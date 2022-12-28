ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
AL.com

Alaska interested in Tua Tagovailoa in 2022

One state’s internet users visited the player page of Tua Tagovailoa on pro-football-reference.com more than they did the page of any other NFL player past or present in 2022. The state wasn’t Hawaii, where Tagovailoa grew up. The state wasn’t Alabama, where Tagovailoa was an All-American. The...
ALASKA STATE
AL.com

What TV channel is Chiefs-Broncos on? How to watch online, live stream, time

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos face off on Sunday, Jan. 1. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (free trial). The Kansas City Chiefs are perhaps the most stable franchise in the NFL these days, led by a coach in Andy Reid who commands league-wide respect and a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who is in the mix for a second MVP award.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where the Ducks can improve the most ahead of the 2023 season

You can call it a list of New Year’s resolutions if you want, but after the end of the 2022 football season, it’s clear that there are a lot of areas where the Oregon Ducks need to get better at on the field going forward. While the last season was a big success, finishing at 10-3 with a win over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl, there were a number of issues that popped up in that contest alone that further emphasized a few key issues on this team that need correction. All of that is to be expected in college...
EUGENE, OR
AL.com

Georgia vs. Ohio State by the numbers: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 1 Georgia (13-0) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) 7 p.m. CST Saturday (ESPN) 0 Players with at least 900 plays in SEC history have a better yards-per-play average than Georgia QB Stetson Bennett. Entering Saturday’s game, Bennett has 7,726 passing yards and 509 rushing yards on 864 passes and 131 rushing attempts – an average of 8.276 yards on 995 plays. Entering the 2022 season, Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel held the SEC record for players with at least 900 plays at 8.269 yards on 1,208 plays.
COLUMBUS, OH
AL.com

Rewinding Alabama’s Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State

Welcome to the Superdome in New Orleans where Alabama will complete the 2022 season in the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. The Crimson Tide is a 7.5-point favorite for the 11 a.m. CT kickoff in the game that will air on ESPN. This will almost certainly be the final game...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
211K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy