14news.com
WATCH: Heritage Hills sophomore Trent Sisley hits game-winner over Boonville
LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Heritage Hills power forward Trent Sisley continues to turn heads on the high school hardwood. [READ MORE: Heritage Hills’ Trent Sisley, a top-50 recruit, gets nods from multiple Big Ten programs]. On Wednesday, the sophomore wrapped up a doubleheader in the PSC Holiday Tournament...
wbiw.com
BNL boys conquer Jasper, Jeffersonville
JASPER – No matter how it was scored, Bedford North Lawrence posted impressive wins on Thursday. The Stars faced Jeffersonville and Jasper in a double-dual format, with the meet scored as three separate competitions. BNL’s boys team conquered both meets, stopping the Wildcats 115-70 and the Red Devils 110-72.
ISU Men top Evansville
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores defeated Evansville 91-63 on Thursday night. Julian Larry led the way with 21 points while Cooper Neese and Courvoisier McCauley each had 13. Jayson Kent added 11 for ISU. They improve to 10-4 and take on Valparaiso on the road on Sunday at 2 pm.
city-countyobserver.com
Men’s basketball falls at Indiana State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Freshman Gabe Spinelli scored a career-high 10 points on Thursday with the University of Evansville men’s basketball team dropping a 91-63 game to Indiana State at the Hulman Center. Spinelli was 5-for-9 from the field on the way to his first collegiate double-digit game....
14news.com
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst
LAMAR, Ind. (WFIE) - Some students in Spencer County are starting next semester in a new building. Lincoln Trail Elementary Principal Ben Lawalin tells 14 News that his students won’t be going back to the building due to frozen pipes bursting over Christmas break. He says Lincoln Trail students...
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
14news.com
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
14news.com
The Gaming Guild opens at new location Saturday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A gaming business is having a soft opening at the new location on Saturday. The Gaming Guild is opening at their new location at 1460 North Green River Road in Evansville. According to their website, The Gaming Guild is a gaming business that specializes in tabletop...
Evansville Gaming Guild goes to Green River Road
A new face has been added to Green River Road, The Gaming Guild. From board games to table-top games, The Gaming Guild, has a variety of different kinds of games to play.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling takes 15th Place with Two Individual Placers at Midlands
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. ––––– Indiana Wrestling competed its way to 15th place with 34 points at the 58th Annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships on Thursday and Friday at NOW Arena. Indiana juniors Derek Gilcher (157) and Jacob Moran (125) made the deepest runs of the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated
Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
14news.com
Tri-State buyers hoping to win big with Mega Millions jackpot at $685M
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday could be a lucky night for one person in the Tri-State. He or she could win big from the Mega Millions drawing. The total jackpot someone could win is $685 million. 14 News went out to a local gas station to talk to those buying...
WISH-TV
Indiana hosts guided hikes, horse rides, off-road drives on New Year’s Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anyone with a new year’s resolution to get outdoors more, to get more exercise, or both can walk at a state park on Sunday. All state parks and state forests are hosting guided hikes or other events for New Year’s Day. Janet Holcomb, the wife of Gov. Eric Holcomb, was captured on Twitter when she joined the hike at Brown County State Park to start 2022.
prepbaseballreport.com
Top 10 Profiles of 2022: No. 1 Max Clark
As we are nearing the end of another calendar year, we have compiled a list of the top 10 most viewed Indiana player profiles this year. According to our research through our google analytics, these are the most viewed profiles by you the reader in 2022. At no surprise, the...
14news.com
Evansville man arrested for home burglary
cbs4indy.com
Mild weather start to 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air stays in place to ring in the new year after a cold blast of arctic air hit Indiana. Saturday broke what would have been a three day streak with highs in the 50s, but a cold front was enough to wipe out the warmth. Still though, our pattern remains mild and a brewing storm system will be enough to bring back the mild air.
14news.com
New Year’s resolutions: What people in the Tri-State say they hope to accomplish?
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 2023 is right around the corner and many people are setting their eyes on the New Year. The people that 14 News spoke with in Evansville have their New Year’s resolutions already chosen. Evansville native Carly Cox says she looking forward to bringing her family something special in 2023.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana at the Mr. Fuel at 2945 Burr […]
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Days of flight cancellations may be coming to an end today. Southwest Airlines is preparing to return to ‘normal operations’. A crash temporarily closed part of US 60 East in Henderson County. Officials say two cars were involved and injuries were reported. Say goodbye to 2022,...
