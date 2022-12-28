Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte Telegraph
A wet ending to a dry year: North Platte gets 0.73 inches of precipitation Thursday
As a year notorious for its dryness ends, North Platte is ending 2022 on a welcome wet note. Thursday’s combination of rain followed by wet snow proved to be the city’s sixth-wettest day all year, according to the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field. Though the...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte ice rink closer to opening
City workers, volunteers and private businesses continued to work on assembling the NPIce rink on Friday afternoon. The project is a temporary ice rink that will be open during the winter months to offer local skating, hockey leagues and lessons. The goal, according to NPIce, is to morph the idea into a permanent location in the near future.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for January 1
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (5) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
‘Design-build’ ordinance, RV park on North Platte City Council’s plate
A light agenda is on tap for North Platte City Council members for their first 2023 meeting Tuesday. They’ll hold second-round debate on an ordinance allowing “design-build” contracts for city construction projects and consider a conditional use permit for a small RV park south of Interstate 80.
North Platte Telegraph
More microTIF tweaks needed to lure owners of older homes, Jacobson says
Besides plans to engage on major statewide issues, western Nebraska’s returning and incoming state senators have more local and regional matters in mind as they prepare to introduce their 2023 bills. North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson’s agenda for his first full session includes what would be a second round...
North Platte Telegraph
Great Plains Health now offers robotic-assisted knee replacement option
Patients seeking a knee replacement in North Platte now have another option for the procedure at Great Plains Health. Dr. Evan Correll and Dr. Nathan Jacobson, orthopaedic surgeons at Great Plains Health Orthopaedics, have completed the first robotic-assisted knee replacements. The Zimmer-Biomet ROSA Knee System is a robotic surgical assistant...
North Platte Telegraph
Gothenburg girls edge Hershey to win Greg Miller Memorial tournament title
HERSHEY — Gothenburg and Hershey run different systems but there are similarities in the two prep girls basketball teams style of play. “I feel we’re both physical and aggressive teams on defense ... and we wear our emotions on our sleeves so to say,” Swedes coach Kassie Schuett said after her team edged Hershey 40-32 on Friday in the Greg Miller Memorial Tournament title game.
North Platte Telegraph
Hershey boys, girls defeat Raiders in first round of home tournament
HERSHEY — Kellan Spearman scored a game-high 28 points as the Hershey boys basketball team defeated Lawrence-Nelson 51-47 Thursday in the first round of the Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament in Hershey. “I thought we came out really flat, but that’s to the credit of Lawrence-Nelson,” Hershey coach Dustin...
Comments / 0