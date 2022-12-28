Read full article on original website
KSLA
Housefire in Shreveport extinguished by 5 fire units
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 7:58PM on Saturday to the 1600 block of Mayhaw Circle to a reported single-story wood framed house fire. The first unit on the scene reportedly saw smoke coming from the right side of the house. Firefighters were able...
KTBS
Bossier City to improve traffic flow with new turn lane at Innovation Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier City will improve traffic flow and safety through the construction of a new turn lane at the intersection of Innovation Drive and Swan Lake Road. The project includes the construction of a 300' southbound right turn lane onto Innovation Drive from Swan...
KTBS
Bossier City residents encouraged to use post-holiday recycling
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Christmas is over and the new year is approaching meaning some people are looking to get rid of clutter. City officials say recycling is a good habit to start as the new year begins and it’s a simple and free process for residents in Bossier City.
KTBS
Boil advisories end for Shreveport, other communities
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the system-wide boil advisory for the City of Shreveport. The order was issued after several major water pipe leaks throughout the city. A boil advisory for the following water systems has also been lifted Friday. Queen City, Texas (new) Town...
ktalnews.com
Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead
One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead. One teen is dead and two others are wounded...
KTBS
Victim Identified in fatal carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street. Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men. They responded with gunfire hitting the victim several times. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. The two masked men jumped into the Lewis's 2017 black Nissan and left the scene.
scttx.com
SL 500, SH7 Scene of Two-vehicle Crash; Truck Loses Load of Bait
December 30, 2022 - The intersection of SL 500 and State Highway 7 (SH7) East was the scene of a two-vehicle crash December 15, 2022. While Center Police Officers investigated the crash, Center Fire Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Department personnel directed traffic at the scene to help prevent further incidents.
KSLA
Shreveport boil advisory finally lifted; water director talks about why system failed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The director of the Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department spoke to KSLA Thursday, Dec. 29 about the city’s water issues caused by the hard freeze over Christmas weekend. FULL INTERVIEW. Director William Daniel said beginning the afternoon of Christmas Eve, the water system became overloaded...
KTBS
KTBS, KPXJ signals restored to antenna viewers after power outage
MOORINGSPORT, La. - Power has been restored to the KTBS transmitter Friday following a lightning strike at a SWEPCO sub-station in the Mooringsport area. The power outage caused the viewer who receive their programming by antenna to lose the signals of KTBS and KPXJ.
ktalnews.com
Police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Thursday morning. According to police, officers responded to reports of a major hit-and-run at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Camille Street. Officers found a...
ktalnews.com
Vivian teen identified by Caddo Parish Coroner
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the 17-year-old slain after a fight between two groups erupted into gunfire in Vivian on Thursday. The coroner says 17-year-old Corterion Collins died at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital at 1:08 p.m. The shooting happened just before noon in the...
ktalnews.com
3 arrested in fatal shooting of Vivian teen
Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
ktalnews.com
Police: Man shot in foot on Texas Street Bridge
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting on the Texas Street Bridge that left one person wounded Friday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. Police say the man told them he was walking on the bridge when he was shot in the top of the foot by an unknown assailant. The victim is expected to survive.
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
Magnolia man, Rico Rose, was arrested by the Magnolia Police for the November 2022 homicide of Shreveport native, Demontray Hall.
KSLA
Bossier City reminds residents of fireworks law ahead of New Year’s
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The New Year is approaching and as fireworks will be set off for the occasion, the Bossier City Fire Department advises residents who plan to celebrate the holiday to keep a few important tips in mind. According to Bossier City’s law, fireworks can be sold...
KTBS
Shreveport teen starts Curvy Girls support group for youth diagnosed with scoliosis
SHREVEPORT, La.-A local teen started a support group for girls in Shreveport dealing with scoliosis. When Maeve Chmieleski first moved to Shreveport with her Air Force family from Washington, she couldn't find a support group to meet her needs as a young person diagnosed with scoliosis. Chmieleshki reached out to...
KSLA
Tracking a severe weather threat for Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy New Year! A little cloudier and a little warmer today with highs in the mid-70s. There is a tiny chance for an isolated sprinkle but I wouldn’t cancel plans over them. Tonight, lows will drop to the 50s and 60s as cloud cover continues increasing.
bizmagsb.com
Bossier City keeps water flowing to customers throughout Arctic Blast, Christmas holiday
With the Arctic Blast and Christmas holiday looming, employees of the City of Bossier City Public Utilities, City administration, and its partner Manchac Consulting Group worked tirelessly to prepare for numerous types of worst-case scenarios, with the ultimate goal of maintaining water service to customers. “Multiple employees sacrificed time away...
KTBS
New Shreveport mayor, city council sworn into office
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members were sworn into to office Saturday morning at the city's Convention Center. Arceneaux, a Republican, defeated state Sen. Greg Traver, a Democrat, with just over 56% of the votes cast in the Dec. 10 runoff. "Shreveport, it...
KTBS
Shreveport property owners, hospital returning to normal after artic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Operations are slowly returning to normal for some local property owners and a major health care provider in the aftermath of the recent arctic blast. Among them are an investment property owner who is faced with major repairs and Willis-Knighton Medical Center, where bucket brigades were the solution to getting toilets flushed.
