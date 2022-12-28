CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Chatham County Police say they called in SWAT teams after an armed elderly person with dementia held someone against their will in their Landings home. This all started around 11:30 p.m. New Year's Eve when CCPD say they were called to The Landings for a report of a confused elderly person, with a firearm, refusing to let another occupant leave the home.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO