in 2017, and since then,...
Who won millions in Sacramento? Here are lottery winners from the area in 2022
(KTXL) — In 2022, some Californians had a hefty paid day after winning the lottery. The California State Lottery announced Thursday that 125 people in the state became millionaires while one became a billionaire in both draw and scratcher games through the end of November. Two millionaire winnings happened in Sacramento with one getting the […]
abc10.com
Sacramento woman inundated with dozens of mysteriously delivered heaters
A Sacramento woman is trying to figure out why dozens of portable heaters are being sent to her home. None of which she ever ordered.
Calaveras Enterprise
Vigil held for homeless lives lost in Jackson
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, a memorial vigil was held at Petkovich Park in downtown Jackson, honoring those who have died while living without shelter in the past year. National Homeless Persons Memorial Day is an annual event created by the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council (NHCHC) in 1990 “to remember those who died during the year without housing,” according to NHCHC.
