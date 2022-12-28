Read full article on original website
WJCL
Chatham County SWAT talks down armed elderly person with dementia
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Chatham County Police say they called in SWAT teams after an armed elderly person with dementia held someone against their will in their Landings home. This all started around 11:30 p.m. New Year's Eve when CCPD say they were called to The Landings for a report of a confused elderly person, with a firearm, refusing to let another occupant leave the home.
wtoc.com
CCPD requests SWAT team’s assistance for situation at The Landings
WSAV-TV
Bluffton burglary suspect arrested
WJCL
Guyton death investigation: 911 call paints picture of possible home invasion
GUYTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the mysterious death of an 89-year-old Guyton woman. Betty Ruth Badgett was found dead inside her home late on Christmas Eve. A concerned neighbor called 911 at 11:23 p.m. that night. During the call, the neighbor told the...
live5news.com
Deputies arrest teen wanted in September burglary in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested an 18-year-old wanted in a burglary while executing a search warrant Friday afternoon. Jonathan Issrael Paz, 18, is charged with first-degree burglary in connection with the burglary of a Bluffton resident in September. He also faces a charge of resisting arrest, deputies say.
Group accused of stealing 2 dozen bottles of perfume, cologne in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are working to identify three individuals accused of stealing 24 bottles of perfume and cologne from drug stores in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the thefts occurred on Nov. 21 at Walgreens on Victory Drive, then on Nov. 25 at Walgreens on Habersham Street and at the […]
WSAV-TV
Savannah's interim police chief gets the permanent job
Interim Chief Lenny Gunther will take over the position permanently as chief of the Savannah Police Department, the city announced Thursday. Savannah’s interim police chief gets the permanent …. Interim Chief Lenny Gunther will take over the position permanently as chief of the Savannah Police Department, the city announced...
WSAV-TV
What you need to know about holiday-related accidents
WSAV-TV
Statesboro fire destroys family home on Christmas Eve
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Major Sosa
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Adding a new addition to the family could be good for the new year. And today’s rescue may be the perfect fit for your home. They don’t call him Major for nothing. Meet Major Sosa along with Rachel Bryan, who is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.
WSAV-TV
Hilton Head to host Polar Plunge
WJCL
Trolley catches fire in Savannah; no injuries reported
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A trolley caught fire in Savannah on Friday. It happened on Lepageville Drive off of East President Street. The entire trolley was consumed, but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. According to the Savannah Fire Department, no one was hurt. SFD has not yet said...
YAHOO!
Savannah Police investigate Dec. 23 murder-suicide
Savannah Police detectives are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that occurred Dec. 23. Preliminary findings indicate that Devante Daniels, 30, shot Ebony Drayton, 29, and Anthony Jackson, 27, at a residence on the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Savannah's eastside before returning to a Randolph Street, where he apparently shot himself.
WSAV-TV
Officials hope to resolve parking issues at Enmarket Arena
Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
WJCL
SWAT teams apprehend suspect after early New Year's Day standoff
POOLER, Ga. — SWAT teams responded to a Pooler home in the early morning hours of New Year's Day. According to a Pooler police officer at the scene, law enforcement was responding to an aggravated assault when the suspect barricaded themselves inside the home. Georgia State troopers and SWAT...
WSAV-TV
GBI investigates fatal Christmas Day shooting in Claxton
WJCL
Man wanted by federal authorities killed in motorcycle chase in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escaping from federal prison more than six months ago was killed during a police chase Monday night in Chatham County. According to preliminary information from the Georgia State Patrol, at approximately 7:18 p.m., a GSP trooper attempted...
counton2.com
Court moves to protect jury in Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Judge Clifton Newman, who will preside over the high-profile upcoming murder trial of embattled former attorney Alex Murdaugh, issued an order Wednesday seeking to protect the identity of jurors. The order prohibits “the disclosure of the identity of, and certain identifying information pertaining to,...
SPD seeking to locate missing woman
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing woman. Elizabeth Harrison-White, 20, was last known to be in Savannah and usually frequents downtown. Harrison-White is 5’4”, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and long red hair. She typically wears baggy clothing and white slides with socks. Police say if you […]
