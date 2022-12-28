ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Calif. Police Captain Found Dead Days After Man Was Arrested in Connection with Husband's Death

Authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday A California Highway Patrol captain was found dead in Tennessee, just days after a man was arrested in connection to the slaying of her missing, estranged husband, authorities say. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding at her home in Celina, Tenn., Saturday. Citing the CHP, The Sacramento Bee reports Julie, 49, was a commander at the Yuba-Sutter office in northern California and was on administrative leave at the time of her death. The TBI...
CELINA, TN
The Independent

Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
The Independent

Police release third person arrested in connection with Elle Edwards’ murder

Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards have released the third person arrested in connection with her shooting.Beautician Ms Edwards, 26, was killed at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24.She was shot in the head as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital.On Saturday, Merseyside Police said it had released on bail a 31-year-old man from Tranmere, Wirral, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.It comes after Ms Edwards’ family described her as “the most beautiful and bright star” during a press conference on Friday.A statement from her father...
Lootpress

One dead, two airlifted from scene of accident involving juveniles

PECKS MILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Thursday vehicle accident in Logan County has resulted in one death and multiple injuries. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels responded to a motor vehicle crash site in the Pecks Mill area. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
truecrimedaily

Ind. man accused of shooting, partially dismembering his father because he thought he was a robot

MITCHELL, Ind. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old man faces 10 charges after he allegedly fatally shot and dismembered his father and left the body on a lawn. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6:05 p.m., Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call to conduct a welfare check on 73-year-old Rodney Hays, who lived on the 500 block of Easy Street. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found Shawn Hays "hastily attempting to exit the property in a silver Chevrolet pickup."
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN

