Read full article on original website
Related
This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
Never Knew You Needed Under-Cabinet Motion Lights Until Now
It's like a modern version of clap-on lights!
When Your Plate Is Full, Doing the Dishes Matters
There they are again. The gross, crusty, five-day-old dishes sit piled up amid the confines of my small, stainless-steel sink. They're making their presence known, clashing against the gleam of my very clean and crumb-free countertop. The tepid pile of plates, bowls, and cups, all stuck together, look like a gross Jenga tower. It seems the dirty dishes, again, have sprung up out of nowhere.
AOL Corp
Amazon has giant bean bag chairs for adults — get ready to lounge in comfort!
Bean bags are having a moment right now, and they aren't the tiny sacks you may remember from your childhood bedroom or college dorm room. The comfortable loungers are bigger and better than ever thanks to innovative designs that make them the perfect cozy seating option in any adult home. Some are now big enough to fit multiple people at once, while others come with handy footstools for the ultimate lounging experience. We even found one that converts into a bed, so you have an extra spot for guests to sleep over.
12tomatoes.com
Man Demonstrates What It’s Like To Sprint In Different Types Of Shoes
We have all heard the old saying about not knowing what someone is going through until we have had the chance to walk a mile in their shoes. This is a sentiment that this man is taking literally. He has decided that he is going to test out all of these different types of footwear and we cannot wait to find out more about the results that he has managed to get.
heckhome.com
How to Tap the Perfect Hole: Tips and Tricks
It can be challenging to complete tapping holes on the spot. A technician should take all necessary measurements before cutting and threading. Otherwise, an improperly tapped hole can produce the incorrect thread size or finish, which could result in the tap failing. While you have to avoid as much error...
Comments / 0