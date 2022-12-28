ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
smokeybarn.com

RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night

RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A CSX train engine ignited as it made its way into Springfield Friday night causing a large fireball visible from more than a mile away. Initially, the call was reported to 911 as a...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Town of Gordonsville Conducts Community Mobility Plan

The Town of Gordonsville is conducting a Community Mobility Plan for the intersection of East Main Street (SR 141) and Gordonsville Highway (SR 53) and is seeking input through an interactive mapping survey available online through the links below. East Main Street (SR 141) and Gordonsville Highway (SR 53) are...
GORDONSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Local Video Company Owner Hopes to Make Feature Film in Murfreesboro

Allan McCall, owner of Green Hill Motion Picture Company, has been wanting to make a feature-length film since his parents bought him a Super 8 camera when he was a kid. With it, he and his buddies made lots of bad horror and sci-fi movies. His childhood fascination with film led him to a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film from University of Central Florida in Orlando. From there, he got into video production. But that childhood desire has never gone away.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Buc-ee's in Murfreesboro - Opening in the Third Quarter of 2024

(Rutherford County, TN) WGNS has more news on Buc-ee’s coming to Rutherford County… On January 12, 2022, the Murfreesboro Planning Commission approved the abandonment of a parcel of property to make way for a Buc-ee’s travel center and the relocation of Elam Road. The relocation of the roadway was under the city’s 2040 Major Transportation Plan and the move made it possible for Buc-ee’s to build a 76,245 square foot convenience store, restaurant and travel center along Joe B. Jackson Parkway at Interstate 24.
MURFREESBORO, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Mr. Bobby Lee Bennett

Mr. Bobby Lee Bennett, age 82, of the St. Mary community of Smith County, TN, passed away at his home on Thursday night, December 29, 2022, after a several months long battle with cancer. Mr. Bennett was born on March 1, 1940, to Hubert Roscoe and Virgie Davis Bennett. He...
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Buc-ee’s Opening Date Announced

I promised everyone an update on Buc-ee’s as soon as I had a new one. Well, here you go!. Buc-ee’s just announced the construction dates and projected opening date of their new location in Murfreesboro, TN. Set to start in August of 2023, they’re planning on being up and running in September of 2024.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wjle.com

December Fire Claims Life of Woman-Part of WJLE’s Final Year In Review 2022

A woman who perished in a fire at her Smithville home, a Putnam County man charged with murder in the death of a teenager with family ties to DeKalb County, the near completion of the new Highway 56 project, and a Super Bowl Championship for the DeKalb Junior Pro Football Pee Wee Tigers were just a few of the top news stories, happy and sad, that drew attention in the second half of 2022 and lead off WJLE’s Part-4 and Final Year in Review look back.
SMITHVILLE, TN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do In Murfreesboro, TN

Originally named Cannonsburgh, the city of Murfreesboro is the county seat of Rutherford County, just 30 miles southeast of Nashville. Murfreesboro became a settlement area towards the end of the American Revolution. The city is also named after a friend of Colonel William Lytle and a donator of the land,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
LIFE_HACKS

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
TENNESSEE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Mrs. Lisa Hembree

Mrs. Lisa Hembree, age 59 of South Carthage, died Tuesday morning, December 27 at Quality Center for Rehabilitation in Lebanon. She is survived by; children, Tez Hembree and wife Kumioko of South Carthage; Rick Hembree of South Carthage. Mrs. Hembree will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Mass of...
SOUTH CARTHAGE, TN
weddingchicks.com

A Glass Chapel Wedding Full of Whimsy in Nashville, TN

This Nashville, TN wedding is overflowing with whimsical yet timeless wedding inspiration. Married in a glass chapel, their ceremony aisle not only had beautiful lighting but a breathtaking view of the woods that surrounded the venue. Add to that the flowers inside made the venue feel like an absolute fairytale! They also had a unique and fun menu for their wedding reception inspired by their love for breakfast food!
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues

The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility for the power-related chaos leading into the Christmas weekend, as well as promising to conduct a thorough review of what happened and why. TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues. The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy