Michele Harrison
3d ago

NASCAR is slowly dying! I wonder who this Mr Phelps is and where he came from, maybe California maybe up north? he knows nothing about racing nothing whatsoever. he is killing NASCAR

John Stark
3d ago

nastycar and it's never ending stupidity to destroy the sport is unreal. Bill Sr is rolling in his grave at the stupidity and ignorance that has destroyed the sport he built.

James Watson
3d ago

NASCAR has gone downhill ever since Dale has passed. it has really taken it's toll in the front office since Mike Helton and the France family left. who the heck is this Phelps guy and when is he going to bring NASCAR back to racing!!!!!!!

