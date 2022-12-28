The Hangar dining hall at the Long Beach Exchange is getting a new tenant in the coming months as Cassidy’s Corner Cafe is planning to bring its bagels, breakfast sandwiches and coffee to the popular East Long Beach center.

Cassidy’s Corner, which has its flagship store in Lakewood, is replacing Portola Coffee Roasters, which closed its location at The Hangar earlier this year. A representative from Cassidy’s Corner said in an email that they expect the LBX location to open in February.

The menu includes an array of breakfast sandwiches that can be ordered on the cafe’s fresh bagels or even glazed donuts. Cassidy’s Corner also serves lunch sandwiches and acaí bowls.

The cafe has six other locations. The one at The Hangar will become the third in Long Beach, including one in Bixby Knolls and a new location opening in East Long Beach at the intersection of Los Coyotes Diagonal and Spring Street.

The post Cassidy’s Corner bagel shop to open another Long Beach location at LBX appeared first on Long Beach Post .