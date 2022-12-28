ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We will see some morning fog. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 10:00 PM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
‘It’s hard walking away’: Susie K's restaurant in Opelika closes physical location

It’s a heartbreaking day for many in Opelika as the owners of Susie K’s restaurant made the hard decision to officially close their physical location on Saturday. Owners Timothy Lowery, 41, and his wife Suzanne, 38, moved to Opelika around 2014 and began discussing the possibility of opening a restaurant. In August of 2017, their dream became a reality as they opened the breakfast and lunch restaurant Susie K’s in the building that was formerly Sara J’s restaurant.
2 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $236,900

Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount. This home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing! The village you've been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes & a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage & farmhouse style. The covered porch welcomes you inside the spacious living area. The sizable living area extends into an open concept kitchen & dining room. The kitchen is perfect for those who love to entertain & features a long island, plenty of counter space & stainless appliances from Whirlpool. Off the kitchen is the first bedroom with a detached bathroom across the hall. To the left of the bathroom is the laundry room. Straight down the hall is the second bedroom featuring a walk in closet & adjoined bathroom. Neighborhood amenities include a pool & pavilion. Move-in ready now!
Auburn soccer adds transfer Becky Contreras from Kennesaw State

Auburn soccer and head coach Karen Hoppa announced the addition of midfielder Becky Contreras to the program Friday. Contreras comes to The Plains after spending the previous four seasons at Kennesaw State University. She will be immediately eligible to begin playing with the Tigers for the spring exhibition slate. “We...
