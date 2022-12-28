Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Finebaum: Kirby Smart will dethrone Nick Saban as ‘king of college football’ with second CFP title
A Georgia College Football Playoff national championship this season will change the dynamic of the sport, says Paul Finebaum. The SEC Network analyst was asked during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” what it would mean if Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs won back-to-back CFP national titles.
Alaska interested in Tua Tagovailoa in 2022
One state’s internet users visited the player page of Tua Tagovailoa on pro-football-reference.com more than they did the page of any other NFL player past or present in 2022. The state wasn’t Hawaii, where Tagovailoa grew up. The state wasn’t Alabama, where Tagovailoa was an All-American. The...
Vikings QB who made sure he met Bart Starr wins honor named for Packers great
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had an opportunity to meet Bart Starr, and he didn’t miss it. Now Cousins is this year’s recipient of the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. The award has been presented annually since 1989 to “the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and...
What TV channel is Chiefs-Broncos on? How to watch online, live stream, time
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos face off on Sunday, Jan. 1. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (free trial). The Kansas City Chiefs are perhaps the most stable franchise in the NFL these days, led by a coach in Andy Reid who commands league-wide respect and a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who is in the mix for a second MVP award.
Thursday Night Football live stream (12/29): How to watch Cowboys-Titans online, TV info, time
The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans face off on Thursday, Dec. 29. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans are desperately chasing division titles as the regular season winds to a close. Their approach Thursday night will be very different.
Where the Ducks can improve the most ahead of the 2023 season
You can call it a list of New Year’s resolutions if you want, but after the end of the 2022 football season, it’s clear that there are a lot of areas where the Oregon Ducks need to get better at on the field going forward. While the last season was a big success, finishing at 10-3 with a win over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl, there were a number of issues that popped up in that contest alone that further emphasized a few key issues on this team that need correction. All of that is to be expected in college...
Jarrett Stidham trying not to ‘overthink things’ before his first NFL start
During his NFL career, Jarrett Stidham has served as a backup for Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer and Derek Carr. On Sunday, the former Auburn standout will have a backup, not be the backup after the Las Vegas Raiders named him the starting quarterback for their final two games of the NFL’s 2022 regular season.
DraftKings promo code for TNF: Bet $5, win $150 on Cowboys vs. Titans
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Playoff races are heating up in the NFL, and a DraftKings promo code could help you score $150 for a $5 bet on...
Final A-List Rankings: Peter Woods is still No. 1, but which senior recruits moved up?
Thompson’s Peter Woods finished his final high school football season the same way he started it – at the top. The Clemson signee, the No. 1 player on AL.com’s summer A-List of top senior recruits in the state, is still No. 1. AL.com released its revamped and...
Georgia vs. Ohio State by the numbers: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
No. 1 Georgia (13-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) 7 p.m. CST Saturday (ESPN) 0 Players with at least 900 plays in SEC history have a better yards-per-play average than Georgia QB Stetson Bennett. Entering Saturday’s game, Bennett has 7,726 passing yards and 509 rushing yards on 864 passes and 131 rushing attempts – an average of 8.276 yards on 995 plays. Entering the 2022 season, Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel held the SEC record for players with at least 900 plays at 8.269 yards on 1,208 plays.
Joseph Goodman: Hate for these bowl games burn hotter than ever
Quarterback Bryce Young was brilliant in his final game for Alabama, but it’s a shame that the best player in college football went out in a bowl that kicked off before noon on New Year’s Eve. It can’t be expressed strongly enough how much I hate college football’s...
Ohio DraftKings promo code: Get $200 win or lose and more, including $50 bonus on Browns game
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio sports betting has gone live and the time is now to use our DraftKings promo code to claim multiple bonuses, including $200...
Rewinding Alabama’s Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State
Welcome to the Superdome in New Orleans where Alabama will complete the 2022 season in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. The Crimson Tide is a 7.5-point favorite for the 11 a.m. CT kickoff in the game that will air on ESPN. This will almost certainly be the final game...
Ohio Caesars promo code GET1BET: Claim $1,500 in bonuses as betting goes live
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Now that online sports betting is live in the Buckeye State, new customers using our Ohio Caesars promo code GET1BET get up to...
Jets’ MVP: ‘Can’t nobody really compare to Bama but Clemson’
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is looking forward to playing against the Seattle Seahawks and “a freak that everybody knows, one of my good friends” D.K. Metcalf on Sunday. The defensive tackle and the wide receiver met at the “dope” Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic when Williams was...
Panthers’ Derrick Brown looking forward to ‘meaningful football’ in January
The Carolina Panthers fired their coach five games into the season, are on their third starting quarterback of 2022 and have a 6-9 record with two games remaining on their regular-season slate. But the Panthers have a clear path to the playoffs. :. · JARRETT STIDHAM TRYING NOT TO ‘OVERTHINK...
