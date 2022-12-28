Read full article on original website
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission receives almost 100 applications for business licenses
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission received almost 100 applications for business licenses over the last four months.
New Year marks end of Alabama law requiring concealed carry gun permits
A change in Alabama law that was a decade in the making starts today: No permit is required to carry a concealed handgun or to carry one in a vehicle. The Legislature passed a bill to repeal the permit requirement in March and it takes effect with the start of the new year. The bill had previously failed year after year, partly because of opposition from the Alabama Sheriffs Association.
Alabama healthcare system struggling with nurse retention
A study done by ‘Beckers Hospital Review’ found that Alabama ranks as the second worst state in the country to work in as a nurse. That statistic is attributed to lack of retention and opportunity within the state. Currently indeed.com has more than 6.000 Alabama nursing jobs open.
Former Air Force Captain Stacia Robinson to lead Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is tapping Stacia Robinson to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post from BeneChoice Companies, LLC, a benefits and financial choices company. She also serves as district manager of Colonial Life Insurance Company. The governor described Robinson as a small business champion. Robinson’s expertise in business involvement includes employee benefits design and administration, as well as advertising consulting and professional speaking. “As...
Alabama will allow concealed handguns without permit starting Sunday
Alabama on Jan. 1 will become the latest state to allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a state permit that requires a background check. The new state law ends the requirement for a person to get a permit to legally carry a concealed handgun in public. A person can still choose to get a permit if they want to do so.
ALEA announces 'Firearms Prohibited Person' database ahead of new permitless carry law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced Friday the establishment of the Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database. The agency said the database enables law enforcement officers across the state to learn of a person's inability to possess a firearm. ALEA said the launch of the...
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alabama double in December
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 is becoming more prevalent in Central Alabama as we close out 2022 and begin 2023. 530 people in Alabama are in the hospital with COVID-19 at last check. The state started the month of December with just 264 people hospitalized with the virus, meaning that number doubled in the last month.
10 Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Be In This New Year
I hope everyone has a happy and safe new year's celebration. If you happen to be in one of these cities, you may be in for more than you bargained for. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th...
How To Start An LLC In Alabama 2022: Free Guide
If you’ve ever wondered how to start an LLC in Alabama, you probably already know how confusing the process can be. LLC owners have to file tons of forms, apply for various business licenses, and set up things like an employer identification number just to stay in good standing with the Alabama Secretary of State.
COVID on the Rise in Alabama
COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
Permit-less gun carry could make law enforcement’s job more difficult in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — You're just days away from no longer needing to purchase a gun permit to carry your weapon. Permit-less carry begins as soon as the Moonpie drops January 1st. Over the past few days, we've spoken with local law enforcement leaders about no longer needing a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Chief Prine and Sheriff Elect Burch say bad guys usually don't carry permits anyway. Burch says the upcoming change could make law enforcement's job harder.
Bird flu part of Alabama poultry industry’s egg price hike
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – If you’ve been doing any holiday baking this year, you know it costs more to get all the ingredients you need — especially eggs. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of eggs has increased roughly 50% in 2022. Officials with Alabama’s Poultry and Egg Association say […]
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Meconopsis in Alabama (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow meconopsis in Alabama, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting meconopsis is not as easy as it seems. Meconopsis are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the fall...
Merrill: Audit program confirms accuracy of Alabama elections
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Secretary of State John H. Merrill on Tuesday announced the completion of the post-election audit pilot program. The results of the audit pilot program confirm the accuracy of Alabama’s elections. Alabama Act 2021-446 authorized a post-election pilot program to be conducted in three counties after the 2022 General Election in which one statewide office and one county office were audited for a single polling place. Dallas County, Houston County and Marshall County were selected to conduct the audit. The post-election audit was conducted by the probate judge, sheriff and appointed poll workers in each county. A copy of the audit results can be found at www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/2022-post-election-audit. For more information, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.
Alabama prisons choose new health care provider for inmates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Corrections, for the second time this year, has picked a Tennessee-based company to provide health care services at its 27 facilities. YesCare Corp., based in Brentwood, Tennessee, was chosen over three other companies that submitted proposals. The four-and-a-half-year contract is scheduled to...
Mouron inducted into Alabama Business Hall of Fame
Mike Mouron said his advice for the younger generation is simple: find a profession you are passionate about. Mouron graduated from Mountain Brook High School before earning an accounting degree from the University of Alabama. Following a few years working as a CPA in Montgomery, Mouron began pursuing a career in real estate, which he said always interested him.
