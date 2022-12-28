ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

In Venezuela, Maduro-like Christmas toy stirs controversy

By CAMILLE RODRIGUEZ MONTILLA and MANUEL RUEDA Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSln6_0jwyorRB00

Every year, Venezuela ’s socialist government hands out thousands of Christmas presents to the nation’s poorest children, including bicycles, Barbie dolls and plastic trucks imported from China .

This holiday season, officials added a new item to their list: an action figure with red tights, a blue cape and a big mustache that fights the U.S. “empire” and is modeled after President Nicolas Maduro.

The character goes by the name of “Super Bigote” due to its thick black mustache. For about a year, it's had an animated series on Venezuelan state television, where it fights a Donald Trump -like villain that tries to sow chaos from his base in a faraway mansion that resembles the White House.

In the days leading up to Christmas, officials in several parts of Venezuela shared videos of themselves handing out Super Bigote toys to children at holiday parties. Community organizations linked to the Maduro administration also said they gave out dozens of the politically charged action figures.

The Christmas giveaway has angered academics and opposition leaders, who described it as a tasteless effort to indoctrinate children as Venezuela struggles to recover from years of economic recession, food shortages and hyperinflation under Maduro’s rule — hardships that have forced millions of people to migrate.

But many government supporters were happy to receive the toy. In its animated series, Super Bigote also fights villains that resemble Venezuelan opposition leaders, who the government blames for U.S. sanctions that have also affected the nation’s economy.

“I loved this initiative” said Yasmin Herrera, a nurse who works for a government-funded community council in the town of Carayaca, about a 90-minute drive from Caracas. Herrera said she picked up 22 Super Bigote toys from a local government office last week, as well as two action figures of “Cilita,” a character that looks like Venezuela’s first lady Cilia Flores.

Members of Herrera’s community council wrapped up the toys and gave them to children in a public housing project, where there’s no running water and residents depend on water trucks.

“Some parents didn’t like the gifts, and the older kids weren’t very interested,” she recalled. “But the little kids are playing with them. We put a smile on their faces.”

Rosa Rodriguez, who helped Herrera wrap the toys, said that she was happy with the action figures because they helped young kids to “appreciate” Venezuela’s socialist revolution. She said that three years ago she received a free apartment from the government at the remote housing complex where the toys were handed out.

But others had less benign views on the new gifts. Belkis Bolivar, a leader at the nation’s largest teachers union, described the toys as a dangerous waste of money.

“These toys are loaded with ideology and they are trying to impose a cult of personality,” she said. “Kids who play with these toys may begin to idolize Maduro, like they idolize Superman or Spider-Man.”

She said that instead of spending money on “ideologically charged” toys, the government should fix up schools that have no electricity, and where the wages for new teachers are less than $20 a month.

Venezuela’s vice president Delcy Rodriguez said on Sunday that the government bought 13 million gifts for children around Venezuela, which has a population of just 25 million people. It was unclear how many of the gifts were action figures of Super Bigote or its partner, Cilita.

After the gifts were handed out, some Venezuelans also mocked the toy on social media by sharing pictures of Super Bigote and Cilita in embarrassing poses.

“The makers of Super Bigote warn that this toy is unsuitable for children,” journalist and political pundit Pedro Pablo Peñaloza wrote on Twitter. “It produces hyperinflation, devaluation, mass migration, food shortages.”

———

Manuel Rueda reported from Bogota, Colombia.

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
RadarOnline

'The Subpoena Is DEAD': Donald Trump Celebrates After January 6 Committee Withdraws Court Order As Panel Wraps Up Work

Former president Donald Trump rejoiced after learning the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot withdrew a subpoena it had issued. RadarOnline.com can confirm Trump took to his Truth Social platform with a celebratory message as the panel wraps up its work before the committee is set to dissolve on January 3.A subpoena was issued to Trump in October, who fired back with a lawsuit to block it. The panel requested testimony in addition to a list of documents and communications, detailing phone calls, texts, as well as encrypted messages and emails. They wanted anything that showed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
France 24

Protests in Bolivia after police arrest prominent opposition leader

Bolivian police on Wednesday arrested Luis Fernando Camacho, a key opposition figure and governor of the economic powerhouse Santa Cruz region, the government announced, without specifying the charges. "We inform the Bolivian people that the Bolivian police executed an arrest warrant against Luis Fernando Camacho," Interior Minister Eduardo del Castillo...
TechCrunch

India to explore prohibition of unbacked crypto in its G20 presidency

India began its year-long presidency of the Group 20 early this month. The group, which comprises 19 nations across continents and the EU, represents 85% of the world’s GDP. It also invites non-member countries including Singapore and Spain and international organizations such as World Bank and the IMF. The...
BBC

UN seeks top court opinion on Israeli occupation

The UN General Assembly has asked the UN's highest court to give a legal opinion on Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories. The resolution was backed by 87 countries but opposed by 26 others, including the UK and US. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) issues binding rulings, but it cannot...
The Hill

Sunday shows preview: 118th Congress to begin; Experts focused on inflation, Russia, China

As the 118th Congress begins next week, the slowing, but still sky high, rate of inflation and America’s increasingly rocky relationships with Russia and China are likely to dominate the Sunday morning talk shows on New Year’s Day. Inflation showed further signs of cooling in November, after several months of record-high numbers. The annual inflation rate came…
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

France's Macron says 2023 will be the year of pension reform

PARIS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The coming year will be one of much-delayed pension reform, President Emmanuel Macron told the French in a New Year's Eve speech on Saturday. Reforming France's costly and complicated pension system was a key plank of Macron's election platform when he came to power in 2017.
ABC News

ABC News

962K+
Followers
201K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy