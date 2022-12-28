Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Related
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Detroit Lions RB Craig Reynolds to play with Justin Jackson (hip) inactive
For the first time since Week 9, Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds will play. The Lions activated Reynolds, who suffered a rib injury Nov. 6, from the injured reserve in mid-December, after he returned to practice in early December, but he has been a healthy scratch for the past two games.
Texans Coach Lovie Smith and Staff Under Evaluation; Major Changes Ahead?
Houston Texans' 2023 direction still being determined by front office heading into final home game of season
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
NEN Roundtable: Do the Patriots deserve to make the playoffs?
Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff. Do the Patriots deserve to make the playoffs? Will Bill O'Brien be the offensive coordinator next season and will Matt Patricia slide to the defensive side if Jerod Mayo takes a head coaching job?
Chiefs have Khalen Saunders back in action vs. Broncos. Here are the Week 17 inactives
The Chiefs enter Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a relatively healthy roster.
Next Man Up: Browns Daylen Baldwin loves gospel music, gun ranges and good meals
Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Browns player you might not know much about...yet. We call this feature "Next Man Up."
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons: Live updates, score, analysis in NFL Week 17
Live updates from the Week 17 NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 1, 2023. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast by Fox. Inactives. Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons odds. The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons play on...
Live updates: Bucs-Panthers could determine NFC South champion
If you are viewing this story via our mobile app and are unable to see videos and tweets, click here. The Bucs face the Panthers this afternoon at Raymond James Stadium in a game that very well could determine the NFC South champion. Win, and Tampa Bay (7-8) will earn...
Comments / 0