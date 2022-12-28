ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Asheville water woes: Non-potable & drinking water to be available at 3 area fire stations

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over one week after widespread water issues began in Asheville, many continue facing little to no water in their homes. Starting Saturday, Dec. 31, the city of Asheville says residents who are not able to acquire drinking water themselves can call water resources customer service at 828-251-1122 to request delivery. The city asks that people call between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Early morning shooting in Asheville leaves one injured

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in Asheville, leaving one person injured. A press release from the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers were dispatched to the100 block of New Leicester Highway around 2 a.m. on Dec. 31 to investigate reports of a shooting.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville officials give update after water disrupted for 38K people

A local man asked officials about the level of communicate as an outage has impacted water for more than 38,000 people in the Asheville area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

More than a dozen Upstate flights impacted by Southwest Cancellations

FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a "watch night" service.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

Crews respond to building fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are responding to a building fire Friday morning in Greenville County. The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department said an explosion was reported around 3:30 a.m. on South Batesville Road near Dry Pocket Road. Boiling Springs Fire and Greer Fire are also on the scene working to extinguish the fire. The cause […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

One killed in Anderson County shooting

Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a "watch night" service.
GREENVILLE, SC
106.3 WORD

Upstate business decimated by fire

Firefighters responded to the scene of a predawn blaze in an industrial area of Greer. The fire broke out and an explosion was reported early Friday morning at Upstate Tool and Metal works.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after running off road in Pickens County

Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a "watch night" service.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville City officials said Thursday night, water is once again flowing in parts of the South Asheville area. The latest update says the majority of residents in the Mills River and Arden area had their service restored and they should soon see an increase in water pressure and service, though the service may fluctuate as the system returns.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Despite water outage, emergency services remain available

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department wants to assure residents, even if they do not have water, they are able to help in an emergency. "The Asheville Fire Department and all fire departments actually have contingency plans so if a fire occurs, we definitely will have water available," said Kelly Klope, public information officer with the Asheville Fire Department.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Missing woman last seen overnight in Rutherford Co., deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman last seen on Dec. 28. Deputies said 41-year-old Tracey Leigh Thompson was last seen leaving a home on Kristin’s Place in the Bostic community just after midnight.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
GREENVILLE, SC

