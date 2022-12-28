Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fairfield Bicyclist Fatality Accident Reported
Accident on Cordelia Road Causes Bicyclist Fatality. A bicyclist fatality occurred in Fairfield on December 28 after the rider was hit by a vehicle. The collision, according to the Fairfield Police Department, happened along Cordelia Road at about 5:20 p.m. A stretch of the roadway between Pennsylvania and Beck avenues was closed down for authorities to conduct an investigation. Fairfield police reported that a man, age 46, and driving a Chevy Silverado, was arrested in the incident.
Car crashes into home in Carmichael, injuring 2 people
CARMICHAEL - Two people were injured after the car they were in crashed into a home in Carmichael Saturday morning. The incident happened along San Juan Avenue, just south of Winding Way. A CHP spokesperson says the Dodge sedan was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, hit a fire hydrant, drove through a fence, crashed into a home, and came to rest in the front yard of the home. The car appears to be totaled. Crews from Sacramento Metro Fire responded to the scene. It's unknown how badly the two people in the vehicle were injured. No one inside the home was injured. The homeowner tells CBS13 he heard a loud boom and saw the aftermath of the crash. "It sounded like a bomb out front...I looked through the window and some guy was pulling a guy out of the passenger-side window. I came out and he was lying there, blood all over his self," said Tony, the homeower. "I came out and looked -- there's a hole in the wall and water's coming in the house."No further details about the crash have been released.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Police Seek North Highlands Hit-And-Run Driver
Pedestrian Fatality on Madison Avenue Caused by Fleeing Driver. Authorities in North Highlands are seeking a hit-and-run driver that killed a pedestrian recently in an accident. The collision occurred on Madison Avenue westbound close to Jackson Street at around 5:15 p.m. The pedestrian suffered fatal trauma, and the vehicle believed to have struck the walker fled the scene before California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived.
KTVU FOX 2
2 teens dead, 3 injured in Highway 101 crash in Novato: CHP
NOVATO, Calif. - Two teenagers died and three others were injured in a solo car crash on Highway 101 in Novato Thursday night. A 2008 Honda Civic with five people crashed on US-101 near Ignacio Boulevard around 11:43 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Darrel Horner. The 16-year-old male...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Hospitalized After Rancho Cordova Multiple Car Crashes
Multiple Car Crashes on Highway 50 During Same Time Period. Three different car crashes close to each other in Rancho Cordova recently ended up with two people hospitalized with moderate injuries. The accident occurred along Highway 50 near Mather Field Road and involved a total of six vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Two people were transported to a hospital with moderate trauma, while a third was treated at the scene and released.
KMPH.com
Street flood alert issued after underpass undrivable in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — The Stockton Police Department has issued a street flood alert after an underpass became undrivable Saturday morning in Stockton. The flood alert is for the Hammer Lane underpass at the railroad tracks just east of Lorraine Avenue. The underpass is completely flooded. Officers are warning...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision with injuries on Interstate 680 on Thursday, December 29, 2022. The traffic accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on northbound I-680 and Ygnacio Valley Road offramp, officials said. Details on the Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680. Authorities responding to the scene located two...
Victim identified in fatal DUI crash on Christmas Eve in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – Police in Fairfield on Wednesday identified of the man killed in a DUI crash on Christmas Eve and released additional details about the collision.According to officers, 62-year-old Henry Blank of Vacaville died in the collision, which took place in the area of East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Police said Blank was driving his Buick with two passengers on board when they were struck by a Ford Explorer traveling at a high rate of speed.The passengers, only identified as a man from Fairfield and a woman from Vacaville, were taken to the hospital with mild...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Evacuation warning issued for Wilton
Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is warning residents living in Wilton to leave the area now. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. An evacuation center has been identified as Wackford Community Center, 9014...
Crews rescue person from island in swollen Roseville creek
ROSEVILLE - Crews rescued a person who was stuck on an island in the middle of a swollen Roseville creek on Friday.On Friday around 2 p.m., Roseville Police and Fire Dispatch Center received a 911 call alerting them to a medical emergency around the green belt area off of Antelope Creek Drive, according to the Roseville Fire Department. The department says the incident was increased to a rescue alarm and Roseville Fire Department's technical rescue team was notified. Crews, equipped with special water gear, waded into the creek and brought the person to safety. The person who was stranded was initially treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
One Killed in Fire at Sacramento Assisted Living Facility
An elderly woman has died following a fire at an assisted living home in Sacramento County. The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. at the Golden Pond Retirement Community on Monday, December 26, 2022. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was sitting in a chair on her patio smoking a cigarette when she fell asleep. The lit cigarette fell on a blanket and started a fire.
centralvalleytv.net
Turlock Sideshow Turns Deadly, Tracy Man Killed by Gunfire
TURLOCK – A 20 year old Tracy man was killed in a shooting during a sideshow in Turlock late Friday night that ended with a pursuit and vehicle collisions. Authorities said officers responded to a sideshow in the area of South Avenue and Orange Street shortly before midnight. A sideshow is a gathering of several vehicles that often perform burnouts and donuts in roadways and intersections. The events sometimes draw large amounts of vehicles and spectators.
UC Davis student killed, four injured in rollover crash in Mendota
An investigation is underway after a deadly traffic accident in Mendota on Thursday.
KCRA.com
Fairfield man facing 2nd degree murder, DUI charges in hit-and-run that killed cyclist
FAIRFIELD – A Fairfield man who has multiple drunk driving convictions has been arrested on second-degree murder, DUI and other charges after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday evening.Shortly after 5:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of Cordelia Road between Beck and Pennsylvania avenues after a male cyclist was fatally struck. The victim's name has not been released pending notification of family.Officers determined that the driver, who was heading eastbound in a 2022 silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup, fled the scene and headed into neighboring Suisun City. The driver then struck a second vehicle and fled the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Woman Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Interstate 880 in San Leandro
The California Highway Patrol recently reported a deadly wrong-way accident in San Leandro. The accident happened on Interstate 880 near the Davis Street on-ramp, officials said. Details about the Deadly Wrong-Way Accident on Interstate 880 in San Leandro. A preliminary release revealed that a motorist in an unknown car was...
Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
Shooting in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood leaves person critically injured
OAKLAND – A person is in critical condition following a shooting Thursday night in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood, police said Friday. The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 400 block of 42nd Street, near Oakland Technical High School, according to the city's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system. Officers went there and located a victim and evidence of a shooting. Officers gave first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and took the person to a hospital. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
Fallen tree blocks Highway 99 in Stockton
(KTXL) — Crews with Caltrans District 10 are working to clear a fallen tree along northbound State Route 99 in Stockton, according to a social media post by Caltrans. A photo shows a large tree fell across the two far right lanes of northbound SR-99 just north of Wilson Way in Stockton. Traffic reports show […]
