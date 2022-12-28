ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Some Acura Sedans Recalled Over Possible Tire Damage (Blame Robots)

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2OuN_0jwypRQo00

The rebellious robot has been a key element in many a science-fiction story.

A machine built by humans to serve humans suddenly gets its circuits out of joint and pretty soon the androids are getting antsy.

Real life is not even remotely like "WestWorld" -- at least not yet -- but you still want to keep an eye on all your devices.

Robots have been a vital element in the auto industry for decades.

Unimate, the first industrial robot system, was introduced in 1961 on a General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report assembly line in New Jersey.

One of Unimate’s biggest responsibilities was spot welding, and that list expanded to other duties over time. The Stanford Arm was developed in 1969, followed by the Silver Arm in 1974,

The use of robots has expanded rapidly over the years and estimates now say that half of industrial-robot purchases in North America have been made by automakers.

Acura, Honda's (HMC) - Get Free Report luxury brand, recently had a robot problem that prompted the automaker to recall just 19 TLX Sedans.

The Japanese tire supplier Bridgestone found that the tires equipped on a small number of the vehicles "may have sustained cuts/tears to the bead area during their tire sorting and loading process," according to a filing with the National Highway Safety Transportation Administration.

Damaged Tires Could Deflate Rapidly

Bridgestone said the plastic "shoe" of a robotic arm used to unstack tires -- known as the depalletizer -- rotated out of position.

This exposed a sharp edge on the robotic arm of the depalletizer to the inside of certain tires, the filing said,

The bead areas of a small quantity of tires may have been cut by this edge during the unstacking process.

NHTSA said that if the tire sustained cuts or tears to the bead area, over time air and moisture could damage the tire’s belts or bead wires.

"As a result, the tire could deflate rapidly, potentially leading to a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash or injury," the filing said.

Vehicles equipped with a tire-pressure-monitoring system may detect and notify drivers of a loss of tire air pressure at higher-than-normal rates.

If undetected, damage could progress over time and the tires could exhibit noise, vibration, handling disturbance, sidewall bulges, and irregular tread wear.

All the affected TLXs were manufactured on Sept. 1.

As of Dec. 15, Honda had not received any warranty claims, field reports, or reports of injuries or crashes related to this issue.

Registered owners of all affected vehicles will be contacted by mail and advised to take their vehicles to an authorized Acura dealer.

The dealer will inspect all four tires, and if a tire is within the affected date range, it will replace it with a new tire.

Tire loading and unloading is now performed by humans rather than a robot, the filing said.

First Acura All-Electric Models Are on Track

Separately, Honda said on Dec. 20 that development work on Acura's first all-electric models -- the 2024 ZDX and ZDX Type S performance variant -- was continuing as "testing extends to real-world conditions."

Acura's first zero-emission production models, the 2024 ZDX and ZDX Type S, will be officially unveiled in 2023.

In October, Honda said that it would build a lithium-ion battery factory in Fayette County, Ohio, about 40 miles southwest of Columbus.

Honda and LG Energy Solution intend to invest $3.5 billion initially and hire 2,200 employees in the joint venture. They plan to spend a total of $4.4 billion overall.

The automaker also plans to spend more capital to retool three plants in Ohio at a cost of $700 million, plus hire 300 new employees to ramp up more production of EVs.

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Volkswagen Recalling Popular Model to Replace Dangerous Airbags

In 1968, the Volkswagen Beetle was the best-selling car in the world. In that same tumultuous year, when Apollo 8 circled the moon and Boeing's (BA) - Get Free Report 747 first took to the air, Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report released The Love Bug, which featured the Beetle Herbie in the title role.
24/7 Wall St.

Toyota Is The World’s Greatest Car Company

A look at the world’s global car companies shows that America’s are run by bunglers. Ford’s management cannot keep track of its expenses. GM sits well behind most in its move into the EV business. VW, BMW, and Mercedes make cars widely admired for their quality, but they are late to the EV and self-driving […]
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Interesting Engineering

A $140,000 car can fly you over traffic jams in the city

Stuck in a traffic jam? A simple flick of a button could unwrap a rotor assembly that can take your car airborne and land on a less busy patch of road to continue your journey again. If this sounds like a scene from a science-fiction movie, then you haven't heard about the Chinese flying car firm, Aeroht, which plans to take such a car into production by 2025, Bloomberg reported.
topgear.com

Will one of these flying cars finally change the game in 2023?

The BMW-engined AirCar was actually issued with an ‘official Certificate of Airworthiness’ by the Slovak Transport Authority in early 2022 having completed 70 hours of flight testing and over 200 takeoffs and landings. Is this the future right here?. PAL-V Liberty. If you’ve been to literally any motor...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
insideevs.com

Tesla Owner Shares Video & Story After 30-Car Winter-Weather Pileup

There were many major accidents as wicked winter weather set in on the States last week. A few of the accidents were multi-car pileups that left freeways closed and people stranded for many hours. A Tesla owner was able to avoid the initial pileup, though he was eventually hit by a pickup truck driver.
insideevs.com

Ram 1500 REV Trademark Registered For Upcoming Electric Truck

Ram’s first all-electric pickup truck, the 1500 Revolution, will apparently bear a slightly different name when it comes to market sometime in 2024. As reported by CarBuzz, FCA US LLC has filed for two trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), one of which is RAM 1500 REV. According to the trademark filing, it is meant to be used on Land vehicles, namely, passenger trucks.
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction

While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
MICHIGAN STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla's $30,000 Car Will Instead Be $20,000

We have a video showing how Tesla's compact vehicle will not be $30,000 or even $25,000. It will be $20,000. There is a Tesla compact vehicle that Elon Musk has talked about many times. Many Tesla analysts like Ross Gerber and Gary Black are saying that this compact car is essential for Tesla.
MotorTrend Magazine

This Ram 1500 Is Overland Ready and It Has a Unique Pop-Up Camper in Its Bed

Chris Fehler wasn't out to build an overlander. He had a Hemi-powered 2010 Ram 1500 4x4 and wanted to build it into something he could use to take him farther into the outdoors. Chris told us, "I love exploring the outdoors, and getting away and seeing the wild side of the world. Sometimes, dirt roads are the best way to do that. Dirt roads often lead to the most beautiful places."
COLORADO STATE
msn.com

Toyota Just Unveiled Two Cool-Looking New Electric Trucks

We're waiting for Toyota to give us more information about the upcoming 2024 Tacoma — and a potential EV version of it. We don't have that yet, beyond an unconfirmed report the Taco will receive Toyota's Hybrid Max powertrain. But Toyota has just revealed a couple more cool EV truck prototypes.
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Pops Engine after Only 52 Miles

As exciting as the wider bodywork and refined aerodynamics of the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 are, the 5.5-liter flat-plane LT6 V-8 engine sitting behind the driver is the star of the show. Unfortunately for new Z06 owner Marco Garcia, the motorsport-derived engine in his Corvette Z06 failed after traveling just 52 miles on the initial delivery drive.
COVINA, CA
TheStreet

Ford Earns Dubious Honor in 2022 Recall Review

Ford (F) - Get Free Report had some tough moments in 2022. So tough, in fact, that the company was named the most-recalled auto maker of the year, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The company, which opened its doors in 1903, issued a total of 67...
Carscoops

Rivian R1S Abandoned On Lake Shore After It Got Stuck And Froze In The Mud

The Rivian R1S is one of the most exciting new SUVs on sale today. Most owners have waited patiently to take delivery for years so it’s no shock when they almost immediately take them off road. Sadly, it doesn’t always go as planned and that’s the case again for one R1S owner that got stuck deep in the earth on Christmas eve.
IDAHO STATE
TheStreet

Cars That Are Most 'Made in America'

It’s nice to find a good deal on something, but when you look at the little sticker on the bottom of that toy or lamp, it probably says “Made in China.”. When you buy a car, though, you can’t just flip it over to read the little sticker there that tells you where it’s made.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
91K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy