Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Major grocery store chain opening new location in Tennessee next weekKristen WaltersGallatin, TN
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
smokeybarn.com
RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night
RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A CSX train engine ignited as it made its way into Springfield Friday night causing a large fireball visible from more than a mile away. Initially, the call was reported to 911 as a...
smithcountyinsider.com
Town of Gordonsville Conducts Community Mobility Plan
The Town of Gordonsville is conducting a Community Mobility Plan for the intersection of East Main Street (SR 141) and Gordonsville Highway (SR 53) and is seeking input through an interactive mapping survey available online through the links below. East Main Street (SR 141) and Gordonsville Highway (SR 53) are...
Local Video Company Owner Hopes to Make Feature Film in Murfreesboro
Allan McCall, owner of Green Hill Motion Picture Company, has been wanting to make a feature-length film since his parents bought him a Super 8 camera when he was a kid. With it, he and his buddies made lots of bad horror and sci-fi movies. His childhood fascination with film led him to a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film from University of Central Florida in Orlando. From there, he got into video production. But that childhood desire has never gone away.
Places with the most expensive homes in Rutherford County, TN
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rutherford County, TN metro using data from Zillow.
wgnsradio.com
Buc-ee's in Murfreesboro - Opening in the Third Quarter of 2024
(Rutherford County, TN) WGNS has more news on Buc-ee’s coming to Rutherford County… On January 12, 2022, the Murfreesboro Planning Commission approved the abandonment of a parcel of property to make way for a Buc-ee’s travel center and the relocation of Elam Road. The relocation of the roadway was under the city’s 2040 Major Transportation Plan and the move made it possible for Buc-ee’s to build a 76,245 square foot convenience store, restaurant and travel center along Joe B. Jackson Parkway at Interstate 24.
Raising Cane’s Making Entry into Nashville Market in 2023
Chicken Finger Chain Setting Up in West Nashville
WKRN
Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported in Williamson County
First responders said they found one person dead while battling a blaze at a Williamson County home Thursday, less than 24 hours after two other fatal fires in Middle Tennessee. Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported …. First responders said they found one person dead while...
Water leaks, burst pipes reported around Sumner County
Major water issues have led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning, according to Sumner County officials.
smithcountyinsider.com
Mr. Bobby Lee Bennett
Mr. Bobby Lee Bennett, age 82, of the St. Mary community of Smith County, TN, passed away at his home on Thursday night, December 29, 2022, after a several months long battle with cancer. Mr. Bennett was born on March 1, 1940, to Hubert Roscoe and Virgie Davis Bennett. He...
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s Opening Date Announced
I promised everyone an update on Buc-ee’s as soon as I had a new one. Well, here you go!. Buc-ee’s just announced the construction dates and projected opening date of their new location in Murfreesboro, TN. Set to start in August of 2023, they’re planning on being up and running in September of 2024.
‘Never seen anything like it’: Macon County residents left without water; cities step in handing out bottles
Days after the winter storm hit Middle Tennessee, several counties are still without water.
wjle.com
December Fire Claims Life of Woman-Part of WJLE’s Final Year In Review 2022
A woman who perished in a fire at her Smithville home, a Putnam County man charged with murder in the death of a teenager with family ties to DeKalb County, the near completion of the new Highway 56 project, and a Super Bowl Championship for the DeKalb Junior Pro Football Pee Wee Tigers were just a few of the top news stories, happy and sad, that drew attention in the second half of 2022 and lead off WJLE’s Part-4 and Final Year in Review look back.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do In Murfreesboro, TN
Originally named Cannonsburgh, the city of Murfreesboro is the county seat of Rutherford County, just 30 miles southeast of Nashville. Murfreesboro became a settlement area towards the end of the American Revolution. The city is also named after a friend of Colonel William Lytle and a donator of the land,...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
2 Tennessee Restaurants Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in Tennessee.
smithcountyinsider.com
Mrs. Lisa Hembree
Mrs. Lisa Hembree, age 59 of South Carthage, died Tuesday morning, December 27 at Quality Center for Rehabilitation in Lebanon. She is survived by; children, Tez Hembree and wife Kumioko of South Carthage; Rick Hembree of South Carthage. Mrs. Hembree will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Mass of...
A Real Life ‘Yellowstone’ is Playing Out in Tennessee as City Battles 7-Generation Family For Their Land
When the Ligons first settled their Wilson County land in 1789, “There were no roads, just Indian paths and buffalo trails,” offers Bill Ligon. “And this land has been farmed ever since.” It’s a line straight out of Yellowstone. Or it would be if it weren’t happening to a real Tennessee family.
weddingchicks.com
A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN
This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
WKRN
TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues
The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility for the power-related chaos leading into the Christmas weekend, as well as promising to conduct a thorough review of what happened and why. TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues. The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility...
Comments / 0