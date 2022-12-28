ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Mike Copeland: Waco's hotels; King Noodle inbound; Gas prices; Real estate outlook

Waco’s lodging industry appears to be flexing its muscle once again after becoming soft and saggy during the COVID-19 pandemic, so says San Antonio-based Source Strategies, a hotel consulting firm. Its detailed report on the performance of hotels and motels statewide during the third quarter contains nuggets reflecting well...
Ridgewood to shutter Saturday for nearly a year for renovation project

Waco’s Ridgewood Country Club’s 18-hole golf course will shut down Saturday for nearly a year as the course undergoes a total renovation from architect Tripp Davis, something members say is necessary to retain the premier private club’s status in the Waco area. “It’s something we absolutely needed...
3 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $435,000

Enjoy the country loving not far from town. Beautiful, custom-built home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on 3.7 acres in Crawford, Texas is a contemporary beauty with family home feel. The inviting family room is open living to the dining and kitchen. The well equipped kitchen features hand cut clé tile and terrazzo style Quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, large center island with separate vegetable and fruit washing sink plus storage, gas stove, fabulous stainless steel fridge, plus built in desk, all with direct access to the dining area. Excellent sized bedrooms throughout home. The primary bedrooms suite is oversized with a wonderful bathroom that highlights soaking tub, walk in tiled shower, and dual closets. Additional features include laundry room, vaulted ceilings, fabulous fixtures through out, 2 car garage, courtyard area, spray foam in attic & walls, and abundance of natural light throughout the home. This 2020 beauty is priced to sell below McLennan Appraisal District.
Waco police report 14 homicides for 2022

Waco police report 7-month lull in homicides, approach end of year with 14. Curtis Freeman, 30, was shot Jan. 16 at a convenience store at 1900 J.J. Flewellen Road, and died of his injuries Jan. 21 at a local hospital. Eddie Bohannan, 24, was served a murder warrant in Freeman’s death while held in Falls County Jail on charges he shoot at a Falls County deputy who pulled him over Jan. 17. Bohannon was indicted on the murder charge in April.
Police make indecent exposure arrest after reports from around Waco

Waco police announced an arrest Friday related to reports received since September “of a male exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks throughout the city.”. Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was arrested on Waco police warrants charging Class B misdemeanor indecent exposure and third-degree felony indecency with...
Nursing facility recognizes longtime employee

Lona Mae Tucker has worked 47 years as a certified nurse’s assistant at Greenview Manor Nursing and Rehab in Waco. But while the 79-year-old might be stepping away from her full-time duties at the nursing facility, she isn’t leaving. No way. “Greenview is my family; my residents are...
