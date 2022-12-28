Read full article on original website
The top 5 biggest Kansas Lottery winners of 2022
In 2022, millions of Kansans won money playing the lottery, but just a few of them scored millions of dollars.
San Diego State vs. UNLV: Prediction, pick, spread, line, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Two Mountain West contenders will square off in the last game of New Year's Eve tripleheader of college basketball action on CBS as UNLV plays host to San Diego State. The matchup highlights the first weekend of conference play for the MWC, a league that is jockeying for national prestige with several teams hoping to compete for multiple at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. The Mountain West boasts five teams in the top 65 of the NET, including the Runnin' Rebels at No. 61 and the Aztecs at No. 36. That means that -- as things stand now -- this is a Quad 1 opportunity for both sides that could have major implications come Selection Sunday.
Agriculture Online
Kansas’ drought emergency order to remain in place as calendar flips to 2023
TOPEKA — The state of Kansas will enter the new year adhering to the October drought declaration issued by Gov. Laura Kelly covering all 105 counties. Kelly’s order was based on a drought map that placed 67 counties on emergency status, assigned 11 counties to warning status and left 27 counties on watch status. Her action was in response to severe drought associated with a dry spring, hot summer and anticipated above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout Kansas into December.
Sales tax rate on groceries in Kansas now reduced to 4%
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
a-z-animals.com
Mountain Lions In Kansas: What You Need to Know
Residents of Kansas are no strangers to abundant wildlife. The state is home to many wonderful species. However, there is one particular species of animal that captures nearly everyone’s imagination. And that is the elusive mountain lion. News reports and trail camera footage clearly show the presence of the large cat throughout the state. But do mountain lions live in Kansas? Or are they merely passing through?
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KWCH.com
Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing on its Keystone pipeline in northeast […]
adastraradio.com
Kansans Had Fewer Homicides, More Marriages and Higher Numbers of Drug-related Deaths in 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansans had fewer homicides, more marriages and higher numbers of drug-related deaths in 2021, a recently released summary of the year’s statistics found. Heart disease remained the leading cause of death for Kansans in 2021, followed by cancer, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s 2021 summary, which was released Dec. 21.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Citizens Bank of Kansas Receives KBA Award
The Kansas Bankers Association recently honored Citizens Bank of Kansas with the Century of Family Banking Award which recognizes Kansas banks with continuous family leadership for one-hundred years. In 2002, The Kansas Bankers Association (KBA) created the Century of Family Banking Award. This award is given to banks with members...
Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it.
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jeff Cooper is an attorney with the Cooper Law Office in Topeka and is chair of the workers’ compensation committee of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association. […] The post Kansas workers’ compensation system has gone from first to worst. We can fix it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas families may be eligible for energy assistance after cold snap
Kansas families who are struggling to heat their homes and pay their bills can get assistance through the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
KWCH.com
Warm near Wichita, weather alert for snowfall in northwest Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says our weather here in south-central Kansas will be fairly calm and quiet with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and a mild afternoon with highs in the 50s, but northwestern Kansas is in a Winter Weather Alert until 1 p.m. for accumulating snowfall.
KVOE
Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday
There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
Kansans' favorite hard liquor
So… whisky, vodka, rum? What is your favorite alcohol? Mixed, a shot, on ice… Steve and Ted take a look at one list and Kansas’ favorite spirit.
adastraradio.com
Robust Sales Tax Revenue Surplus in Kansas Inspires Kaleidoscope of Reform Proposals
TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly and the joint House and Senate tax committee agree the 2023 Legislature ought to work on bills addressing the state income tax cliff applicable to retirees with more than $75,000 in annual earnings. Under Kansas law, an individual or married couple is exempt...
agjournalonline.com
Economist: plan to cut family living expenses in 2023
A Kansas State University agricultural economist says farm income in Kansas has remained “pretty good” in 2022 despite the rising cost of doing business. But Greg Ibendahl says farmers should be cautious heading into 2023 as the combined effects of weather and higher prices for fertilizer, gas and other inputs are likely to hit their pocketbook a bit harder.
