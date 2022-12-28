You can call it a list of New Year’s resolutions if you want, but after the end of the 2022 football season, it’s clear that there are a lot of areas where the Oregon Ducks need to get better at on the field going forward. While the last season was a big success, finishing at 10-3 with a win over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl, there were a number of issues that popped up in that contest alone that further emphasized a few key issues on this team that need correction. All of that is to be expected in college...

EUGENE, OR ・ 42 MINUTES AGO