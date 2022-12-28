ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLA

Housefire in Shreveport extinguished by 5 fire units

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 7:58PM on Saturday to the 1600 block of Mayhaw Circle to a reported single-story wood framed house fire. The first unit on the scene reportedly saw smoke coming from the right side of the house. Firefighters were able...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Boil advisories end for Shreveport, other communities

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the system-wide boil advisory for the City of Shreveport. The order was issued after several major water pipe leaks throughout the city. A boil advisory for the following water systems has also been lifted Friday. Queen City, Texas (new) Town...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead

One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead. One teen is dead and two others are wounded...
IDABEL, OK
KTBS

Victim Identified in fatal carjacking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal carjacking that took place in the parking lot of the Magnolia Apartments at 3215 Knight Street. Police said Kristopher T. Lewis, 44, of Shreveport and his girlfriend were sitting in a car early Saturday morning when two men wearing ski mask approached and order them out of the vehicle at gun point. As the Lewis exited the car, he fired several shots at the men. They responded with gunfire hitting the victim several times. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. The two masked men jumped into the Lewis's 2017 black Nissan and left the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

SL 500, SH7 Scene of Two-vehicle Crash; Truck Loses Load of Bait

December 30, 2022 - The intersection of SL 500 and State Highway 7 (SH7) East was the scene of a two-vehicle crash December 15, 2022. While Center Police Officers investigated the crash, Center Fire Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Department personnel directed traffic at the scene to help prevent further incidents.
CENTER, TX
ktalnews.com

Police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Thursday morning. According to police, officers responded to reports of a major hit-and-run at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Camille Street. Officers found a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Vivian teen identified by Caddo Parish Coroner

CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the 17-year-old slain after a fight between two groups erupted into gunfire in Vivian on Thursday. The coroner says 17-year-old Corterion Collins died at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital at 1:08 p.m. The shooting happened just before noon in the...
VIVIAN, LA
ktalnews.com

3 arrested in fatal shooting of Vivian teen

Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
VIVIAN, LA
ktalnews.com

Police: Man shot in foot on Texas Street Bridge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting on the Texas Street Bridge that left one person wounded Friday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. Police say the man told them he was walking on the bridge when he was shot in the top of the foot by an unknown assailant. The victim is expected to survive.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Tracking a severe weather threat for Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy New Year! A little cloudier and a little warmer today with highs in the mid-70s. There is a tiny chance for an isolated sprinkle but I wouldn’t cancel plans over them. Tonight, lows will drop to the 50s and 60s as cloud cover continues increasing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

New Shreveport mayor, city council sworn into office

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the seven City Council members were sworn into to office Saturday morning at the city's Convention Center. Arceneaux, a Republican, defeated state Sen. Greg Traver, a Democrat, with just over 56% of the votes cast in the Dec. 10 runoff. "Shreveport, it...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport property owners, hospital returning to normal after artic blast

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Operations are slowly returning to normal for some local property owners and a major health care provider in the aftermath of the recent arctic blast. Among them are an investment property owner who is faced with major repairs and Willis-Knighton Medical Center, where bucket brigades were the solution to getting toilets flushed.
SHREVEPORT, LA

