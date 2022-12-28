Read full article on original website
Nebraska man ID'd as Minnesota cold case murder victim
Human remains found in Minnesota more than four decades ago were identified, authorities said Tuesday
Iowa police shoot 16-year-old boy during domestic confrontation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police officers in Des Moines shot and killed a 16-year-old boy they encountered during a domestic disturbance early Monday morning.The Des Moines Register reported that a relative of the boy called police about 12:30 a.m. to report the dispute at an apartment complex near Blank Park Zoo. The caller said the disturbance involved the boy and he was armed with a handgun.Police said in a statement that officers found the boy in an apartment with other family members. Officers tried to talk to the boy to de-escalate the situation but the boy raised the gun toward officers, prompting more than one officer to open fire. The boy later died at a hospital.State agents are investigating the shooting.
Missing Omaha mom’s remains found in Kansas 1 month after her disappearance
TOPEKA, Kansas (TCD) -- The remains of a missing 43-year-old mother from Nebraska were found last week after a month-long search for her. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 21, detectives in Omaha "identified a location of interest" near Topeka that they believed had connections to Cari Allen’s disappearance. They contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Topeka Police Department, who went to the area of 2249 SW 57th St. to investigate.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested
A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Former Omaha daycare worker pleads not guilty to neglect charge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Omaha daycare worker faces a misdemeanor charge. A toddler, 2.5-year-old Lorenzo Ponce, suffered a head injury falling down stairs at an Omaha daycare in September. The boy is recovering but earlier in December his mother called it a frighteningly close call. “All three of...
