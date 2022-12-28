Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Waco's hotels; King Noodle inbound; Gas prices; Real estate outlook
Waco’s lodging industry appears to be flexing its muscle once again after becoming soft and saggy during the COVID-19 pandemic, so says San Antonio-based Source Strategies, a hotel consulting firm. Its detailed report on the performance of hotels and motels statewide during the third quarter contains nuggets reflecting well...
WacoTrib.com
Ridgewood to shutter Saturday for nearly a year for renovation project
Waco’s Ridgewood Country Club’s 18-hole golf course will shut down Saturday for nearly a year as the course undergoes a total renovation from architect Tripp Davis, something members say is necessary to retain the premier private club’s status in the Waco area. “It’s something we absolutely needed...
WacoTrib.com
Cindy Walker's house: Texas music fans, Mexia boosters work to preserve famed songwriter's home
Current efforts to save the dilapidated Mexia home of one of country music's most prolific songwriters, Cindy Walker, house, spun out of a documentary-in-progress, "You Don't Know Me: The Story of Cindy Walker," led by Central Texas broadcaster and Texas music advocate Lindsay Liepman, who shows the Trib around. Texas...
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 30
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (18) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
3 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $435,000
Enjoy the country loving not far from town. Beautiful, custom-built home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on 3.7 acres in Crawford, Texas is a contemporary beauty with family home feel. The inviting family room is open living to the dining and kitchen. The well equipped kitchen features hand cut clé tile and terrazzo style Quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, large center island with separate vegetable and fruit washing sink plus storage, gas stove, fabulous stainless steel fridge, plus built in desk, all with direct access to the dining area. Excellent sized bedrooms throughout home. The primary bedrooms suite is oversized with a wonderful bathroom that highlights soaking tub, walk in tiled shower, and dual closets. Additional features include laundry room, vaulted ceilings, fabulous fixtures through out, 2 car garage, courtyard area, spray foam in attic & walls, and abundance of natural light throughout the home. This 2020 beauty is priced to sell below McLennan Appraisal District.
WacoTrib.com
Waco police report 14 homicides for 2022
Waco police report 7-month lull in homicides, approach end of year with 14. Curtis Freeman, 30, was shot Jan. 16 at a convenience store at 1900 J.J. Flewellen Road, and died of his injuries Jan. 21 at a local hospital. Eddie Bohannan, 24, was served a murder warrant in Freeman’s death while held in Falls County Jail on charges he shoot at a Falls County deputy who pulled him over Jan. 17. Bohannon was indicted on the murder charge in April.
WacoTrib.com
MT Rice Tournament: Connally girls seize trophy; Midway, La Vega fall just short
In their first trip to the MT Rice Tournament, the 21st-ranked Connally girls basketball team became the inaugural Division II champion, defeating Kinkaid, 41-28, Friday at the Midway High arena. Meanwhile, a pair of other local teams — La Vega in the Division II boys’ bracket and Midway in the...
WacoTrib.com
Police make indecent exposure arrest after reports from around Waco
Waco police announced an arrest Friday related to reports received since September “of a male exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks throughout the city.”. Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was arrested on Waco police warrants charging Class B misdemeanor indecent exposure and third-degree felony indecency with...
WacoTrib.com
Nursing facility recognizes longtime employee
Lona Mae Tucker has worked 47 years as a certified nurse’s assistant at Greenview Manor Nursing and Rehab in Waco. But while the 79-year-old might be stepping away from her full-time duties at the nursing facility, she isn’t leaving. No way. “Greenview is my family; my residents are...
WacoTrib.com
Tetens outlines plans to tackle challenges as new McLennan County DA
Incoming McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said he will take office in the new year with plans to improve the office’s communication with the courts and law enforcement, tackle a sizeable backlog of cases and improve organization. Tetens said he will swear his oath of office at 12:30...
Comments / 0