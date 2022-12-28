ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

mix96sac.com

Flooding Possible this Weekend. Get Sandbags Here

We’re wrapping up 2022 with one of the wettest Decembers in years. All the rain over the next few days (especially on Saturday) could lead to flooding in the Sacramento area. To help protect your family and property, free sandbags and sandbag refill stations are available throughout the Sacramento area. Here are a few locations:
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
riolindamessenger.com

Sacramento County Parks To Close Due To Heavy Rain

Due to projected rains, the Sacramento and American Rivers are expected to run higher and faster than normal. The Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks is closing several park properties along the American River and Dry Creek Parkways to prepare for anticipated flooding. According to the National Weather Service in...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Traffic Alert: Road closed due to flooding in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. — Wet weather in the Northstate has brought the threat of flooding to low-lying communities. According to Oroville CHP, Central House Road is closed due to flooding from Highway 70 to Lone Tree Road. The CHP incident page also showed reports of flooding near Messick Road and...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fallen tree blocks Highway 99 in Stockton

(KTXL) — Crews with Caltrans District 10 are working to clear a fallen tree along northbound State Route 99 in Stockton, according to a social media post by Caltrans. A photo shows a large tree fell across the two far right lanes of northbound SR-99 just north of Wilson Way in Stockton. Traffic reports show […]
STOCKTON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas

California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Raging garage fire threatened Roseville neighborhood

(KTXL) — A garage fire in a Roseville neighborhood came close to threatening nearby homes on Thursday morning, according to the Roseville Fire Department. At 3 a.m., crews arrived at the home in the Cresthaven neighborhood to find a fast moving in the garage. Photos from fire officials show a mass amount of flames erupting […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County

(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Folsom restaurant sold after 35 years. These are the changes to expect

(KTXL) — After 35 years a beloved Folsom restaurant is changing ownership, causing the restaurant to be closed down for a few months. —Video above: The biggest weather stories from 2022 Hacienda Del Rio, a Mexican restaurant located on Sutter Street in historic Folsom for the past 40 years, is closing down to change ownership […]
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

When will the approaching storms arrive in the Sacramento region?

A series of storms will continue to move in throughout the night Friday night into Saturday, bringing with them the possibility of flooding. One concern is that heavy rainfall could melt snow in the Sierra and overwhelm rivers, creeks, and streams.  Be prepared for travel delays, chain controls, and reduced visibility at times. Slow down on snow-covered roads, and carry chains.Highlights: Atmospheric river rain, also known as a Pineapple Express (warm tropical moisture), particularly affecting the Sierra.Fluctuating snow levels as low as 1,000 feet.Several rounds of heavy rain.Dry new year's day. Flood Watch was issued for portions of the Valley and Delta...
SACRAMENTO, CA
kubaradio.com

Update on Christmas Night Fatal Accident in South Yuba City

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – CHP Yuba-Sutter Public Information Officer Brian Danielson has provided an update on the Christmas night fatal head-on collision in south Yuba City, saying officers returned to the site on South George Washington Boulevard just south of Bogue Road the next day when the fog cleared. There, via physical evidence and witness statements, it was determined the fault of the collision was that of 44-year-old Jack Alan Means Jr. of Yuba City, who was declared deceased the night of the accident,
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

What work is being done to protect Sacramento from flooding?

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento region has seen devastating flooding in years past, and each winter, there's a concern another disaster could hit.Now, with another big storm on the way this week, we're getting answers on just what work is being done to help protect the area when river levels rise.The Sacramento region has some of the highest flood risk in the nation."The water that falls either as rain or snow can come down the watershed very rapidly," said Tim Kerr, general manager of the American River Flood Control District.Sacramento County last saw severe flooding in 2017, and since then,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Vigil held for homeless lives lost in Jackson

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, a memorial vigil was held at Petkovich Park in downtown Jackson, honoring those who have died while living without shelter in the past year. National Homeless Persons Memorial Day is an annual event created by the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council (NHCHC) in 1990 “to remember those who died during the year without housing,” according to NHCHC.
JACKSON, CA

