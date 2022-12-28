Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Iowan
Iowa football punter Tory Taylor announces return for fourth season
Iowa football punter Tory Taylor was 85 percent set on moving up to the NFL a month ago. But after conversations with his coaches and family, he decided to return to Iowa for a fourth year with the Hawkeyes. “Although the time is probably right to leave, it was just...
Daily Iowan
Live updates | Iowa football takes on Kentucky in the Music City Bowl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iowa football will play its final game of the season Saturday against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. The Wildcats and Hawkeyes are meeting for the second consecutive bowl season — Kentucky beat Iowa, 20-17, in the 2022 Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. The Hawkeyes...
watchstadium.com
How to Bet the Total in the Music City Bowl
Iowa will meet Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Saturday. Brad Evans explains how he’s betting the total in the game.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa football could compete with the Big Ten’s top teams in 2023 with marginal offensive improvement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iowa football’s 2022 campaign wasn’t pretty. The Hawkeyes looked great at times, but at others, they looked like the bottom feeders of the Big Ten Conference. Through the wins and losses, Iowa consistently did two things — play stout defense and piss-poor offense. At...
Game Prediction: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa
It's bowl time, and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking for their fifth consecutive win in the postseason. The 7-5 Cats will take on the 7-5 Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville. UK will be without star quarterback Will Levis and running back ...
WKRN
Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in Southwest cancellations heading home
After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School girls basketball team was finally able to return home on Saturday. Kentucky high school basketball team caught up in …. After dealing with the chaos of Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, the Crittenden County High School...
Daily Iowan
Photos: 2022 Solider Salute College Wrestling Tournament – day one
The Iowa men’s and women’s wrestling team participated in day one of the Soldier Salute Wrestling tournament at Xtream Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. 29 Iowa men’s wrestlers and 10 Iowa women’s wrestlers participated in the event along with visiting schools like Army, Navy, Citadel, and Bellarmine, among others.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated
Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
yoursportsedge.com
Up Next for Travis Perry is ‘The King’ of Kentucky Hoops
And then there was only one. Travis Perry’s climb up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history is about to run out of rungs. The Lyon County junior scored 31 points in the Lyons’ double-overtime win over Mason County in the 3rd place game of the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.
Study: Kentucky has the 5th shortest life expectancy in the US
A study conducted by NiceRx showed healthcare expenditures and life expectancy by state across the U.S.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball’s cold shooting spells blowout loss to Nebraska
The Iowa men’s basketball team shot 26 percent from the field in a 66-50 loss to Nebraska on Thursday night in Lincoln — including an 8-of-39 mark from the floor in the first half. Iowa, the Big Ten’s highest-scoring team, was held nearly 34 points below its previous...
Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 12 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Purdue
Iowa defeated Purdue, 83-68, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. Monika Czinano, the fifth-year center of the Hawkeyes, surpassed 2,000 total career points on a free throw. She ranks 5th in all-time scoring and is the second Hawkeye player this season to break 2,000 points with guard Caitlin Clark also surpassing the mark.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentuckians may face challenges purchasing medical cannabis
Taylor described how her husband made the change. “So he actually went out to Oregon and learned how to make it himself and for a long time we were making it in our basement. I was a little worried about that in the beginning, but he started using it and went 5 years seizure free,” she said.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
spectrumnews1.com
Medical marijuana will soon be legal for some Kentuckians. Here's how it works
KENTUCKY — Starting Sunday, Kentuckians with certain medical conditions can legally possess medicinal marijuana — with several caveats. It comes after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed an order taking action on medical marijuana after legislation on the matter stalled several times in Frankfort. What You Need To Know.
WKYT 27
Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Marigold in Kentucky (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow marigold in Kentucky, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting marigold is not as easy as it seems. Marigold are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
Beshear family reads mean tweets in comedic video
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Before ringing in the new year, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family got in on a trend popularized by Jimmy Kimmel. Gov. Beshear was joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear and their son to read mean and witty tweets aimed at the family. The lighthearted video also featured several uplifting messages […]
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Council member nominated to run in special Kentucky Senate election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Council member has been nominated to the Kentucky State Congress by the Louisville Democratic Party. Cassie Chambers Armstrong, the representative for the Highlands on the council since 2020, will be competing in the February special election for the 19th Senate District. Gov. Beshear...
Information for the local farmer
Well, this is it, the last article for 2022. 2023 is knocking on the door and old man winter decided to give much of the country a nice Christ
Comments / 0