Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Calendar for Friday, Dec. 30

Check out a new exhibit at Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. “An American in Venice: James McNeill Whistler and His Legacy” will run from Jan. 17–April 2. The gallery, open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, captures the unique qualities of the canaled city of Venice and showcases Whistler’s innovative use of the etching process. His prints of Italy are among the most important of his career.
Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 31

Community yoga, 8 a.m., 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, 500 N. Main St. in Bryan. Come and Take it Barrel Race & Breakaway Roping, 9 a.m., Brazos County Expo (South Arena), 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan (finals start at 10 a.m. Sunday). Rocking...
Countdown to the New Year is on in B-CS

Looking for fun ways to celebrate the New Year? The Bryan-College Station area has several options for New Year’s Eve on Saturday and New Year’s Day the following day. Here’s a rundown of a few events:. The Children’s Museum of The Brazos Valley is hosting a Rockin’...
Hays Consolidated proves too tall a task for Lady Viking basketball team

The Bryan girls basketball team had a strong showing in the 21st annual Aggieland Invitational, though the last game wasn’t much fun Thursday morning at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym. The Hays Consolidated Lady Hawks rode a dominating first half to a 56-31 victory over the Lady Vikings for...
Florida State defensive back Sam McCall transferring to Texas A&M

Former Florida State defensive back Sam McCall is transferring to Texas A&M, he announced Saturday on Twitter. McCall played part of just one season at FSU, finishing with five tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble in eight games. He announced in early November that he was transferring but within the hour deleted the post on social media and said he was staying with the Seminoles. He later was taken off the team’s roster after FSU’s 49-17 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Nov. 19.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $439,999

This well-designed new construction home in Vintage Estates boasts a split floorplan with an open concept living, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen will be complete with built in stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops . Enjoy the spacious living room with ample natural lighting and gorgeous luxury laminate plank flooring. Also, you'll love the convenience of the master closets access with to the utility room, and the extended rear covered patio. This home also features full size study/flex room with french doors. Vintage Estates is located just minutes from shopping, schools, & restaurants. It is inspired by the unblemished beauty of the adjacent Messina Hof Winery & Vineyards. The community offers the peace and quiet of the country while living on the edge of town. Embrace the peaceful location while experiencing unparalleled vineyard views. *$5,000.00 BUILDER BONUS FOR A BUYER'S INTREST RATE BUY DOWN WITH ACCEPTABLE OFFER*
BISD board discusses legislative priorities

To prepare for the 88th Texas legislative session — taking place from Jan. 10 to May 29, 2023 — the Bryan school district discussed its legislative priorities at a recent meeting. Bryan’s administrative team has been working to develop five overarching categories to bring to the Texas Legislature...
Man in custody after two officers struck by gunfire

Joshua Ryan Herrin was arrested Friday and taken into custody for his connection in the shooting of a Brazos County deputy earlier in the day, the Bryan Police Department announced on Twitter. The 44-year-old Herrin was shot by BPD officers after engaging in gunfire with law enforcement, according to a...
Top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team rolls by Texas A&M in SEC opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The top-ranked South Carolina women’s basketball team overwhelmed Texas A&M 76-34 in a Southeastern Conference opener Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks (13-0) led 24-6 after the first quarter. The Aggies bounced back with a competitive second quarter, but the Gamecocks dominated the...
Texas A&M men's basketball team gains confidence in nonconference finale

The fist possession of the second half ended with Texas A&M forward Julius Marble and guard Tyrece Radford tied up over the same defensive rebound. It’s a scenario that played out multiple times over the Aggies’ last two games, and more times than not, it ended with A&M knocking the ball out of bounds for a turnover.
South Carolina Postgame: Joni Taylor

Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor meets the media following the Aggies' loss at No. 1 South Carolina on December 29, 2022. (video courtesy South Carolina Athletics)
Florida Preview: Joni Taylor

Texas A&M head women's basketball coach Joni Taylor meets the media prior to the Aggies' SEC home opener against the Florida Gators. (December 31, 2022)
