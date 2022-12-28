Read full article on original website
Calif. Police Captain Found Dead Days After Man Was Arrested in Connection with Husband's Death
Authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding in Celina, Tenn., on Saturday A California Highway Patrol captain was found dead in Tennessee, just days after a man was arrested in connection to the slaying of her missing, estranged husband, authorities say. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, authorities discovered the body of Julie Harding at her home in Celina, Tenn., Saturday. Citing the CHP, The Sacramento Bee reports Julie, 49, was a commander at the Yuba-Sutter office in northern California and was on administrative leave at the time of her death. The TBI...
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Police release third person arrested in connection with Elle Edwards’ murder
Detectives investigating the murder of Elle Edwards have released the third person arrested in connection with her shooting.Beautician Ms Edwards, 26, was killed at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on December 24.She was shot in the head as she celebrated Christmas with friends, dying later in hospital.On Saturday, Merseyside Police said it had released on bail a 31-year-old man from Tranmere, Wirral, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.It comes after Ms Edwards’ family described her as “the most beautiful and bright star” during a press conference on Friday.A statement from her father...
Ind. man arrested after girlfriend’s son is found dead in locked room with zip tie around his neck
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man has been charged after his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son was found dead in a locked room last month. Court records show the case against Matthew Joseph Dirig was filed in Huntington County on Dec. 5 for a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Ind. man accused of fatally punching man allegedly didn’t realize victim was dead
ANDERSON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man was arrested after allegedly punching a 66-year-old man and causing fatal trauma to the victim’s head and face. According to WRTV-TV, the fatal attack occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 6, on West 27th Street. The victim was reportedly identified as Jerry Gray. Jacob...
One dead, two airlifted from scene of accident involving juveniles
PECKS MILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Thursday vehicle accident in Logan County has resulted in one death and multiple injuries. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels responded to a motor vehicle crash site in the Pecks Mill area. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles.
Driver shot on I-10 identified as 15-year-old
The driver of a car shot Wednesday afternoon on I-10 near St. Bernard Avenue has been identified. Orleans Parish Coroner Dwight McKenna says the driver was 15-year-old Travis Campbell.
Idaho Murders Update: Police Investigating Item Related to Victim's Mail
Since the killings of four students last month, police have not said anything about a suspect or person of interest, and no weapon has been found.
Chilling Idaho student murders update as new bodycam footage of victim talking to cops weeks before killings is released
CHILLING new bodycam footage has shown police officers speaking to one of the victims of the Idaho murders just weeks before the killings. The video shows Moscow police speaking with Xana Kernodle, 20, after officers responded to a noise complaint at the home on King Street at around 1:00am over Labor Day weekend.
Ind. man accused of shooting, partially dismembering his father because he thought he was a robot
MITCHELL, Ind. (TCD) -- A 53-year-old man faces 10 charges after he allegedly fatally shot and dismembered his father and left the body on a lawn. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6:05 p.m., Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call to conduct a welfare check on 73-year-old Rodney Hays, who lived on the 500 block of Easy Street. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found Shawn Hays "hastily attempting to exit the property in a silver Chevrolet pickup."
27-year-old man shot and killed at laundromat in Oak Park
Oak Park police responded to a call of shots fired after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night at 14 Chicago Avenue, a laundromat according to Google Maps. Officers found a man in the rear of the facility shot multiple times.
