Tulane seeks 10-win improvement vs. USC in Cotton Bowl
Cotton Bowl: No. 14 Tulane (11-2) vs. No. 8 Southern California (11-2), Monday, 1 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: USC by 1 1/2. Series record: USC leads 2-1. WHAT’S AT STAKE. USC, with first-year coach Lincoln Riley, goes for its first 12-win season since 2008. The Trojans...
Bills at Bengals: 3 to Watch in Week 17
As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, Bills Central highlights three players on whom Bills Mafia fans might want to keep watch.
Texans Coach Lovie Smith and Staff Under Evaluation; Major Changes Ahead?
Houston Texans' 2023 direction still being determined by front office heading into final home game of season
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
No. 16 LSU looks for 1st bowl win under Kelly in Citrus Bowl
Citrus Bowl: No. 16 LSU (9-4, No. 17 CFP) vs. Purdue (8-5), Jan. 2, 1 p.m. Eastern (ABC) FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: LSU by 14 1/2 Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE
Which team was on Ohio's first legal sports bet? The Cleveland Browns
Sports betting is now legal in the state of Ohio. With the arrival of Jan. 1 comes the legalization of sports betting in the state of Ohio with residents able to bet on their favorite professional and collegiate teams through sportsbooks either online or in-person. Outside of Cleveland at MGM Northfield Park's...
Chiefs have Khalen Saunders back in action vs. Broncos. Here are the Week 17 inactives
The Chiefs enter Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a relatively healthy roster.
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons: Live updates, score, analysis in NFL Week 17
Live updates from the Week 17 NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 1, 2023. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast by Fox. Inactives. Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons odds. The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons play on...
With three game-winners this season, Tyler Herro becoming Heat’s go-to option in the clutch
The Miami Heat is still working through different offensive solutions after a rough start to the season on that end of the court. But it has become abundantly clear who the Heat’s go-to option is when it needs a game-winning or game-tying shot in the final seconds.
