Sunbury, PA

wkok.com

Shamokin Police Chief: Independence Street Fire Accidental

SHAMOKIN – A fire along East Independence Street in Shamokin last Wednesday has been ruled accidental. Shamokin Police Chief Raymond Siko says he wanted to clear rumors spreading throughout the city and social media that the fire was suspicious. He says it was not suspicious in anyway. He says the fire did not start in the kitchen area of the Original Italian Pizza Restaurant and in no way was caused by discarded cooking grease.
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home

LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire at a vacant home in Luzerne Borough Thursday afternoon. The Luzerne Borough Fire Department Chief tells Eyewitness News a fire broke out in a home in the 800 block of Miller Street around 2:50 p.m. The one-story structure was classified as abandoned after […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Muncy Township veterinary clinic open today after Wednesday night fire

Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy Township veterinary clinic is open today after a fire Wednesday night damaged an outbuilding behind the main clinic. Josh and Amy Phillips, owners of Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic on Route 220, said in a Facebook post Thursday morning that the fire affected building three. The building is behind the main clinic and houses grooming and some of the boarding kennels. The fire broke out in the garage portion of the building. ...
MUNCY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pizza shop fire in Shamokin ruled accidental

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Investigators say last week's fire at a pizza shop in Shamokin was an accident. According to the city fire inspector, something caught fire outside the Original Italian Pizza on East Independence Street last week. The flames quickly spread, damaging the restaurant and a cigar shop. Dozens...
SHAMOKIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fire breaks out at Muncy Township veterinary clinic

Muncy, Pa. — A fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic on Route 220 in Muncy Township. Flames could be seen through the roof of the clinic, as several area fire departments responded, according to Union County Fire Wire. The veterinary clinic was still open at the time. Smoke could be seen along Route 220. Wolf Run posted a notice a short time later on...
MUNCY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
TAMAQUA, PA
wkok.com

Hunters Help Save Woman, Crews Then Find Two More

COAL TOWNSHIP – Some hunters in Northumberland County helped save one freezing woman, prompting an elaborate search for two more Monday morning. The News Item reports, around sunrise Monday, hunters found a woman who had walked away from a stranded off-road vehicle; she was seeking help and said there were two other women still out in the cold. The first woman was taken to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital for an evaluation.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Montour County mobile home park water woes

COOPER TOWNSHIP MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a Montour County mobile home park say they have had it with the ongoing water problems and reached out to the I-Team for help after they claim their concerns were not being addressed by property management. Eyewitness News spoke with residents who are frustrated, disgusted, and some […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An update to an I-Team investigation into a cockroach-infested senior citizen apartment building in West Hazleton, is now prompting action by borough officials. Eyewitness News showed viewers the problems on Wednesday inside the West Hazleton Senior Apartments on West Monroe Avenue. Residents say they’re being inundated with cockroaches and […]
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement in new year

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The new year is filled with new and exciting opportunities. For two police departments in Lycoming County, 2023 will bring a big change that is intended to benefit the community starting January 1st. Old Lycoming township police and the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police will become one, being renamed as the Lycoming […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pipe burst causing problems at animal shelter

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove are dealing with more than just caring for animals. Tandi Kashner says when she arrived for work Tuesday morning, she found a water pipe had frozen and burst in the cat and kitten house. "We had...
PINE GROVE, PA
pahomepage.com

Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility

YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Introducing the new Lycoming Regional Police Department

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — A new, regionalized police force is in place starting Jan. 1, 2023 to serve nine communities in western Lycoming County. On Thursday, members of the department, flanked with law enforcement, community, and county leaders, formally introduced the Lycoming Regional Police Department. Formed after three years of collaboration, discussion, and planning, the regionalized police department merges the resources of Jersey Shore Borough, Old Lycoming Township, and Porter Township. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pipe burst disrupts business in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Luzerne County will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office and Magistrate Judge David Barilla's Office are expected to stay closed for the last few days of the year thanks to a burst pipe in the Forty Fort building.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lane restriction Thursday on Lewisburg River Bridge

Montandon, Pa. — Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 29 on the Lewisburg River Bridge as a PennDOT crew replaces light bulbs. The restriction will be in place from 8 to 11 a.m. on Route 45 in Union County and at the intersection with Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work is expected to be completed in just one day, weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
UNION COUNTY, PA

