Baby koala receives first check-up at Riverbanks Zoo

By Sophie Brams
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- There is extra reason to celebrate at the Riverbanks Zoo this holiday season as a new baby koala has begun peeking out of its mother’s pouch.

The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia announced on Wednesday that the koala received its first check-up since her May 6 birth.

Photos courtesy of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
Photos courtesy of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
Photos courtesy of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden

According to the zoo, joeys are about the size of a jellybean and weigh less than one gram at birth. The animal spends the first several months in its mother’s pouch without making an appearance.

The joey emerged for the first time on Dec. 8, but still spends most of her time sleeping in the pouch, according to spokesperson Greg Kanavel.

“We expect it to begin emerging from Charlette’s pouch more regularly in coming weeks,” Kanavel said. “Moving forward, joeys typically cling to their mothers’ [backs] for about a year after coming out the pouch before venturing out on its own.”

Last week was the first opportunity for keepers and vet staff to get the joey for a health check.

This joey was the first offspring of 5-year-old Charlotte and Coedie — although male koalas are not involved in raising babies.

Zoo officials said they plan to hold an online naming contest in the coming weeks.

