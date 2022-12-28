Read full article on original website
🎥New police chief responds to violent December in Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY —After a dramatic increase in crime in December that included six gang related shooting incidents and a double murder on Christmas Eve, new Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan held a news conference Friday morning. (Click below to watch the press conference) Chief Sullivan acknowledged the great work...
Police capture suspect in Kansas double-murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that fatally injured a man and woman and critically injured two other men all from Wichita have arrested 39-year-old Kenneth Jackson of Wichita. Just before 10p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of South Mission in...
Kansas zoo confirms cause of 5-week-old chimp's death
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Veterinarians at the Sedgwick County zoo reported late Wednesday that a necropsy revealed the cause of a popular baby chimp's death was head trauma. According to the Sedgwick County Zoo, "Our team is still trying to make sense of it all, but the reality of the situation is that we will simply never know what led to chimp's injuries."
Johnson scores 17, East Carolina beats Wichita State 79-69
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Brandon Johnson had 17 points in East Carolina's 79-69 victory against Wichita State on Saturday night. Johnson had eight rebounds for the Pirates (10-5, 1-1 American Athletic). Ezra Ausar scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Javon Small recorded 14 points. The Shockers (7-7, 0-2)...
🎧Francis reflects on 4+ years as Great Bend City Administrator
Kendal Francis is not going far. The Great Bend City Administrator is heading just over 60 miles to the southeast to Hutchinson, but he’ll be serving as an administrator for a new town and no longer Great Bend. After more than four years in Great Bend, Francis’ resignation goes into effect next week as he begins his role as the Hutchinson City Administrator.
