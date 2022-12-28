ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Wildcats Today

Game Prediction: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa

It's bowl time, and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking for their fifth consecutive win in the postseason. The 7-5 Cats will take on the 7-5 Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville. UK will be without star quarterback Will Levis and running back ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Daily Iowan

Photos: 2022 Solider Salute College Wrestling Tournament – day one

The Iowa men’s and women’s wrestling team participated in day one of the Soldier Salute Wrestling tournament at Xtream Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. 29 Iowa men’s wrestlers and 10 Iowa women’s wrestlers participated in the event along with visiting schools like Army, Navy, Citadel, and Bellarmine, among others.
IOWA CITY, IA
WBKR

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated

Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
yoursportsedge.com

Up Next for Travis Perry is ‘The King’ of Kentucky Hoops

And then there was only one. Travis Perry’s climb up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history is about to run out of rungs. The Lyon County junior scored 31 points in the Lyons’ double-overtime win over Mason County in the 3rd place game of the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.
LEXINGTON, KY
Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 12 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Purdue

Iowa defeated Purdue, 83-68, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. Monika Czinano, the fifth-year center of the Hawkeyes, surpassed 2,000 total career points on a free throw. She ranks 5th in all-time scoring and is the second Hawkeye player this season to break 2,000 points with guard Caitlin Clark also surpassing the mark.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Kentuckians may face challenges purchasing medical cannabis

Taylor described how her husband made the change. “So he actually went out to Oregon and learned how to make it himself and for a long time we were making it in our basement. I was a little worried about that in the beginning, but he started using it and went 5 years seizure free,” she said.
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Beshear family reads mean tweets in comedic video

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Before ringing in the new year, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family got in on a trend popularized by Jimmy Kimmel. Gov. Beshear was joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear and their son to read mean and witty tweets aimed at the family. The lighthearted video also featured several uplifting messages […]
