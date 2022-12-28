Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
KCRA.com
Travel woes reignite debate on California bullet train
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week, as hundreds of flights between California cities were canceled, flight prices surged and travelers were left stranded, the California High-Speed Rail Authority saw an opening. The authority said in a tweet on Wednesday that Californians need an efficient travel alternative and that the high-speed...
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
California's Top Pizza Restaurants: A Foodie's Guide
If you're a fan of delicious, gooey, and perfectly-topped pizzas, you've come to the right place. California is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country, and in this guide, we'll be sharing some of our top picks for where to find the best pizza in the Golden State.
Photos and videos of Northern California’s damaging storm
From the Bay Area to the Central Valley and up to the Sierra Nevada, heavy rain and flooding has been impacting California communities. Here are images and videos that show how recent storms and flooding have affected Northern California.
Inhabitat.com
California tariff will pay customers to produce solar energy
The California Public Utilities Commission has just released a draft decision to revise California’s net energy metering tariff. This is a move intended to improve pricing by aligning energy prices with the electric grid’s capabilities around the clock. While this may sound like a move to raise energy prices during peak load hours, it could instead have many more results, including incentivizing the adoption of solar energy.
4 Great Pizza Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Zaria Wright on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Paradise Post
Two Bay Area fishermen push low-tech redesign of crab pot to protect whales — and revitalize a threatened industry
As whale populations swell along the California coast, Dungeness crab fishermen are struggling to stay afloat. Fear of entangling whales in a minefield of ropes extending from traps on the ocean floor to buoys floating on the surface has forced state regulators to delay the traditional Nov. 15 start of the commercial crabbing season year after year. This year alone it was delayed several times because of the continuing presence of migrating whales. It will finally open Saturday — limited to half the usual number of crab pots.
Scenes of the storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
Phys.org
Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain
After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E 'sticker shock' explained
OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. As of New Year's Day, the state Public Utilities Commission has granted PG&E increased gas and electricity prices. In round numbers, the average monthly PG&E residential bill...
Stop Blaming Californians For Not Being Happy In Idaho Anymore
Stop blaming Californians for your unhappiness in Idaho. Yes, Idaho has for the last five years led the country in population growth. With an estimated 1.9 million people in Idaho, it shows no signs of slowing down. Don't worry people moving here don't want to change the political climate here in Idaho.
San Francisco Examiner
New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
KQED
When the State Cut Their Water, These California Users Created a Collaborative Solution
California Gov. Gavin Newsom stood at a podium placed on the sandy bottom of Lake Mendocino, a basin built to hold more than 20 billion gallons of water. It was spring, which meant that the reservoir should have held water from the winter rains that in past decades provided water to millions of Californians. Instead, on this afternoon in 2021, the ground was dry and cracked. Newsom was there to declare a drought emergency.
California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
BizReport.com
How To Get Business License In California: Free Guide 2022
Getting a business license in California can be a daunting experience for business owners; however, you can continue reading through this guide as we inform you about the process to apply for a business license in the state of California and why this is such a crucial step to becoming a legal entity.
KGET 17
‘Atmospheric Rivers’ producing great ski conditions, boosting snowpack in California
An atmospheric river storm, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific, began sweeping across the northern part of California Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento. In the Sierra Nevada, up to another 5...
kalkinemedia.com
California Plastic Bags
FILE-This Friday, Jan. 24, 2014 file photo conveyors carry mixed plastic into a device that will shred recycle them at a plastics recycling plant in Vernon, Calif. California in 2014 enacted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags. But in 2022, state Attorney General Rob Bonta says consumers who think they're helping the environment with reusable plastic bags had better think again. He says manufacturers can't back up their claim that the thicker, more durable bags are recyclable in California. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
California’s latest climate solution could save water while creating renewable energy
A new pilot program could solve two climate-related issues in the Golden State.
New Year’s Winner – SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K Sold in South Bay
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday’s SuperLotto Plus drawing as the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing grows to $21 million. Three tickets each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including at a a CVS on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista, the California Lottery announced.
Comments / 3